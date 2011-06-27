Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 45 AMG 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,977
|$24,580
|$28,064
|Clean
|$19,930
|$23,358
|$26,666
|Average
|$17,836
|$20,913
|$23,871
|Rough
|$15,742
|$18,468
|$21,075
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,979
|$16,380
|$18,701
|Clean
|$13,281
|$15,565
|$17,770
|Average
|$11,886
|$13,936
|$15,907
|Rough
|$10,490
|$12,306
|$14,044
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,418
|$16,896
|$19,289
|Clean
|$13,699
|$16,055
|$18,329
|Average
|$12,259
|$14,375
|$16,407
|Rough
|$10,820
|$12,694
|$14,486