Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive for Sale Near Me
86 listings
- 14,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,500$1,086 Below Market
- 26,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,250$1,346 Below Market
- 38,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,998$637 Below Market
- 18,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$15,999$358 Below Market
- 16,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,998$738 Below Market
- 13,488 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,998
- 24,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,998$478 Below Market
- 30,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,444$997 Below Market
- 18,315 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
- 28,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,442$343 Below Market
- 57,542 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998
- 20,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,888
- 27,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,998
- 18,544 milesDelivery Available*
$16,590
- 28,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
- 31,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
- 29,830 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,998
- 26,009 miles
$16,746
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.76 Reviews
Report abuse
William Rogers,02/12/2016
4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
I bought my 2015 Electric Drive in November, 2015. Delivery was delayed due to a recall concerning drive system software. This was updated, and I have had no problems with the drive train. I currently own two BMWs, and I am impressed with the quality of the Mercedes. I bought the 250 Electric Drive for commuting and local trips around the Los Angeles and Orange County areas. After 2500 miles, it has fully met my expectations, and it has been very enjoyable to drive in day to day traffic. It has a Tesla supplied drive system, which gives excellent acceleration driving around town, especially from stoplights. I wanted a high quality, utilitarian small SUV electric car for driving locally, and this car has been perfect. I did not want: An ugly car (Leaf), a weird, futuristic car (BMW), a medium sized hatchback (VW), (Kia Soul) or a very expensive car (Tesla). It is nice to have several choices, and I made mine. Compared to a Tesla Model S, the battery is smaller, and the range is less; I feel that I got half of a Tesla for half the price of a Tesla. The Mercedes does have a stiff ride. I did not buy it as a luxury car, so I don't care. The Mercedes is heavier than the other electric cars that it is compared to, but it also has much more utility and is better quality. My only complaint is that the car did not come with a DC quick charge port. This is not an issue in driving around town, but it would be very useful for road trips. If you want an electric car that can do it all, buy a Tesla Model S or Model X. If you can't afford one of these, you must decide how you want to use the car and set your priorities, then purchase the car that best fits your needs.
