Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,017
|$10,536
|$12,025
|Clean
|$7,254
|$9,552
|$10,877
|Average
|$5,730
|$7,583
|$8,581
|Rough
|$4,205
|$5,614
|$6,285
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,040
|$11,933
|$13,640
|Clean
|$8,180
|$10,818
|$12,338
|Average
|$6,461
|$8,588
|$9,733
|Rough
|$4,741
|$6,358
|$7,129
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,148
|$9,897
|$11,501
|Clean
|$6,469
|$8,972
|$10,404
|Average
|$5,109
|$7,123
|$8,208
|Rough
|$3,749
|$5,273
|$6,012
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,390
|$17,962
|$21,188
|Clean
|$11,212
|$16,283
|$19,165
|Average
|$8,855
|$12,927
|$15,120
|Rough
|$6,499
|$9,570
|$11,075