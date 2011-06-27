  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes.

5(60%)
4(25%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.4
20 reviews
1989 mx-6 gt
mistik,04/06/2002
the best car ever (considering cost). i have owned it for 7 years. now have 208,000 miles on it. never had problems. every time i get into it, i have fun. interior and exterior designs are great. it is roomy, even for 4 people (try getting into an eclipse). seats are still comfortable after 13 years of use. it is fast (145 hp, 190 torque). best of all: top speed of 133 mph. not many cars can do that. even the expensive ones. if you can find one in good shape, buy it (manual transmission only).
looks are decieving
dbk,07/22/2009
It is a great looking little car . Especially for as old as it is. Great paint and style, but it has been nothing but a money pit. I have spent hundreds this last year and am on foot as we speak. I would love to be driving it, but I am tired of calling tow trucks.
Runs and runs
Automan,06/13/2010
I've had this car for 13 years now and have replaced the auto tranny neutral switch, ignition coil, EGR, fan switch, radiator, and distributor. I love the auto tranny shift points but the idle vibration is a bit rough. The exhaust manifold nuts need to be retightened occasionally, but the car is otherwise very reliable and quick. It has almost 150,000 miles on everything but the engine, which has about 60,000 miles on it (previous owner overheated the first one). It will be hard for me to sell this car, but I think a good replacement will be a Mazdaspeed MX5 (now that I don't need to transport kids around).
GOOD!!
deeeeznuts,06/25/2004
In 4 years i have owned my 6, I have never brought it to the mechanic. No problems with my baby. The car is fun to drive especially when your turbo kicks in around 2600rpm. Only problem i have notice is that there has to be at least 4 feet of piping from the turbo to the intercooler to the throttle. Too much bottleneck, If you free that up it'll be much much better!
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1990 Mazda MX-6 is offered in the following submodels: MX-6 Coupe. Available styles include DX 2dr Coupe, Turbo 4WS 2dr Coupe, GT Turbo 2dr Coupe, and LX 2dr Coupe.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Mazda MX-6.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

