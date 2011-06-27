Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,013
|$24,872
|$27,398
|Clean
|$19,228
|$22,762
|$25,061
|Average
|$15,657
|$18,541
|$20,387
|Rough
|$12,086
|$14,321
|$15,713
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,692
|$24,778
|$27,449
|Clean
|$18,934
|$22,676
|$25,108
|Average
|$15,418
|$18,471
|$20,425
|Rough
|$11,902
|$14,267
|$15,742
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,502
|$16,290
|$18,750
|Clean
|$11,440
|$14,908
|$17,151
|Average
|$9,315
|$12,144
|$13,952
|Rough
|$7,191
|$9,379
|$10,753
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,919
|$31,165
|$35,872
|Clean
|$21,887
|$28,521
|$32,812
|Average
|$17,822
|$23,233
|$26,692
|Rough
|$13,758
|$17,944
|$20,573