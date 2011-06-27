Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,785
|$21,267
|$23,863
|Clean
|$18,147
|$20,547
|$23,055
|Average
|$16,869
|$19,107
|$21,438
|Rough
|$15,592
|$17,667
|$19,821
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,410
|$31,032
|$34,820
|Clean
|$26,478
|$29,982
|$33,641
|Average
|$24,615
|$27,881
|$31,281
|Rough
|$22,751
|$25,779
|$28,922
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,240
|$20,650
|$23,171
|Clean
|$17,620
|$19,951
|$22,386
|Average
|$16,380
|$18,553
|$20,816
|Rough
|$15,140
|$17,155
|$19,246