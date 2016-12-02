Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 18 out of 86 listings
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    14,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,500

    $1,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    26,388 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,250

    $1,346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive in Gray
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive

    38,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,998

    $637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    18,631 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $15,999

    $358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    16,461 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,998

    $738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive

    13,488 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    24,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,998

    $478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    30,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,444

    $997 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    18,315 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    28,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,442

    $343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive

    57,542 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    20,528 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,888

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive

    27,597 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive

    18,544 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $16,590

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    28,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    31,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive

    29,830 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    26,009 miles

    $16,746

    Details

I bought my 2015 Electric Drive in November, 2015. Delivery was delayed due to a recall concerning drive system software. This was updated, and I have had no problems with the drive train. I currently own two BMWs, and I am impressed with the quality of the Mercedes. I bought the 250 Electric Drive for commuting and local trips around the Los Angeles and Orange County areas. After 2500 miles, it has fully met my expectations, and it has been very enjoyable to drive in day to day traffic. It has a Tesla supplied drive system, which gives excellent acceleration driving around town, especially from stoplights. I wanted a high quality, utilitarian small SUV electric car for driving locally, and this car has been perfect. I did not want: An ugly car (Leaf), a weird, futuristic car (BMW), a medium sized hatchback (VW), (Kia Soul) or a very expensive car (Tesla). It is nice to have several choices, and I made mine. Compared to a Tesla Model S, the battery is smaller, and the range is less; I feel that I got half of a Tesla for half the price of a Tesla. The Mercedes does have a stiff ride. I did not buy it as a luxury car, so I don't care. The Mercedes is heavier than the other electric cars that it is compared to, but it also has much more utility and is better quality. My only complaint is that the car did not come with a DC quick charge port. This is not an issue in driving around town, but it would be very useful for road trips. If you want an electric car that can do it all, buy a Tesla Model S or Model X. If you can't afford one of these, you must decide how you want to use the car and set your priorities, then purchase the car that best fits your needs.
