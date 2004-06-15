  1. Home
1997 Mazda MX-6

1997 Mazda MX-6
List Price Estimate
$975 - $2,267
Consumer Rating
(8)

Pros & Cons

  • Timeless sheetmetal, comfortable interior, great road feel, spunky engine
  • Teensy rear seat, high price
Mazda MX-6 years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Built in Flat Rock, Mich., on the same assembly line as the Mazda 626 and Ford Probe, the Mazda MX-6 is one of the sexiest shapes to grace showrooms. Seemingly styled after Europe's Opel Calibra, the MX-6 exudes class. With the LS trim-level, which includes Mazda's creamy-smooth 2.5-liter V6, bigger tires mounted on attractive alloy wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, fog lights, power sunroof, air conditioning and an alarm system, the MX-6 is quite a performer, offering outstanding braking, handling, and acceleration. Load on the Leather Package, and the MX-6 LS becomes a budget Lexus SC coupe.

Fortunately, Mazda has chosen to offer two price levels for the MX-6. The base MX-6 can be had for a reasonable price that will put a smile on the face of the thrifty shopper who is looking for something a little more frisky than an Accord Coupe. Those who want the extra "oomph" of a V6 engine, and the increased driving satisfaction that accompanies it, can opt for the MX-6 LS. The LS costs a whopping $4,600 more than the base model, but is loaded with a host of standard equipment that makes the car a pleasure to behold, not to mention drive. Unfortunately, this puts the LS in the "getting-expensive" category, which may force those without deep pockets to look elsewhere for their thrills.

For example, the mechanically-identical Ford Probe GT, loaded with every option (including power sunroof, leather, ABS, and automatic) runs about two grand less expensive than a base MX-6, and offers the utility of a hatchback with an expansive cargo area.

Depending on your needs, the Mazda MX-6 is either a good or a bad deal. One thing is constant, however. It looks exceptionally tasty.

1997 Highlights

All LS models get a rear spoiler.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mazda MX-6.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 8 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • engine
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • handling & steering
  • acceleration
  • wheels & tires
  • maintenance & parts
  • interior
  • appearance
  • cup holders
  • fuel efficiency
  • sound system
  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Awsome Performance Coupe!
Kikster,

Bought my 97 MX-6 LS for $6,000 and I couldn't be happier. Ok, so it's got 105k miles, but it runs perfect. Quick acceleration with the V6 is a kick in the pants! Got all the toys; leather, sunroof, alloy wheels, new MP3 CD, and power everything. Great bang for my hard earned bucks!

5 out of 5 stars, Fantastic Car!
Ron Sechman,

Unbelievable car. Oddly enough, fantastic on long trips...no driver fatigue! Corners on a dime, mpg up to 28+.Only problem... with radio antennae, but fixed cheaply. Leather seats hold up well. Sound system superb. Never done a thing to it and at 53k miles...doing great!

4.875 out of 5 stars, Great Car
TheKingMX6,

I've had this car for nearly 4 years. Got it at 39K and its now at 75K. No real big problems at all. Ive taken various long trips (1500+Miles) without any issues. It's a great car.

5 out of 5 stars, Svelte, reliable beast.
Adam,

This car never breaks down. The four cylinder is more than adequate in the city (I live in DC). With Eibach sport springs and bigger tires--I run 225/60/15--handling borders on amazing. I've got the last year (1997) in metallic gray with a greenish tint, and it looks like nothing else out there. Keeping this one forever.

Features & Specs

LS 2dr Coupe features & specs
LS 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
114 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

