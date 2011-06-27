Overall rating

The CLA-Class has accomplished the goal Mercedes-Benz set out to achieve back in 2014 with the car's introduction: Successfully provide new customers with a lower-priced entry point into the Mercedes family and simultaneously free up some space for the C-Class to become more upscale. The CLA's low price will catch a lot of people's attention all by itself, but other aspects of the CLA are appealing, too. Sleek styling, sporty performance, excellent fuel economy, unmatched safety equipment and a surprisingly roomy trunk are also part of the deal.

To keep the good times rolling, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 and AMG CLA 45 represents a midlife freshening for this entry-level luxury sedan. The styling is a bit different, there are some new standard and optional features (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in particular), and the infotainment interface now boasts a wider but slimmer screen. Good updates all, but we're disappointed that some potential deal-breakers went unaddressed. The CLA still suffers from potentially sluggish engine responsiveness, a harsh ride quality and cramped rear headroom.

If you're shopping the CLA250, you'll want to consider its closest competitor, the Audi A3, which betters the CLA's interior quality and is smoother and more enjoyable to drive everyday. There are also lower trim levels of bigger luxury sedans: specifically, the Audi A4, BMW 320i, Cadillac ATS and Jaguar XE. They won't provide the same number of features at this price range, but interior space and overall refinement will be better. As for the AMG CLA 45, it's a mini Mercedes hot rod, outgunning the Audi S3 and BMW M240i coupe, though those cars are just as fun to drive. Overall, we prefer the A3 to the 2017 Mercedes CLA-Class, but if you like the CLA's look and love the idea of owning a Mercedes-Benz, it's definitely the right choice.

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side thorax airbags, front-seat side pelvic airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. A forward collision warning system with automatic braking and a drowsy driver warning system are also standard; they are optional or not available on most other luxury cars. Also included is the Mercedes-Benz Mbrace2 emergency communications system that includes automatic collision notification, an emergency call button, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle recovery.

The optional Driver Assistance package adds a blind-spot monitoring system (available separately) and lane departure warning and intervention. It also raises the speed threshold for the forward collision warning system.