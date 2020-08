Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento - Sacramento / California

Only 9,743 Miles! Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Mercedes-Benz CLA boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" AMG 10-Spoke, Trunk Rear Cargo Access. Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT Automatic -inc: dual-clutch transaxle, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AMG SPEEDSHIFT Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P235/40R18 High Performance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Sport Tuned Suspension. Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Clean, non-smoker interior!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 45 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: WDDSJ5CBXHN458388

Stock: B14812

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-03-2020