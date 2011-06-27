  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
  4. Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Luxury-car status for a relatively low price
  • commendable power and handling
  • premium interior materials
  • fiery performance from AMG model.
  • Cramped rear seat
  • stiff ride quality on CLA 45 and CLA250 with optional sport suspension
  • dual-clutch transmission is hesitant at slow speeds.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Range
$17,000 - $31,409
Used CLA-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class offers all the trimmings of a proper Benz for a relatively modest price. Although its driving character and compact cabin dimensions won't please everyone, shoppers interested in a small European entry-level luxury sedan will certainly want to take a look.

Vehicle overview

An entry-level luxury sedan promising the allure of Mercedes-Benz ownership at prices more attainable to the masses, the CLA-Class was introduced with great fanfare. A memorable Super Bowl commercial featured a man ready to sell his soul to the devil for a Mercedes until he realized the CLA250 was so inexpensive he wouldn't need to negotiate with Lucifer. Just a scant year later, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 gets a small price bump. It no longer sneaks in below $30,000, but it comes with some additional standard equipment to help offset that. More importantly, it's still significantly less expensive than the Mercedes C-Class, so even though it makes some compromises here and there, it's worth a look if you're shopping for an entry-level luxury car.

Although it's Mercedes-Benz's least expensive model, the Edmunds "B"-rated CLA-Class feels like an authentic luxury sedan. In our yearlong test of a CLA250 we found the front seats quite comfortable for road trips and daily commuting alike. Moreover, most of the interior surfaces you come in contact with are high-quality, and the build quality is outstanding. The COMAND electronics interface is easy to use, and functionally, it's one of our favorites on the market. Additional standard equipment for 2015 includes keyless ignition, dual-zone climate control and a 7-inch infotainment screen (a new 8-inch screen is optional). All these upgrades also apply to the CLA 45 AMG (which also earns an Edmunds "B" rating), which offers 355 horsepower, standard all-wheel drive and stunning straight-line performance.

While the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class may be a likable car, it's harder to argue that it's the most practical buy in the segment. Due to the car's compact size and dramatically sloping roof line, headroom and legroom are extremely tight in the rear seat. An overly stiff ride was another issue we had with last year's car. Mercedes has switched to a more comfortable setup on the 2015 CLA250 (the previous sport suspension is now optional), aiming for a smoother ride over less than perfect pavement. We haven't yet tested a 2015 Mercedes CLA250 with this revised suspension, and we'll update this review once we have. And although the CLA has an attractively low base MSRP, prices can quickly inflate with just a few basic options, and items you might expect to be standard (like a rearview camera and heated seats) are optional. Meanwhile, the CLA 45 AMG isn't exactly a bargain, with a starting price perilously close to $50,000.

Within the entry-level luxury sedan class, the CLA's toughest competition comes from the 2015 Audi A3, which won a comparison test thanks to its quieter, more refined ride and roomier cabin. The Audi may cost marginally more, but we think it's worth it. Another car to consider is the 2015 Acura ILX, which has a larger backseat and a lower starting price than the CLA. Rivals to the CLA 45 AMG include the Audi S3, which we find more practical and luxurious, and the BMW M235i, which is the best-handling car of the three but less useful since it only has two doors. Depending on your priorities, some or all of these rivals may be more appealing, but overall, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is a stylish choice that will satisfy most drivers.

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class models

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is available in three trim levels: CLA250, CLA250 4Matic and CLA 45 AMG.

The CLA250 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, keyless ignition, eight-way power driver seats, driver memory settings, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ambient interior lighting and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. Electronics features include a 7-inch central display, the COMAND interface, mbrace2 telematics/smartphone integration, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, USB and auxiliary audio jacks, and a CD player.

The CLA250 4Matic has the same standard equipment but has all-wheel drive. The CLA 45 AMG is also equipped similarly. It has all-wheel drive as standard along with a more powerful engine, a sport exhaust, 18-inch wheels, larger brakes, firmer suspension tuning and some aluminum interior trim.

All CLAs are eligible for the optional Premium package, which provides keyless access (Keyless Go in Mercedes-Benz parlance), auto-dimming mirrors, heated front seats and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with satellite radio. The Multimedia package adds to the Premium package with a larger 8-inch central infotainment screen with Mercedes' COMAND interface, a rearview camera and a navigation system with voice commands. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring systems.

The Sport package for the CLA250 adds 18-inch wheels, a more aggressive-looking front fascia and grille, and drilled front brake rotors with painted calipers. The Sport Package Plus gets sport-tuned suspension, aerodynamic bodywork, wider high-performance tires, a sport exhaust, aluminum pedals and upgraded seat upholstery. Among the stand-alone options for both models you'll find bi-xenon headlamps, LED taillights, a rear spoiler, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated seats, wood interior trim, the rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors and an automated parking system. Exclusive options for the CLA 45 include 19-inch wheels, interior and exterior carbon-fiber trim, sport seats, an AMG steering wheel and red-painted brake calipers.

2015 Highlights

Just a year after its introduction, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class gets some significant changes. Last year's standard sport suspension has been replaced by a softer comfort suspension on the CLA250 (the sport suspension is now optional). In addition, dual-zone automatic climate control and a keyless ignition are now standard, while full keyless access to your CLA is available as an option. Also, a larger 7-inch center display screen is now standard, and an 8-inch screen is optional. Finally, the standard frontal collision warning system has been upgraded to provide earlier brake support in potential collision situations.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 208 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automated manual transmission (with shift paddles) routes power to the front wheels on the standard CLA250, while the CLA250 4Matic model is all-wheel drive. The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive CLA250 is 30 mpg combined (26 city/38 highway), while the all-wheel-drive 4Matic checks in at 27 mpg combined (24/32). In Edmunds testing, a CLA250 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a brisk 6.4 seconds.

The CLA 45 AMG gets a more powerful version of this 2.0-liter engine that features a twin-scroll turbocharger and fortified internal components. The result is an amazing 355 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. A quicker-shifting version of the seven-speed transmission is standard, as is all-wheel drive. Launch control is also included. EPA estimated fuel economy stands at 26 mpg combined (23/31). At the Edmunds test track, the CLA 45 AMG accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a scant 4.7 seconds, making it one of the quickest compact sedans available.

Both the CLA250 and CLA 45 AMG feature an automatic stop-start function that, if engaged, turns off the engine when the car stops to save fuel.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, a driver knee airbag, front seat side thorax airbags, front seat side pelvic airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear seat side airbags are optional. The CLA 45 AMG has a three-mode stability control system that allows drivers to tailor the level of intervention.

During Edmunds track testing, the CLA250 came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, while the CLA 45 needed just 111 feet, both about average for their respective segments.

Mercedes-Benz mbrace2 emergency telematics is standard, as are systems like Collision Prevention Assist Plus, which uses radar to identify potential frontal collision situations and intervenes with braking as necessary, and Attention Assist, which monitors the driver for signs of drowsiness and inattention. On cars with optional adaptive cruise control, Collision Prevention Assist Plus gives way to Distronic Plus, which is able to intervene with the brakes at higher speeds to help avoid frontal collisions. Other safety options include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system and a lane keeping assist system.

Driving

Most consumers will find the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 quite agreeable to drive on their daily commutes. Even if you've owned rear-wheel-drive Mercedes sedans in the past, you'll be hard-pressed to tell that the CLA250 is front-wheel drive, as it accelerates and steers with the precision of more elite Benz models. We like its athletic character, quick-shifting automated manual transmission, driver-adjustable shift patterns and the manual shift mode accessed by its steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

There are other aspects to the CLA, however, that serve as unfortunate reminders that you're driving an entry-level Mercedes-Benz. Some drivers might be put off by the workaday sounds of the base CLA's four-cylinder engine and the slow responses of the transmission when shifting in and out of Drive and Reverse. The optional Sport Package Plus adds a sport-tuned suspension that improves handling, but it also results in an overly stiff ride quality. Mercedes has made a softer-tuned, comfort-oriented suspension standard this year on the CLA250. It's likely to improve ride quality a bit, but we've yet to test the CLA with this new setup. We'll update this review once we have.

Meanwhile, the 355-hp CLA 45 AMG promises plenty of entertainment. In addition to its sizzling acceleration, the CLA 45 has plenty of personality. Select Sport mode and you'll hear crackles and pops from the exhaust during both up- and downshifts. Around turns, the CLA 45 offers tenacious grip and guided-missile determination. But the cost of this handling prowess is an even firmer ride quality that might be too much even for drivers who want an authentic sport-sedan experience. Also, the CLA 45's performance-oriented brakes are very sensitive and grab with the slightest touch of the pedal, while the transmission's shift quality can be overly aggressive for daily driving.

Interior

Although this is the bargain Benz, for the most part the CLA's interior looks and feels like a traditional Mercedes. Big analog gauges, a clean center stack design and tight fit and finish impart the classic, premium ambience shared across the Mercedes-Benz lineup.

One of the interior's weak spots is the display screen for the COMAND electronics interface, which looks like an aftermarket addition as it's perched high on the dash. On the upside, the standard screen is larger this year (it's now 7 inches versus 5.8 in 2014) and easy to read. It also takes some time to get used to selecting gears with a column-mounted stalk rather than a traditional console shifter. Various trim options, including walnut, ash, aluminum and carbon fiber (CLA 45 only) allow you to create a cabin aesthetic that's either cool and modern, or classic and refined.

While the front seats are quite comfortable on longer drives, the CLA's rear quarters aren't nearly as accommodating. The seats themselves are well-shaped and supportive, but the sloping roof line that gives the CLA its distinctive profile also translates to tight headroom for 6-footers, and the legroom situation isn't much better. The CLA is also ill-equipped for small children. The rear seat's non-removable headrests can make forward-facing car seat fitment tricky, and those small rear doors make it tough to get little ones in and out. Surprisingly, though, the CLA has a significant amount of trunk space for the class with 13.1 cubic feet, while the Audi A3 checks in at 12.3 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

5(33%)
4(27%)
3(7%)
2(13%)
1(20%)
3.4
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worst Mecedes - Kept for less than a year
jinoc,04/03/2015
CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
This is not going to try to explain that the least expensive Mercedes Benz is comparable to better cars I've owned. I think the reasons why you'd pick this car over it's competition (A3, 228i) are mostly a matter of personal taste and priorities. In this case, attractive lines and styling and a terrific stereo. Their Premium package adds a lot of the must-have features in my opinion, so that's probably something to consider. Driving the car is a disappointment- the transmission shifts are rough, seat comfort is poor, and it picks up a lot of road noise. This is a car for someone that does not enjoy driving as much as how they look driving. Back seats are useless, no coat hook, no headroom and no legroom. Fit and finish are not up to par - you know you are in a cheap car after diving it around for a while. The hope perhaps is that you would be so distracted with the odd and obnoxiously large info-screen that seems to be a design afterthought, and admittedly a great stereo. If I were 19, this is a good car. Can you get a loaded VW TDI or Mustang for the less money? Yes of course. Is a 228 or an A3 more fun to drive - yes.
Car is 2 and 1/2 years old
cars0153,04/28/2015
CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Don't pay any attention to the negatives for this car. It's a typical Mercedes. Well thought out design and great to drive with great looks. I have never enjoyed a car so much. Great performance and handling. The big surprise has been the gas mileage, 36-38 MPH on a trip!
It just needs a more refined drive
J,08/29/2015
CLA250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I've had this car now for a few months. I haven't put that many miles on it so I don't know how it will hold up long term, but overall I've been happy. It's great for a young person looking for a small fun car. That said, it does have an extraordinarily rough drive. You feel every single bump in the road, road noise is relatively high and the dual clutch transmission is pretty mediocre (it downshifts randomly sometimes and the manual mode is way to slow to respond). If these three things were fixed, I'd give this car five stars. Oh and also, to everyone those headroom in the back is snug, how often are you driving around with more than two people taller than 5' 10'' for an extended period of time? Because tall people can sit in the front, short people can sit in the back, and it's usually fine. It's not that big a cost for a nice sloping roofline. PROS -phenomenal exterior style -great rear trunk space in its class, particularly with easy to fold second row seats -elegant interior styling -great handling -great fuel economy -fun car -nice sunroof CONS -unacceptably rough and loud ride for its class -mediocre dual clutch transmission that downshifts randomly and has aggravating lag when used manualy -infotainment screen looks like a cheap tacked-on afterthought -infotainment system and voice controls are poorly designed, navigation system subpar to google maps so you won't ever use it even though you wish you could -options overpriced
I love everything about driving this car!!!
Angellette,02/06/2016
CLA250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I got this car fully loaded as a birthday gift from my husband August 2015. I love driving it and it will go. Its excellent on gas we've made two trips to thr south part of Georgia so far. It took hardly no gas. It's hard for me to drive my CTS now. Not because of the comfort, because the CTS is definitely comfortable. But the CTS feel heavy after you drive the CLA all the time. I have no complaints. The only thing I would change is the material that the storage compartments are made from. But overall I love this car!!!
See all 15 reviews of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
355 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Overview

The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLA-Class Sedan, CLA-Class CLA 45 AMG. Available styles include CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and CLA 45 AMG 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 is priced between $19,000 and$19,000 with odometer readings between 44385 and44385 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC is priced between $17,000 and$17,000 with odometer readings between 72151 and72151 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 45 AMG is priced between $31,409 and$31,409 with odometer readings between 43618 and43618 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2015 CLA-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,000 and mileage as low as 43618 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

Can't find a used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,941.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,619.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,773.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,500.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class lease specials

Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles