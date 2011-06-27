1994 Mazda MX-6 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$705 - $1,639
Used MX-6 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Passenger airbag debuts. Air conditioning and power sunroof become standard on LS.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mazda MX-6.
Most helpful consumer reviews
stephsmx6,11/14/2006
This car is completely and utterly a beauty. I have never loved driving a car sooo much. It handles like a dream and when you want it to go, it goes. And it does it very very fast!
SLYE,03/01/2002
The Mazda MX6 is a great car both in looks and performance. It looks as sporty and cool as any new car on the road and doesn't look dated. In addition, it has good connection with the road and makes you feel like driving forever once you are behind the wheel. I took it on a cross-country trip and it was a total dream! If you can find one of these, buy it! You'll feel like a star.
Lazman,12/26/2009
It handles like it on rails! Funner then driving a a Go Cart. Most dependable car I ever drove.
Mando,01/13/2003
While I love the looks and performance of my car, I have to admit I've spent a lot of money on major repairs. I bought it after 51k miles. Being the second owner, I've had to replace the motor mounts and the whole front axle because the original mounts went bad and lifted my engine up damaging my CV axle! Second, my transmission died twice. The first time, I replaced it with a used one and then after 50k miles I had to pay for an overhaul ($1800). Could it be just plain bad luck? But like a star-crossed fool, I stick with my car because I like the look and the way it handles.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Mazda MX-6 features & specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1994 Mazda MX-6 info
