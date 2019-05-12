Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive for Sale Near Me
- 14,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,500$1,086 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class is offered to you for sale by Topline Automotive Inc. Contact us at 626-572-8888 or SALES@TOPLINE168.COM OR VISIT OUR WEB SITE AT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM FOR BEST PRICE AND MORE INFORMATION, THANK YOU There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. The paint has a showroom shine. This vehicle was tastefully optioned. Very low mileage vehicle. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! Please see attached CARFAX report. The interior of this vehicle is virtually flawless. Very smooth ride! CARFAX reports this to be a one-owner car. All electronic components in working condition. This is one of the most desirable color combinations. This vehicle is priced to sell. At Topline Automotive Inc, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this B-Class is no exception.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB8GJ010498
Stock: R035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 26,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,250$1,346 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
2016 MERCEDES BENZ B250 E WHITE/BEIGE, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, MULTIMEDIA WITH NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REARVIEW MONITOR, HARMON-KORDAN SOUND SYSTEM, BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS, AND 17-INCH WHEEL, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, FACTORY WARRANTY, FOR BEST DEALS PLEASE CALL 626-572-8888 OR VISIT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB1GJ009385
Stock: 22659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-05-2019
- 18,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$15,999$358 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2324 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB6GJ010385
Stock: M299210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 16,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,998$738 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB9GJ009697
Stock: 18865210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,998$478 Below Market
CarMax Torrance - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Torrance / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9ABXGJ010650
Stock: 18475176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$16,444$997 Below Market
BMW Portland - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 30,969! PRICE DROP FROM $19,999, $1,600 below Kelley Blue Book! B-Class trim. NAV, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "The 2016 B250e delivers spritely acceleration around town, and while head-snapping 0-30 times are one of the things EVs are noted for, the B-Class does it with more snap than most." -Edmunds.com. AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $19,999. This B-Class is priced $1,600 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: BMW Portland is focused on providing customers with an honest and simpler buying and service experience. We believe in giving customers straightforward information so that they can make confident decisions. All vehicles are equipped with StarGard priced at $599. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB7GJ009763
Stock: GJ009763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 18,315 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
CarMax San Gabriel Valley/Duarte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Duarte / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB9GJ008534
Stock: 19175228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$17,442$343 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
*** LOW MILE, HEAVILY EQUIPPED MERCEDES-BENZ 2016 B 250 ELECTRIC SEDAN *** Please contact our Pre-Owned Sales Staff for additional information regarding this B Electric. This sedan features the following OPTIONAL Equipment: Premium Package (with Bi-Xenon Hedlamps, Burmester Surround Sound System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Multicolor Ambient Lighting, Radar Based Recuperation with Paddles, Garage Door Opener and Driver's Side & Interior Auto-Dimming Mirrors), Multi-Media Package (with COMAND with Navigation and Voice Control, Rearview Camera and Single DVD Player), Blind Spot Assist, Heated Front Seats and High Gloss Black Ash Wood Trim. This is a ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX and CLEAN AUTOCHECK lease return. Exterior is Cirrus White. Interior is Black. Per Mercedes Benz of Beverly Hills safety/reconditioning standards, we have just mounted/balanced two new tires and performed the B Service. =-=-=-=-=-=-=- =-=-=-=-=- =-=-=-=-=-=- =-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=- ==== =We are excited to offer this 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Mercedes-Benz B-Class 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class: The Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive is similar to the Tesla Model S in that it is a pure electric vehicle rather than a hybrid. It must be plugged in to refuel and does not require gasoline at all. The B-Class is a compact but roomy 5-door hatchback that efficiently makes the most out of its relatively diminutive exterior dimensions. Inside, the B-Class shows off its Mercedes genetics with a well laid-out interior and plenty of the luxury that buyers expect from the brand. With prices starting at just about $42,000, the B-Class Electric Drive will compete with other green cars like the BMW i3, as well as with more conventional hatchbacks and luxury cars. Tax incentives in some markets should also lower the base price of the B-Class, in some cases to below $35,000, putting it within sight of the MINI Cooper, another premium small car. Interesting features of this model are Efficient usage of space, electric drivetrain, quiet and smooth ride, environmental friendliness We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB2GJ009699
Stock: GJ009699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 20,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$16,888
Envision Mercedes-Benz of West Covina - West Covina / California
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B 250e FWD Single Speed Reducer Electric ZEV 177hpOdometer is 2741 miles below market average! 85/82 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Good acceleration; quiet and luxurious interior; nice slate of options. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB9GJ009683
Stock: GJ009683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 28,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
CarMax Sacramento/Roseville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Roseville / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB7GJ009813
Stock: 18242642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
CarMax Tucson - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tucson / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB7GJ009939
Stock: 18846354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,009 miles
$16,746
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
PREMIUM PACKAGE, BI-XENON HEADLAMPS, HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SOUND SYSTEM, AMBIENT LIGHTING, EXTRA CLEAN, GREAT ON GAS!!!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 8" Color Display Upgrade, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Garage Door Opener, harman/kardon Sound System, Multicolor Ambient Lighting, Premium Package, Radar Based Recuperation System w/ Paddles, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Mountain Gray Metallic B 250e FWD Single Speed Reducer Electric ZEV 177hpRecent Arrival! 85/82 City/Highway MPGJoin The Circle.Reviews: * Good acceleration; quiet and luxurious interior; nice slate of options. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB8GJ009612
Stock: PMS3750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 10,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,999$3,269 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2328 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB0HJ012425
Stock: O303518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 26,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,999$2,654 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2221 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9ABXHJ017003
Stock: M305835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 48,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,997$3,084 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B 250e Hatchback..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB0HJ012862
Stock: X012862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 19,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,341$2,342 Below Market
Fletcher Jones Motorcars Fremont - Fremont / California
Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont presents this 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B 250e. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont is located at 5760 Cushing Parkway, in beautiful Fremont, California. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the bay area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB9HJ014769
Stock: M10365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 34,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,500$2,584 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
2017 MERCEDES BENZ B250E WHITE/BLACK, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REARVIEW MONITOR, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, FACTORY WARRANTY, FOR BEST DEALS PLEASE CALL 626-572-8888 OR VISIT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB8HJ015461
Stock: 22371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-07-2019
- 23,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,150
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB8HJ015704
Stock: 10424300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
