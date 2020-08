Used 1990 Mazda MX-6 for Sale Near Me

the best car ever (considering cost). i have owned it for 7 years. now have 208,000 miles on it. never had problems. every time i get into it, i have fun. interior and exterior designs are great. it is roomy, even for 4 people (try getting into an eclipse). seats are still comfortable after 13 years of use. it is fast (145 hp, 190 torque). best of all: top speed of 133 mph. not many cars can do that. even the expensive ones. if you can find one in good shape, buy it (manual transmission only).

