Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$19,956Great Deal | $4,665 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 25050,201 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia - Valencia / California
Magno Polar Silver Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EBXFN259989
Stock: FN259989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $16,490Great Deal | $2,770 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 25073,014 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nesh Auto Sales - Decatur / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB0FN163613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,998Great Deal | $3,462 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 25033,836 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EBXFN229312
Stock: 110891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,980Great Deal
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC®72,321 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Houston - Houston / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Multimedia Package Premium 1 Package Sport Package Panorama Sunroof Bi-Xenon Headlamps And Led Taillights Blind Spot Assist Sun/Moonroof Wheels: 18" High-Gloss Black Amg Black Ash Wood Trim Ambient Lighting (12 Colors) Sport Suspension Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Cirrus White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD Mercedes-BenzCLA-Class CLA 250. More information about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class: The CLA-Class is Mercedes-Benz's attempt to compete with the likes of the diminutive Audi A3 and the BMW 1-series. As the price of gasoline continues to rise, compact luxury cars get more and more popular. Buyers will continue to want all of the technology and luxury features of larger cars without the size or fuel consumption. Mercedes-Benz hopes that attractive styling, a low base price, an upscale name and lots of luxury know-how will be enough to convince buyers to take a serious look at the CLA-Class. This model sets itself apart with Efficient usage of space, beautiful styling, economical pricing, good performance, optional all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4GB5FN272856
Stock: FN272856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $14,900Great Deal | $3,395 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC®61,190 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Exotic Auto Group - Elizabeth / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4GB7FN218295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995Great Deal
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 25065,066 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sport Motor Cars - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB9FN211416
Stock: 211416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,599Great Deal | $2,752 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC®57,309 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
West Chicago Auto Mall - West Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4GB1FN216526
Stock: 275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,990Good Deal | $2,902 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 25029,035 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * This is not your average CLA250 - this one is HEAVILY optioned! * Only 29K miles since new * Sport Plus pkg * AMG wheels * Keyless GO * Heated seats * Panoramic sunroof * Clear title * Carfax certified * Only 1 previous owner * Please note, some non accident damage was reported to Carfax back in 2016 - third party inspections are welcome! APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB7FN175483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,988Good Deal | $2,960 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 2505,269 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Diamond Auto Sales - Alameda / California
Carve out your own path with our Polar Silver Metallic 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4 Door Coupe! Powered by an innovative TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 208hp perfectly paired with a race-derived 7 Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic transmission. Enjoy pulse-pounding acceleration and brilliant handling with this Front Wheel Drive four-door coupe, and you'll still score near 38mpg on the open road! The aerodynamic stance of our CLA 250 looks sensational with its diamond-block grille, a sunroof, sweeping tail lamps, and unique alloy wheels. Some top-shelf amenities await you in the spacious CLA 250 cabin including rain-sensing wipers, keyless ignition, heated eight-way power driver seat with driver memory settings, leather seats for everyone, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a folding rear seat. Maintaining a seamless connection to your digital world is easy thanks to our COMAND interface with a central display, full-color navigation, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and our innovative mbrace 2 telematics/smartphone integration. Peace of mind comes standard from Mercedes-Benz as you are surrounded by advanced safety systems to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations from ABS to advanced airbags. Simply put, our CLA 250 offers superior performance and inspiring design at an affordable price. You've got to see this one for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! . -WE ARE A CARFAX CERTIFIED DEALER!-.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB8FN283496
Stock: D3833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,900Good Deal | $2,170 below market
Certified 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 25034,156 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs - Palm Springs / California
This Certified Pre-Owned CLA250C, comes with $9,555 in factory options, MSRP was $41,980. Comes with factory options like, Cocoa Brown $720- Beige MB-Tex. Premium Package: $2,300, Media Interface Cable, Garage Door Opener, Driver's Side &Interior Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Sirius Satellite Radio, harman/kardon Sound System, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS-GO, Multimedia Package: $2,480, Rearview Camera, COMAND w/hard drive navigation &DVD player, Single CD/DVD Player, Burl Walnut Wood Trim $325, R24 17-Inch 5-Spoke Alloy Wheel (Std), Illuminated Star $550, Rear Deck Spoiler $300, Blind Spot Assist $550, Power Passenger Seat w/Memory, Panorama Sunroof $1,480, Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/ LED Tail Lamps $850, Comfort Suspension. Posted price expires at midnight daily. This vehicle is backed by one of the most comprehensive certified pre-owned warranties available -- now with unlimited mileage. Every Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with unparalleled peace of mind. For starters, its covered by any remaining portion of the Mercedes-Benz four-year/50,000 mile* New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Then, the MBCPO Limited Warranty provides comprehensive vehicle coverage for another 12 months -- now, with unlimited miles. Coverage extends to the engine and powertrain, steering, suspension, brakes (excluding wear of discs and pads), electrical system, climate control system, and more.** *Whichever comes first. **Please see Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs for a copy of the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Warranty. When you choose a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Mercedes-Benz, you get much more than an extraordinary automobile. You get industry-leading coverage -- which now includes unlimited mileage with all CPO warranties.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB6FN170372
Stock: M15289A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $16,995Good Deal | $2,228 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 25047,679 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Princeton BMW - Hamilton Twp / New Jersey
Silver 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 FWD 7-Speed Double-clutch 2.0L I4 Turbocharged26/38 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Luxury-car status for a relatively low price; commendable power and handling; premium interior materials; fiery performance from AMG model. Source: Edmunds * The Concept Style Coupe set the auto show circuit abuzz with its dramatic 4-door coupe design and athletic presence. Showgoers only had one request: Build it. The CLA has brought an international sensation to fruition with nothing lost in translation, from its diamond-block grille to its frameless door glass to its sweeping taillamps. Its coefficient of drag is among the lowest not just in its class but the entire industry, cutting fuel consumption and wind noise. Beyond its incredibly low drag, export airflow management enhances roadholding, stability and even poor-weather visibility. The price leadership of the CLA takes nothing away from every other aspect of leadership that comes with the Three-Pointed Star. From the winglike dash and tablet-style color screen, to its high-back power front sport seats with memory, to its available Panorama glass roof and multimedia systems, it's a cabin that puts you ahead of the crowd. Under the hood of the CLA is a new era of performance. With two options, a 208hp 2.0L turbo engine or 355hp 2.0L exclusively in the CLA-45 with a 0-60 of 4.4 secs. A tablet style central screen teams with the elegant central controller to put a world of entertainment and navigation options within easy reach and clear view. Audio and entertainment features start with standard Bluetooth hands free calling and audio streaming, plus a USB port and HD Radio. Options range from a Media Interface for your iPod to SiriusXM Radio to harman/kardon surround sound, as well as a clever accessory to integrate entertainment, navigation and social media apps on your iPhone. Navigation options include the 80GB hard-drive-based COMAND system or an integrated plug in accessory. Both feature advanced voice control. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB2FN162852
Stock: FN162852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- $17,989Good Deal | $2,460 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 25037,066 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Hollywood - Los Angeles / California
CLA 250 4D Sedan FWD 7-Speed Double-clutch 2.0L I4 Turbocharged26/38 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250In Hollywood--On Hollywood!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB4FN207645
Stock: LM300992B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $18,995Good Deal | $1,524 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 25030,154 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Bluetooth Audio, harman/kardon Sound System, Heated Seats. Come and see only the finest Mercedes-Benzs at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB3FN237641
Stock: DC237641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-18-2019
- $36,616Fair Deal | $520 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 45 AMG®22,537 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Silver 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 45 AMG 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Player, AMG Driver & Passenger Performance Seats, AMG Performance Exhaust, AMG Illuminated Door Sills, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Black Ash Wood Trim, Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, COMAND System with Hard Drive Navigation, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage Door Opener, harman/kardon Sound System, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS GO , Knee airbag, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panorama Sunroof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Red Brake Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" 16-Spoke Alloy in Silver.Recent Arrival! 23/31 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Luxury-car status for a relatively low price; commendable power and handling; premium interior materials; fiery performance from AMG model. Source: Edmunds * The Concept Style Coupe set the auto show circuit abuzz with its dramatic 4-door coupe design and athletic presence. Showgoers only had one request: Build it. The CLA has brought an international sensation to fruition with nothing lost in translation, from its diamond-block grille to its frameless door glass to its sweeping taillamps. Its coefficient of drag is among the lowest not just in its class but the entire industry, cutting fuel consumption and wind noise. Beyond its incredibly low drag, export airflow management enhances roadholding, stability and even poor-weather visibility. The price leadership of the CLA takes nothing away from every other aspect of leadership that comes with the Three-Pointed Star. From the winglike dash and tablet-style color screen, to its high-back power front sport seats with memory, to its available Panorama glass roof and multimedia systems, it's a cabin that puts you ahead of the crowd. Under the hood of the CLA is a new era of performance. With two options, a 208hp 2.0L turbo engine or 355hp 2.0L exclusively in the CLA-45 with a 0-60 of 4.4 secs. A tablet style central screen teams with the elegant central controller to put a world of entertainment and navigation options within easy reach and clear view. Audio and entertainment features start with standard Bluetooth hands free calling and audio streaming, plus a USB port and HD Radio. Options range from a Media Interface for your iPod to SiriusXM Radio to harman/kardon surround sound, as well as a clever accessory to integrate entertainment, navigation and social media apps on your iPhone. Navigation options include the 80GB hard-drive-based COMAND system or an integrated plug in accessory. Both feature advanced voice control. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 45 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ5CB1FN178940
Stock: WD8940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Price Drop$14,888Good Deal
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250119,417 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fred Haas Toyota Country - Houston / Texas
Cirrus White 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 FWD 7-Speed Double-clutch 2.0L I4 Turbocharged ***CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY***, ***WELL MAINTAINED***, ***Leather***, ***Sunroof***. Recent Arrival! 26/38 City/Highway MPG What are you waiting for? Call or come by today! ***For a no-hassle experience contact the Fred Haas Toyota Country Pre-Owned Sales Department to honor this special internet price 281-738-1513*** Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We are dedicated to giving our customers the best internet buying experience possible. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers. Need to trade up? GREAT, schedule your test drive appointment today & have your car quickly evaluated while youâ re cruising the freeway! We also offer one of the most comprehensive parts and service departments in the automotive industry! We are located on the south bound feeder road of S.H. 249 between Spring-Cypress & Jones Road. Just 10 minutes north of the beltway or 5 minutes north of 1960! Now only one exit south of Highway 99, the new Grand Parkway!! **Advertised sales price does not include reconditioning fees or additional dealer added options. See dealer for in-stock inventory and actual selling price. All prices are plus taxes, title and license fees with approved credit. MSRP does not include dealer installed options. Dealer doc fee of $150 not included in the price. Price may be different outside of each advertised period and do no necessarily reflect the cash price at any other time. Inventory is subject to prior sale. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Please see dealer in person or contact us via phone or email to verify all information. Reviews: * Luxury-car status for a relatively low price; commendable power and handling; premium interior materials; fiery performance from AMG model. Source: Edmunds * The Concept Style Coupe set the auto show circuit abuzz with its dramatic 4-door coupe design and athletic presence. Showgoers only had one request: Build it. The CLA has brought an international sensation to fruition with nothing lost in translation, from its diamond-block grille to its frameless door glass to its sweeping taillamps. Its coefficient of drag is among the lowest not just in its class but the entire industry, cutting fuel consumption and wind noise. Beyond its incredibly low drag, export airflow management enhances roadholding, stability and even poor-weather visibility. The price leadership of the CLA takes nothing away from every other aspect of leadership that comes with the Three-Pointed Star. From the winglike dash and tablet-style color screen, to its high-back power front sport seats with memory, to its available Panorama glass roof and multimedia systems, it's a cabin that puts you ahead of the crowd. Under the hood of the CLA is a new era of performance. With two options, a 208hp 2.0L turbo engine or 355hp 2.0L exclusively in the CLA-45 with a 0-60 of 4.4 secs. A tablet style central screen teams with the elegant central controller to put a world of entertainment and navigation options within easy reach and clear view. Audio and entertainment features start with standard Bluetooth hands free calling and audio streaming, plus a USB port and HD Radio. Options range from a Media Interface for your iPod to SiriusXM Radio to harman/kardon surround sound, as well as a clever accessory to integrate entertainment, navigation and social media apps on your iPhone. Navigation options include the 80GB hard-drive-based COMAND system or an integrated plug in accessory. Both feature advanced voice control. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB0FN170626
Stock: FN170626T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $19,900Good Deal | $2,744 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC®52,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlantic Auto Center - Cranston / Rhode Island
2015 Mercedes CLA-250 Black on Black only 52k loaded Navigation Clean carfax like new condition all trades welcome we finance $19,900
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4GB9FN232151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,451Good Deal | $1,061 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 25065,164 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. 2.0L I4 Turbocharged.2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 New Price!Night Black *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.26/38 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Luxury-car status for a relatively low price; commendable power and handling; premium interior materials; fiery performance from AMG model. Source: Edmunds* The Concept Style Coupe set the auto show circuit abuzz with its dramatic 4-door coupe design and athletic presence. Showgoers only had one request: Build it. The CLA has brought an international sensation to fruition with nothing lost in translation, from its diamond-block grille to its frameless door glass to its sweeping taillamps. Its coefficient of drag is among the lowest not just in its class but the entire industry, cutting fuel consumption and wind noise. Beyond its incredibly low drag, export airflow management enhances roadholding, stability and even poor-weather visibility. The price leadership of the CLA takes nothing away from every other aspect of leadership that comes with the Three-Pointed Star. From the winglike dash and tablet-style color screen, to its high-back power front sport seats with memory, to its available Panorama glass roof and multimedia systems, it's a cabin that puts you ahead of the crowd. Under the hood of the CLA is a new era of performance. With two options, a 208hp 2.0L turbo engine or 355hp 2.0L exclusively in the CLA-45 with a 0-60 of 4.4 secs. A tablet style central screen teams with the elegant central controller to put a world of entertainment and navigation options within easy reach and clear view. Audio and entertainment features start with standard Bluetooth hands free calling and audio streaming, plus a USB port and HD Radio. Options range from a Media Interface for your iPod to SiriusXM Radio to harman/kardon surround sound, as well as a clever accessory to integrate entertainment, navigation and social media apps on your iPhone. Navigation options include the 80GB hard-drive-based COMAND system or an integrated plug in accessory. Both feature advanced voice control. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryMercedes-Benz 2015 CLA CLA 250 2.0L I4 Turbocharged FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB9FN190468
Stock: 141805F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $17,999Good Deal | $1,631 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 25046,168 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Concord Honda - Concord / California
Only 46,168 Miles! Boasts 38 Highway MPG and 26 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" 5-Spoke Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Tires: P225/45HR17, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Concept Style Coupe set the auto show circuit abuzz with its dramatic 4-door coupe design and athletic presence. Showgoers only had one request: Build it. The CLA has brought an international sensation to fruition with nothing lost in translation, from its diamond-block grille to its frameless door glass to its sweeping taillamps. Its coefficient of drag is among the lowest not just in its class but the entire industry, cutting fuel consumption and wind noise. Beyond its incredibly low drag, export airflow management enhances roadholding, stability and even poor-weather visibility. The price leadership of the CLA takes nothing away from every other aspect of leadership that comes with the Three-Pointed Star. From the winglike dash and tablet-style color screen, to its high-back power front sport seats with memory, to its available Panorama glass roof and multimedia systems, it's a cabin that puts you ahead of the crowd. Under the hood of the CLA is a new era of performance. With two options, a 208hp 2.0L turbo engine or 355hp 2.0L exclusively in the CLA-45 with a 0-60 of 4.4 secs. A tablet style central screen teams with the elegant central controller to put a world of entertainment and navigation options within easy reach and clear view. Audio and entertainment features start with standard Bluetooth hands free calling and audio streaming, plus a USB port and HD Radio. Options range from a Media Interface for your iPod to SiriusXM Radio to harman/kardon surround sound, as well as a clever accessory to integrate entertainment, navigation and social media apps on your iPhone. Navigation options include the 80GB hard-drive-based COMAND system or an integrated plug in accessory. Both feature advanced voice control.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Concord Honda located at 1461 Concord Ave, Concord, CA 94520 can get you a trustworthy CLA-Class today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB1FN246001
Stock: TFN246001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020