Consumer Rating
(26)
1995 Mazda MX-6 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes for 1995.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mazda MX-6.

5(84%)
4(8%)
3(3%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.7
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable, fun, comfortable
n757jh,11/14/2003
This is my 4th Mazda and it still just feels right! Bought used from Hertz at 25K miles, runs beautifully, now 100K miles and still trouble free. Engine is 4 cyl, economical, running Mobil 1 now, starts right up even in winter, runs smooth. Ride is sensitive without being harsh. Can carry just about anything including aircraft parts with folding rear seats and hatchback. Just love this car, after 3 RX-7's it's not as sporty but neither am I at 50!
Bilal's thoughts
Dinkman,04/11/2002
This car is an excellent car and I would recommend it to anyone, especially someone young, looking to buy his first car who is looking for a sports car but cant afford anything too expensive. This car is definetly affordable and very sporty.
great
arnold,05/05/2002
This car is awesome, it has everything you want in a sports car. looks speed and style. dont pass the chance to own one, you will probably regret it!
My turn to drive!!
Mr Fedora/John,06/16/2002
This AWESOME Car is a BLAST!! I have owned an 87 RX7 and a Miata both. Neither one has givin me the excitement like the MX6 has. Its a 95 and I bought it in Jan of 2002. She has 120,000 miles on her. The entire car still looks and performs exceptionally well. People say...New?? Nope!! Not gonna get rid of this one!!
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Mazda MX-6

Used 1995 Mazda MX-6 Overview

The Used 1995 Mazda MX-6 is offered in the following submodels: MX-6 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and LS 2dr Coupe.

