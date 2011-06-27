I bought my ‘93 MX-6 from an elderly woman , complete with all service records ,who , yes, only drove it on weekends and short trips. She was the only owner, and the car had 75,000 miles on it.She originally was going to give it to her Grandson, but decided it was way to fast for his first car. Other than cv joints, this car, inside and out has been amazing. Very quick acceleration , corner handing is smooth and even invites acceleration around a corner, holding its line perfectly. Update: After driving this MX-6 for roughly two thousand miles in less than two years, I still maintain my 5 star rating in all categories, but with a caveat: this is a performance car, and in my opinion (with engine power, stock set up and premium fuel) is not “necessarily” a daily driver . I say this because the car, though a beautiful driver requires attention to mechanical detail to keep it up. Not just because it’s a ‘93, but because parts are scarce and repairs (unless you are skilled with this Mazda engine) can be costly. Continuous and meticulous maintenance will always be required to keep the MX-6 driving as intended. Is it worth the time and expense? Yes... just ask any of the subculture MX-6 fanatics (I use that term as a compliment) that passionately work on their own cars with such surgical precision as to get those infrequent but amazingly enjoyable and exhilarating weekend drives. Why so much dedication? Drive one... just once, and you’ll understand completely. Second update : It’s 2020 and I still am driving my 1993 Mazda MX-6 , albeit only about 250/ miles/month. This gem of a car continues to impress me with its performance. With only 78,600 original miles and all of the service records from when she was new, I’ve hadno mechanical issues. I’ve replaced the tires and had an oil change. The handling is perfect and holds its line into a curve. These cars are getting scarce, and picking up one in great shape can be more of a challenge than it’ made out to be.

