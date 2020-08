Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive for Sale Near Me

Good amount of power, which is especially impressive at lower speeds. Very quiet, velvet smooth, and handles just fine on winding canyon roads. Small on the outside and a breeze to park. Love the luxury appointments and standard technology: rain sensing windshield wiper controls, power memory seats, and even a buzzer that goes off if it thinks you are getting drowsy. Plenty of room in the back seat for at least two adults. With the back seats folded down I can toss my bike in without taking off the front tire. The car is a little bit rough going over bumps, especially in the back seat. This may be partially due to the stiffness of the run flat tires. Wind noise is average. You probably should not buy this car as your only vehicle. The 70-110 mile range works for me because I rarely drive more than 60 miles in a day and we have 2 other cars. Update 2018: We traded in our leased 2014 for a new 2016 B250e to lease. It is just the same except for minor features and technology. My only problem is that the implementation of Android Auto is very flakey (Apple Carplay seems to work okay so far). Update 2019: Software update of Android Auto Apple CarPlay eliminated the problems. Now it is just slow to start and sometimes requires being plugged in a second time, just at the start.

