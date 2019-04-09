Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for Sale Near Me
- 6,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995$6,715 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, P1 PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEYLESS GO SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4GB8JN657966
Stock: 39784G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 30,288 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,850$13,532 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Red 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Double-clutch 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8" Color Display Upgrade, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage Door Opener, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS GO , Knee airbag, LED Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panorama Sunroof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: Audio 20 CD w/Garmin Navigation Pre-Wiring, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single CD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration (14U), Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke Multi-Spoke.Recent Arrival! 24/32 City/Highway MPGAwards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4GB6JN526860
Stock: WD6860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 11,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,994$4,514 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fairfield - Fairfield / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Lunar Blue Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO , Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration (14U).Recent Arrival! 24/37 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * 165 Point InspectionAwards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB2JN575380
Stock: AP8534
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 21,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,500$4,547 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this fantastic-looking 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA in Silver. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Backup camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, CLA 250 4MATIC , 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged, 7-Speed Double-clutch, 4MATIC , Silver, Sahara Beige/Black w/Leather Upholstery.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 847 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPGAwards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4GB2JN644128
Stock: J44128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 13,564 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,475$3,865 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
** WE ARE OPEN **CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A VISIT(855) 822-9522.Local Trade, One Owner, Non Smoker, Clean Carfax, CERTIFIED PRE OWNED, AMG Line Exterior, AMG® Body Styling, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Assist, COMAND Navigation & Voice Control, Compass, Convenience Package, Garage Door Opener, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated Star, KEYLESS GO®, LED Headlamps, Multimedia Package, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Night Package, Panorama Sunroof, Premium Package, Single CD/DVD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration (14U), Sporty Engine Sound, Wheels: 19" AMG w/Black Accents. Certified. Night Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 FWD 7 Speed Dual Clutch DCT 2.0L I4 TurbochargedOdometer is 8731 miles below market average! 24/37 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program)* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), Within OEM Warranty less than 3 years old or 36,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 2 years & up to 100,000 miles. Out of OEM Warranty less than 5 years old or 75,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 1 year & up to 100,000 miles (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* 165 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), 126 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)Awards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB2JN683398
Stock: 34751
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 17,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,023$4,136 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
** WE ARE OPEN **CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A VISIT(855) 822-9522.Local Trade, One Owner, Non Smoker, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, CERTIFIED PRE OWNED, AMG Line Exterior, AMG® Body Styling, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Assist, Compass, Convenience Package, Garage Door Opener, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated Star, KEYLESS GO®, Night Package, Panorama Sunroof, Premium Package, Rear Spoiler, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration (14U), Sporty Engine Sound, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Spoke w/Black Inlays. Certified. Mountain Gray Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 FWD 7 Speed Dual Clutch DCT 2.0L I4 TurbochargedOdometer is 5715 miles below market average! 24/37 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 165 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), 126 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program)* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), Within OEM Warranty less than 3 years old or 36,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 2 years & up to 100,000 miles. Out of OEM Warranty less than 5 years old or 75,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 1 year & up to 100,000 miles (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)Awards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB5JN649987
Stock: 34907
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 15,431 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,977$3,322 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***CLEAN CARFAX*** WON'T LAST LONG*** LIKE NEW *** Ever Dreamed of driving a High Quality Car? THOUSANDS UNDER MARKET PRICE!!! LOW Down Payment, Easy and Fast Approval!!! Backup Camera, Like New 2018 Mercedes Benz CLA 250. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Front wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB2JN546509
Stock: 546509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 71,122 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,880
Toyo Financial Group - Cypress / Texas
Irresistible in Mountain Grey Metallic, our 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4 Door Coupe is built to exceed your expectations! Fueled by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 208hp while perfectly paired with a race-inspired 7 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive CLA features Eco start/stop as well as Dynamic Select which allows you to drive according to your mood plus delivers brisk acceleration to 60mph in just 6.8 seconds and near 38mpg on the open road. Our CLA 250 captures admiring eyes with its diamond-block grille, sweeping tail lamps, and unique alloy wheels. Inside our CLA 250, get acquainted with the powerful audio featuring a color intuitive central controller display to keep you informed. Pair your Bluetooth to stay connected and take note of top-shelf features including keyless start, highly adjustable front sport seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. You'll see that the spacious and sporty cabin is a haven of luxury and innovation! Advanced safety systems from Mercedes-Benz such as Attention Assist, Active brake assist, and a rearview camera offer you peace of mind as you enjoy the brilliant driving dynamics of our Coupe. Simply put, our CLA 250 provides superior performance and exciting design that you must see for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Toyo Financial Group In House Financing Buy Here Pay Here BHPH EZ Financing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB8JN607751
Stock: 607751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 13,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,600$3,942 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
2016 MERCEDES BENZ CLA250 GREY/BLACK, **SPORT PLUS PACKAGE**PREMIUM PACKAGE**, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LED HEADLIGHTS, REARVIEW MONITOR, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PANORAMA ROOF, KEYLESS-GO, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM AND 18-INCH AMG, ONE OWNER, FACTORY WARRANTY, FOR BEST DEALS PLEASE CALL 626-572-8888 OR VISIT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB1JN592235
Stock: 23679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 23,274 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,350$8,012 Below Market
Island Auto Mall - Freeport / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4GBXJN645284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,572 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$41,388$5,268 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 45 AMG? 4MATIC? 4MATIC? 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DI TurbochargedOdometer is 17506 miles below market average! 23/30 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/palm-beach or call us at 561-202-1467.Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 45 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ5CB6JN678214
Stock: 53741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,921 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995$4,749 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4GBXJN523024
Stock: 39902D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 10,028 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,577$3,018 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Escondido - Escondido / California
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Cirrus White 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 FWD 7 Speed Dual Clutch DCT 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Ambient Lighting (12 colors), Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, harman/kardonÂ Sound System, LED Headlamps, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration (14U), Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke Multi-Spoke. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 17985 miles below market average! 24/37 City/Highway MPG Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 165 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB9JN616457
Stock: JN616457
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 42,473 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,999$7,601 Below Market
WI Simonson - Santa Monica / California
Delivers 37 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Mercedes-Benz CLA boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" BLACK AMG 5-SPOKE -inc: Tires: 235/40R18, WHEEL LOCKS, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION -inc: Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration (14U), Android Auto.* This Mercedes-Benz CLA Features the Following Options *PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Front Seats, MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE -inc: SiriusXM Traffic and Weather, Smartphone Integration, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration (14U), Android Auto, COMAND Navigation & Voice Control, DVD player, 8.0" high resolution screen and SiriusXM Traffic and Weather, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Single CD/DVD Player , KEYLESS GO, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AMG LINE EXTERIOR -inc: diamond grille w/silver pins and perforated brake discs w/Mercedes-Benz lettering, Black Headliner, AMG Body Styling, Sporty Engine Sound, Wheels: 17" 5-Spoke Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at WI Simonson, 1626 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EBXJN503097
Stock: LJN503097
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 21,346 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995$4,443 Below Market
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 2167 miles below market average! 24/37 City/Highway MPGAwards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsFor availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB7JN544125
Stock: T1005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 21,452 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,450$3,413 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 4dr CLA 250 features a 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Night Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Night Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Double-clutch 2.0L I4 TurbochargedOdometer is 6270 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPGAwards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4GB6JN584158
Stock: 584158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 13,443 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,598$4,362 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas - Calabasas / California
Only 13,443 Miles! Scores 37 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz CLA boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" BLACK AMG 5-SPOKE -inc: Tires: 235/40R18, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION -inc: Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration (14U), Android Auto, PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Front Seats.*This Mercedes-Benz CLA Comes Equipped with These Options *KEYLESS GO, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, Wheels: 17" 5-Spoke Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas located at 24181 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB7JN536459
Stock: PJN536459
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 11,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,929$5,319 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin - Rocklin / California
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. Only 11,150 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz CLA boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, SD Card Navigation Pre Wiring, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access.* This Mercedes-Benz CLA Features the Following Options *Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, LED Brakelights and Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 18" AMG 10-Spoke, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System.* Feel Confident About Your Choice *Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Non-smoker vehicle!* Why *We're the BEST* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin, 4747 granite dr, Rocklin, CA 95677.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 45 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ5CB1JN605901
Stock: U13098
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 5(25%)
- 4(50%)
- 1(25%)
