Used 2003 Mazda Tribute Consumer Reviews

Over 300,000 miles bluechicken , 12/28/2014 40 of 40 people found this review helpful I bought my Mazda Tribute new in December 2002. I live at 6,000 ft elevation on a mountain. For the first 9 years of owning my Tribute, I commuted 100 miles a day, mountain road all the way. My Tribute had no trouble pulling the grade going up the mountain. It performs great in the snow with snow tires. It is a very stable vehicle. I now have 306,000 miles on my Tribute!! The only major repairs I have done is a new alternator at 175,000 miles, at 280,000 the radiator blew. When having the radiator replaced I had the coil packs and spark plugs replaced since they were still original!!! Other than those repairs it was just the normal stuff .. batteries, brakes and oil changes. Report Abuse

IN balance, best ever Oldfrat , 03/18/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I've owned and driven a lot of vehicles in the past 40 years including a 63 Corvair, 2 67 Corvettes, big Plymouths, Mercurys and Cadillacs, and a Dodge Ram truck. My 2003 Tribute is clearly the best ever on an overall basis. The other ones did some things a lot better than the Tribute, but none did everything to the same good level. It has the most driver leg room of any car I've owned. I have used the temporary 4WD to go through some really hairy places. Put the rear seats down and it can carry a surprising amount of stuff. And it is surprisingly kind of fun to drive in most situations. Report Abuse

Solid and Fun to Drive Cristanka , 06/08/2010 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my 03 Tribute LX 4WD at 95,000 miles and I've been happy with it every single day. It's amazing in the winter and even better in the summer! Everything still works at 106,000 miles a year later. The wheel bearing on the front right passenger side was broken when I bought it, unfortunately, and it wasn't until much later that I found that problem and the dealership paid for it. The crash test ratings are spectacular on this SUV! I was just hit a week ago by a drunk driver going 70 mph and I walked away without a scratch. My Tribute is in great condition save for a few cosmetic repairs. If I had been in a lighter SUV I would have rolled over. Definitely worth every penny. Report Abuse

Pretty good, but many small headaches No Name , 09/18/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought my 2003 Tribute FWD LX new and have been pretty pleased overall. 90k miles, still has original tires with plenty of tread. However, have replaced wheel bearings (~$450), brakes and rotors, throttle cable sticks and steering wheel squeaks, even after several attempts to have fixed under warranty. Now, power steering fluid leaks, alternator is going bad (seems to be common problem), and rust is forming on the tailgate (water collects on the window frame). However, gets decent MPG (20 city/ 25 hwy) and drives great, handles snow and ice well with FWD. Comfortable seats and fits my 6ft frame with no problems. Ok overall, but wouldn't buy again compared to others. Report Abuse