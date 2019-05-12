Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California

*** LOW MILE, HEAVILY EQUIPPED MERCEDES-BENZ 2016 B 250 ELECTRIC SEDAN *** Please contact our Pre-Owned Sales Staff for additional information regarding this B Electric. This sedan features the following OPTIONAL Equipment: Premium Package (with Bi-Xenon Hedlamps, Burmester Surround Sound System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Multicolor Ambient Lighting, Radar Based Recuperation with Paddles, Garage Door Opener and Driver's Side & Interior Auto-Dimming Mirrors), Multi-Media Package (with COMAND with Navigation and Voice Control, Rearview Camera and Single DVD Player), Blind Spot Assist, Heated Front Seats and High Gloss Black Ash Wood Trim. This is a ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX and CLEAN AUTOCHECK lease return. Exterior is Cirrus White. Interior is Black. Per Mercedes Benz of Beverly Hills safety/reconditioning standards, we have just mounted/balanced two new tires and performed the B Service. =-=-=-=-=-=-=- =-=-=-=-=- =-=-=-=-=-=- =-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=- ==== =We are excited to offer this 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Mercedes-Benz B-Class 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class: The Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive is similar to the Tesla Model S in that it is a pure electric vehicle rather than a hybrid. It must be plugged in to refuel and does not require gasoline at all. The B-Class is a compact but roomy 5-door hatchback that efficiently makes the most out of its relatively diminutive exterior dimensions. Inside, the B-Class shows off its Mercedes genetics with a well laid-out interior and plenty of the luxury that buyers expect from the brand. With prices starting at just about $42,000, the B-Class Electric Drive will compete with other green cars like the BMW i3, as well as with more conventional hatchbacks and luxury cars. Tax incentives in some markets should also lower the base price of the B-Class, in some cases to below $35,000, putting it within sight of the MINI Cooper, another premium small car. Interesting features of this model are Efficient usage of space, electric drivetrain, quiet and smooth ride, environmental friendliness We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

84 Combined MPG ( 85 City/ 82 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDVP9AB2GJ009699

Stock: GJ009699

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020