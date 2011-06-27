Estimated values
1990 Mazda MX-6 Turbo 4WS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,407
|$1,832
|Clean
|$546
|$1,246
|$1,623
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$257
|$602
|$787
Estimated values
1990 Mazda MX-6 DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,407
|$1,832
|Clean
|$546
|$1,246
|$1,623
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$257
|$602
|$787
Estimated values
1990 Mazda MX-6 GT Turbo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,407
|$1,832
|Clean
|$546
|$1,246
|$1,623
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$257
|$602
|$787
Estimated values
1990 Mazda MX-6 LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,407
|$1,832
|Clean
|$546
|$1,246
|$1,623
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$257
|$602
|$787