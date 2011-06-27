  1. Home
1996 Mazda MX-6 Review
(21)
1996 Mazda MX-6 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Built in Flat Rock, Mich., on the same assembly line as the Mazda 626 and Ford Probe, the Mazda MX-6 is one of the sexiest shapes to grace the showrooms. Seemingly styled after Europe's Opel Calibra, the MX-6 exudes class. With the LS trim-level, which includes Mazda's creamy-smooth 2.5-liter V6, bigger tires mounted on attractive alloy wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, fog lights, power sunroof, air conditioning and an alarm system, the MX-6 is quite a performer, offering outstanding braking, handling, and acceleration. Load on the Leather Package, and the MX-6 LS becomes a budget Lexus SC coupe.

Fortunately, Mazda has chosen to offer two price levels for the MX-6. The base MX-6 can be had for a reasonable price that will put a smile on the face of the thrifty shopper who is looking for something a little more frisky than an Accord Coupe. Those who want the extra "oomph" of a V6 engine, and the increased driving satisfaction that accompanies it, can opt for the MX-6 LS. The LS costs about three thousand dollars more than the base model and is loaded with a host of standard equipment that makes the car a pleasure to behold, not to mention drive. Unfortunately, this puts the LS in the "getting-expensive" category, which may force those without deep pockets to look elsewhere for their thrills.

For example, the mechanically identical Ford Probe GT, with antilock brakes, leather, automatic and all the amenities the Mazda offers is about three thousand dollars less expensive, and offers the utility of a hatchback with an expansive cargo area.

Depending on your needs, the Mazda MX-6 is either a good or a bad deal. One thing is constant, however. It looks exceptionally tasty.

1996 Highlights

No changes for 1996.

Consumer reviews

Consumer reviews

5(76%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Miss My MX-6
StephRocks,10/19/2010
This was my all time favorite vehicle! Got 330,000 miles out of her before I sold her to a young man rebuilding another MX-6. All she needed was a clutch.
Beautiful Inside & Out
Genny,06/21/2002
I bought this car as a 70-mile per day commuter. Looks, performance and comfort all seemlessly coexist in this car. This car, even at six years old, still looks fresh and it's not like every other coupe on the road (read Integra, Mustang or Camaro).
MX-6
Flave81,03/16/2002
Great car. Affordable. Minor problems electrically and mechanically. Lack of horsepower for racing ethusiasts, but decent V6
Awesome luxo/sport coupe
MJEEZY,04/09/2002
Actually my girlfriends car, but I want it. It is the M edition, with the tan leather and burgandy paint, gold badging and rims... Looks classy, much more like a European luxury coupe than a Ford Probe (which, along with the 626 were all built on the same assembly line in the US.) The car looks great and runs great... The 2.5l v6 has a good deal of torque, I think 185 ft-lb. to go with the 165 hp, and you can feel it... The car loves to be above 4k rpms. Backseat is a joke, but then again, who cares, I dont sit back there. I have seen headers, ecu's and exhausts for this engine but that is about it.
See all 21 reviews of the 1996 Mazda MX-6
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Mazda MX-6

Used 1996 Mazda MX-6 Overview

The Used 1996 Mazda MX-6 is offered in the following submodels: MX-6 Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe, M-Edition 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

