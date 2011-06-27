  1. Home
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 CLA-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.6/497.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.1 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,500
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Sport Package Plusyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,500
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,500
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,500
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Ambient Lightingyes
Power Passenger Seat w/Memoryyes
harman/kardon Sound Systemyes
KEYLESS-GOyes
SD Card for Garmin Navigationyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,500
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,500
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear leg room27.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Rear Trunk Lid Spoileryes
Bi-Xenon Headlampsyes
18" Alloy Wheelyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
18" High Gloss Black AMG Wheelsyes
18" Mercedes-Benz Wheelyes
Wheel Locksyes
Illuminated Staryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Exterior Colors
  • Night Black
  • Cirrus White
  • Jupiter Red
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Cocoa Brown Metallic
  • designo Magno Polar Silver
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Northern Lights Violet Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Ash Grey, leather
  • Black , leatherette
  • Black, leatherette/suede
  • Brown, leather
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,500
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
