Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews
Last of the Mohicans!
I purchased about 2 years ago a 2010 CL550 4matic with amg package. Diamond white with designo saddle brown interior. Love, Love this coupe! I have to say, there is nothing like it on the road and unfortunately, there will never be another one like it. I'm keeping this coupe till I die. I try not to drive it as much so I can keep the mileage as low as possible. I get multiple compliments every time I drive it. It's super rare and that's another reason to love it even more. This coupe has the perfect balance of sports car and luxury sedan. I've owned BMW's my whole life and this is my first Mercedes Benz. I have to say that the performance and design functionality of this coupe is bar none the best in the business. I was in between a 650xi and the CL550. I test drove both, and the outcome was obvious. Don't get me wrong, the 650 was an excellent car, the issue is, there was hardly any room in the back seats and the ride wasen't even close to the Benz. The Benz has this "BOSS" look to it. Like it says [non-permissible content removed] get out of my way. Again, this is my opinion. And as for the gentleman that gave the most recent review on this coupe, I promise you, he doesn't own one, but I'm sure he wishes. If you compare this coupe to a C-class coupe, that's like comparing a 3-series to a 7-series Bimmer. Come on man!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
