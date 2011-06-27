Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Consumer Reviews
Lovin my MB 250 CLA
Nancy Fortner, 08/24/2017
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful
I find the driver's seat somewhat hard...............suggestion, use leather as opposed to "Leatherette." Other than that, i'm very satisfied so far.........
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Attractive Car but with minor flaws
Derek Fan, 02/22/2017
CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
Sporty car with good agile handling. The size of this car makes racing a natural. The stiff suspension is based on personal preference. Since it's a sports coupe category it shouldn't be a problem for most.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
If you don't know what to d with $20,000 buy a MB.
Kuang Tan, 05/14/2017
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
4 of 16 people found this review helpful
Sit in the car at least two hour and try every thing .
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CLA-Class
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles