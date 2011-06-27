  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-6
  4. Used 1994 Mazda MX-6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

1994 Mazda MX-6 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda MX-6 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$705 - $1,639
Used MX-6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag debuts. Air conditioning and power sunroof become standard on LS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mazda MX-6.

5(67%)
4(27%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Definate must have
stephsmx6,11/14/2006
This car is completely and utterly a beauty. I have never loved driving a car sooo much. It handles like a dream and when you want it to go, it goes. And it does it very very fast!
A fun, sporty car
SLYE,03/01/2002
The Mazda MX6 is a great car both in looks and performance. It looks as sporty and cool as any new car on the road and doesn't look dated. In addition, it has good connection with the road and makes you feel like driving forever once you are behind the wheel. I took it on a cross-country trip and it was a total dream! If you can find one of these, buy it! You'll feel like a star.
Best Car Ever
Lazman,12/26/2009
It handles like it on rails! Funner then driving a a Go Cart. Most dependable car I ever drove.
Love/Hate Relationship
Mando,01/13/2003
While I love the looks and performance of my car, I have to admit I've spent a lot of money on major repairs. I bought it after 51k miles. Being the second owner, I've had to replace the motor mounts and the whole front axle because the original mounts went bad and lifted my engine up damaging my CV axle! Second, my transmission died twice. The first time, I replaced it with a used one and then after 50k miles I had to pay for an overhaul ($1800). Could it be just plain bad luck? But like a star-crossed fool, I stick with my car because I like the look and the way it handles.
See all 33 reviews of the 1994 Mazda MX-6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mazda MX-6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Mazda MX-6

Used 1994 Mazda MX-6 Overview

The Used 1994 Mazda MX-6 is offered in the following submodels: MX-6 Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mazda MX-6?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Mazda MX-6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mazda MX-6 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mazda MX-6.

Can't find a used 1994 Mazda MX-6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MX-6 for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,610.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,425.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MX-6 for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,775.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,778.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mazda MX-6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda MX-6 lease specials

Related Used 1994 Mazda MX-6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles