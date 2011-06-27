Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews

A Lifetime Dream Car ardeevin , 02/22/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have owned many dream cars including a Ferrari, muscle cars like the SVT Mustang, classic muscle cars like the 1970 442 Olds W-30, beautiful cars like the mid-60s Corvette coupes and I can say without hesitation that the 2005 CL 55 AMG surpasses all of them in every category and I will not likely ever part with my car. I have owned it for 7 years now, my extended warranty ran out last September and I am still loving the car as much or more as the day I bought it. It is still a major head-turner every time I take it out which indicates to me that the design of the car is timeless so could be considered as "automotive art" on top of all the other benefits. Treat yourself and get one. Report Abuse

Best buy used car ever! jet1rno , 07/02/2014 CL55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Some call the CL55 AMG the depreciation king, and if I had bought one new I might agree, however there is more to the story than depreciation. The Cl 55 AMG is FULL of technology and admittedly if you buy a bad one you will be most unhappy so how do you avoid that? Pay a couple of hundred dollars before you buy one to have it pre-purchase inspected buy a Mercedes Benz dealer. This will save you time and major grief. If the owner refuses to allow this just say goodby. If it is a price "to good to be true" it probably will need a lot of TLC. Avoid boy racer modified cars, this car needs VERY FEW mods if any at all! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Incredible for the money on the used market syberfilm , 09/21/2013 CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I have about 150,000 miles on my CL65. I always wanted a 65 but was told not to get one because of the expense to work on. Let me tell you this is ultra reliable and way cheaper then my Ferrari. I have only had to issues in over 100K of driving. I bought it used with about 50K on it. First issue was a coil unit went out and I had to replace it. Cost about $2,500. The other issue, the ABC was drooping. The shop wanted over $3,000 to fix. I found a video on youtube and did it myself. for about $400 US. I am not very mechanical at all. It took me all day to do. But saved some bucks. Other then those two issues. The car has been a dream. I just do the scheduled maintenance and drive. New update at 185K.. Just got out of the shop for a B service about $900. They found a small leak in the cooling system and fixed that for $450. Still runs strong. Burns about 1 quart of oil per 5,000 miles. Drove it from Chapel Hill NC to California for a nice road trip. Looks like I will hit the 200K mark soon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

CL55 AMG Jennifer C Frantz , 05/15/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is beautiful to look at and even more awesome to drive. It seats four adults technically, although the backseat can be a tad small for two good sized adults. I have had some minor problems with the vehicle however. Some material coming apart on the interior, a trunk lid that malfunctioned but was fixed, the door handle latch has become unattached. The response from Mercedes has been wonderful though. Report Abuse