Consumer Rating
(5)
1992 Mazda MX-6 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Mazda MX-6 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$703 - $1,635
Used MX-6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mazda MX-6.

5(40%)
4(60%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GREAT LITTLE COUPE
YOUREO,10/08/2003
VERY RESPONSIVE AND COMFORTABLE. EVEN TAKING KIDS IN AND OUT OF THE BACK SEAT IS NOT THAT BAD. NEVER HAD A PROBLEM. GREAT CAR!
Awesome car
pompolompolos,07/22/2008
I bought a 91 mx6 gt turbo for only 1200. This car is amazingly fun to drive. Corners amazingly with stock suspension. Unfortunately I drove it a little to hard one day by overheating after jumping a knob and blew the turbo and warped the head. But parts are cheap and now its running awesome again with a few tweaks this car can be pretty damn fast. Nothing like the feeling of the turbo snapping your neck back. The only automatic I've driven where the wheels will squeal when shifting into second.
MX6
wtm1844,07/15/2002
Bought car new in 1992. Has 217,000 miles on it with no major repairs other than tires, brakes, tune-ups, exhaust, etc. Have a friend with the same car with 162,000 miles. Has been a great vehicle. Only problems have been with paint fading (parked outside) and tire wear. Would buy another for my kids if I could find a manual trans model in good shape.
Car of the Decade
Reeps,07/16/2002
I've had this vehicle since new. We've placed 230,000 miles on it and its been absolutely outstanding. Drives and ride today just as when we drove it off the lot. Other than preventative maintenance, there's been practically no maintenance to it. It was the Motor Trend Car of Year I think at the time and its been worthy of that ranking. 230,000 miles and still has the original clutch.
See all 5 reviews of the 1992 Mazda MX-6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mazda MX-6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mazda MX-6

Used 1992 Mazda MX-6 Overview

The Used 1992 Mazda MX-6 is offered in the following submodels: MX-6 Coupe. Available styles include DX 2dr Coupe, GT Turbo 2dr Coupe, and LX 2dr Coupe.

