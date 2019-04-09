Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for Sale Near Me

Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana

Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this fantastic-looking 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA in Silver. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Backup camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, CLA 250 4MATIC , 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged, 7-Speed Double-clutch, 4MATIC , Silver, Sahara Beige/Black w/Leather Upholstery.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 847 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPGAwards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDSJ4GB2JN644128

Stock: J44128

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020