Prestige Autos - Corona / California

*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. 2.0L I4 Turbocharged.2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 New Price!Night Black *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.26/38 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Luxury-car status for a relatively low price; commendable power and handling; premium interior materials; fiery performance from AMG model. Source: Edmunds* The Concept Style Coupe set the auto show circuit abuzz with its dramatic 4-door coupe design and athletic presence. Showgoers only had one request: Build it. The CLA has brought an international sensation to fruition with nothing lost in translation, from its diamond-block grille to its frameless door glass to its sweeping taillamps. Its coefficient of drag is among the lowest not just in its class but the entire industry, cutting fuel consumption and wind noise. Beyond its incredibly low drag, export airflow management enhances roadholding, stability and even poor-weather visibility. The price leadership of the CLA takes nothing away from every other aspect of leadership that comes with the Three-Pointed Star. From the winglike dash and tablet-style color screen, to its high-back power front sport seats with memory, to its available Panorama glass roof and multimedia systems, it's a cabin that puts you ahead of the crowd. Under the hood of the CLA is a new era of performance. With two options, a 208hp 2.0L turbo engine or 355hp 2.0L exclusively in the CLA-45 with a 0-60 of 4.4 secs. A tablet style central screen teams with the elegant central controller to put a world of entertainment and navigation options within easy reach and clear view. Audio and entertainment features start with standard Bluetooth hands free calling and audio streaming, plus a USB port and HD Radio. Options range from a Media Interface for your iPod to SiriusXM Radio to harman/kardon surround sound, as well as a clever accessory to integrate entertainment, navigation and social media apps on your iPhone. Navigation options include the 80GB hard-drive-based COMAND system or an integrated plug in accessory. Both feature advanced voice control. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryMercedes-Benz 2015 CLA CLA 250 2.0L I4 Turbocharged FWD

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDSJ4EB9FN190468

Stock: 141805F

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020