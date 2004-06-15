Used 1997 Mazda MX-6
- Timeless sheetmetal, comfortable interior, great road feel, spunky engine
- Teensy rear seat, high price
Vehicle overview
Built in Flat Rock, Mich., on the same assembly line as the Mazda 626 and Ford Probe, the Mazda MX-6 is one of the sexiest shapes to grace showrooms. Seemingly styled after Europe's Opel Calibra, the MX-6 exudes class. With the LS trim-level, which includes Mazda's creamy-smooth 2.5-liter V6, bigger tires mounted on attractive alloy wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, fog lights, power sunroof, air conditioning and an alarm system, the MX-6 is quite a performer, offering outstanding braking, handling, and acceleration. Load on the Leather Package, and the MX-6 LS becomes a budget Lexus SC coupe.
Fortunately, Mazda has chosen to offer two price levels for the MX-6. The base MX-6 can be had for a reasonable price that will put a smile on the face of the thrifty shopper who is looking for something a little more frisky than an Accord Coupe. Those who want the extra "oomph" of a V6 engine, and the increased driving satisfaction that accompanies it, can opt for the MX-6 LS. The LS costs a whopping $4,600 more than the base model, but is loaded with a host of standard equipment that makes the car a pleasure to behold, not to mention drive. Unfortunately, this puts the LS in the "getting-expensive" category, which may force those without deep pockets to look elsewhere for their thrills.
For example, the mechanically-identical Ford Probe GT, loaded with every option (including power sunroof, leather, ABS, and automatic) runs about two grand less expensive than a base MX-6, and offers the utility of a hatchback with an expansive cargo area.
Depending on your needs, the Mazda MX-6 is either a good or a bad deal. One thing is constant, however. It looks exceptionally tasty.
1997 Highlights
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Bought my 97 MX-6 LS for $6,000 and I couldn't be happier. Ok, so it's got 105k miles, but it runs perfect. Quick acceleration with the V6 is a kick in the pants! Got all the toys; leather, sunroof, alloy wheels, new MP3 CD, and power everything. Great bang for my hard earned bucks!
Unbelievable car. Oddly enough, fantastic on long trips...no driver fatigue! Corners on a dime, mpg up to 28+.Only problem... with radio antennae, but fixed cheaply. Leather seats hold up well. Sound system superb. Never done a thing to it and at 53k miles...doing great!
I've had this car for nearly 4 years. Got it at 39K and its now at 75K. No real big problems at all. Ive taken various long trips (1500+Miles) without any issues. It's a great car.
This car never breaks down. The four cylinder is more than adequate in the city (I live in DC). With Eibach sport springs and bigger tires--I run 225/60/15--handling borders on amazing. I've got the last year (1997) in metallic gray with a greenish tint, and it looks like nothing else out there. Keeping this one forever.
|LS 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|164 hp @ 5600 rpm
|2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|114 hp @ 5500 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1997 Mazda MX-6 is the 1997 Mazda MX-6 2dr Coupe.
