Estimated values
2003 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,035
|$4,163
|$5,289
|Clean
|$1,836
|$3,754
|$4,773
|Average
|$1,438
|$2,934
|$3,740
|Rough
|$1,039
|$2,114
|$2,707
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,664
|$2,982
|$3,679
|Clean
|$1,501
|$2,689
|$3,320
|Average
|$1,175
|$2,102
|$2,601
|Rough
|$850
|$1,514
|$1,883
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Tribute DX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,829
|$3,481
|$4,355
|Clean
|$1,650
|$3,138
|$3,930
|Average
|$1,292
|$2,453
|$3,079
|Rough
|$934
|$1,768
|$2,229
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Tribute ES-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,858
|$3,454
|$4,298
|Clean
|$1,676
|$3,114
|$3,878
|Average
|$1,312
|$2,434
|$3,039
|Rough
|$949
|$1,754
|$2,199
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Tribute ES-V6 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,472
|$2,507
|$3,053
|Clean
|$1,328
|$2,260
|$2,755
|Average
|$1,040
|$1,767
|$2,159
|Rough
|$752
|$1,273
|$1,562
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Tribute DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,721
|$3,483
|$4,417
|Clean
|$1,553
|$3,140
|$3,985
|Average
|$1,216
|$2,455
|$3,123
|Rough
|$879
|$1,769
|$2,260