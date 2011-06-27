  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-6
  4. Used 1991 Mazda MX-6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

1991 Mazda MX-6 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda MX-6 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$702 - $1,634
Used MX-6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

GT 4WS dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mazda MX-6.

5(80%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.7
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1988 Mazda MX-6GT Owned since new
toucanf16,03/22/2002
I bought my 1988 MX6-GT new in Dec 1987. The Celica and Prelude were its competition. I bought the Mazda because it had more features and performance for the money. The car has phenomenal performance, it certainly feels like it put outs much more than its 140 HP/190 Ft-pounds torque ratings. The car was driven in Korea during 1988-1992 (I'm in the Air Force) and sat in storage for another three years (1995-1998) during another overseas assignment. Nearly four years ago I decided to sink some money in it instead of buying a new car. I installed an upgraded exhaust, 17 inch wheels and tires, sport shocks/struts, Eibach lowering springs, sheepskins, and a Momo steering wheel.
The Power of Turbo
HUDSON,08/12/2002
I have owned many cars. HAving been in the Marines, I have driven many too. However, I have kept my GT Turbo since day one. You can feel the power of the turbo as it kicks in. It feels like much more than 145 horses.
Best of both worlds, sporty and mpg
Kage,03/29/2009
This car has been reliable and fun to drive. Regular maintenance is all it's needed. This is a great car for the money. My five speed gets 30 mpg with over 200k.
Excellent Car
Eric S,06/19/2002
I have had this car for 11-1/2 years and it still drives like the day I brought it home. It currently has 165,000 miles on it and I have not had one problem with this car. You cannot find a better quality car of this age. And the gas mileage is still great with an average of about 32 mpg.
See all 15 reviews of the 1991 Mazda MX-6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
See all Used 1991 Mazda MX-6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Mazda MX-6

Used 1991 Mazda MX-6 Overview

The Used 1991 Mazda MX-6 is offered in the following submodels: MX-6 Coupe. Available styles include LE 2dr Coupe, GT Turbo 2dr Coupe, DX 2dr Coupe, and LX 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Mazda MX-6?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Mazda MX-6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Mazda MX-6 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Mazda MX-6.

Can't find a used 1991 Mazda MX-6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MX-6 for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,162.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,139.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MX-6 for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,203.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,895.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Mazda MX-6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda MX-6 lease specials

Related Used 1991 Mazda MX-6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles