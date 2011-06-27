  1. Home
1993 Mazda MX-6 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

All new this year, sporting dramatically swept bodywork and a speedy LS model with 2.5-liter V6 engine. EPA says MX-6 is a domestic car. Driver airbag standard, while ABS is optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda MX-6.

5(65%)
4(31%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
49 reviews
See all 49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still going strong/Update
Christian L.,08/18/2018
LS 2dr Coupe
I bought my ‘93 MX-6 from an elderly woman , complete with all service records ,who , yes, only drove it on weekends and short trips. She was the only owner, and the car had 75,000 miles on it.She originally was going to give it to her Grandson, but decided it was way to fast for his first car. Other than cv joints, this car, inside and out has been amazing. Very quick acceleration , corner handing is smooth and even invites acceleration around a corner, holding its line perfectly. Update: After driving this MX-6 for roughly two thousand miles in less than two years, I still maintain my 5 star rating in all categories, but with a caveat: this is a performance car, and in my opinion (with engine power, stock set up and premium fuel) is not “necessarily” a daily driver . I say this because the car, though a beautiful driver requires attention to mechanical detail to keep it up. Not just because it’s a ‘93, but because parts are scarce and repairs (unless you are skilled with this Mazda engine) can be costly. Continuous and meticulous maintenance will always be required to keep the MX-6 driving as intended. Is it worth the time and expense? Yes... just ask any of the subculture MX-6 fanatics (I use that term as a compliment) that passionately work on their own cars with such surgical precision as to get those infrequent but amazingly enjoyable and exhilarating weekend drives. Why so much dedication? Drive one... just once, and you’ll understand completely. Second update : It’s 2020 and I still am driving my 1993 Mazda MX-6 , albeit only about 250/ miles/month. This gem of a car continues to impress me with its performance. With only 78,600 original miles and all of the service records from when she was new, I’ve hadno mechanical issues. I’ve replaced the tires and had an oil change. The handling is perfect and holds its line into a curve. These cars are getting scarce, and picking up one in great shape can be more of a challenge than it’ made out to be.
I Love MY MAZDA MX-6
Abe,05/25/2010
I love this car. It looks great and is fast enough for me I've been getting about 18 MPG City and as high as 33 MPG on the highway. I keep the car as God intended it. Just added a Hood Bra, SUNROOF WIND DEFLECTOR NEW and Headlight Covers.
Great handling, nice shape, fun with some flaws.
ajerimez,07/15/2014
The second gen MX-6, with its unique looks and sporty handling, enjoys a small but loyal following nearly two decades after it was discontinued in 1997. I bought mine with 93,000 miles, put another 20,000 on the clock (which included a NY-CA round trip), and sold it for what I paid without incurring any major expenses. I liked it a lot and actually felt a twinge of seller's remorse when I let it go. Since it shares the same underpinnings as the Ford Probe, replacement parts are inexpensive and not hard to find. It's basically a reliable and fun ride with a few quirks. Offers great bang for your buck, but they're getting harder to find in good condition as time goes on.
The MX-6 was near the top in it's class
crxbrett,04/02/2004
Bought my 93 MX-6 with 80,000 miles 2 years ago. Car has given me no problems at all. Acceleration is quite good (0- 60 in about 7.3 sec) Braking and handling are very good. Comfort is alright but actually quite nice for it's class. Some minor electrical bugs have creeped up but are just annoying (washer light wont turn off) Fuel economy is actually far better than advertised (26-29 mpg-mostly highway) Luggage space is more than enough. Rear is a bit small, but hey-it's a sports coupe not an SUV!!!! A manual is a must in this car.
See all 49 reviews of the 1993 Mazda MX-6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1993 Mazda MX-6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Mazda MX-6

Used 1993 Mazda MX-6 Overview

The Used 1993 Mazda MX-6 is offered in the following submodels: MX-6 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and LS 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Mazda MX-6?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Mazda MX-6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Mazda MX-6 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Mazda MX-6.

Can't find a used 1993 Mazda MX-6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MX-6 for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,657.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,876.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MX-6 for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,154.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,423.

