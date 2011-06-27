Vehicle overview

Built in Flat Rock, Mich., on the same assembly line as the Mazda 626 and Ford Probe, the Mazda MX-6 is one of the sexiest shapes to grace the showrooms. Seemingly styled after Europe's Opel Calibra, the MX-6 exudes class. With the LS trim-level, which includes Mazda's creamy-smooth 2.5-liter V6, bigger tires mounted on attractive alloy wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, fog lights, power sunroof, air conditioning and an alarm system, the MX-6 is quite a performer, offering outstanding braking, handling, and acceleration. Load on the Leather Package, and the MX-6 LS becomes a budget Lexus SC coupe.

Fortunately, Mazda has chosen to offer two price levels for the MX-6. The base MX-6 can be had for a reasonable price that will put a smile on the face of the thrifty shopper who is looking for something a little more frisky than an Accord Coupe. Those who want the extra "oomph" of a V6 engine, and the increased driving satisfaction that accompanies it, can opt for the MX-6 LS. The LS costs about three thousand dollars more than the base model and is loaded with a host of standard equipment that makes the car a pleasure to behold, not to mention drive. Unfortunately, this puts the LS in the "getting-expensive" category, which may force those without deep pockets to look elsewhere for their thrills.

For example, the mechanically identical Ford Probe GT, with antilock brakes, leather, automatic and all the amenities the Mazda offers is about three thousand dollars less expensive, and offers the utility of a hatchback with an expansive cargo area.

Depending on your needs, the Mazda MX-6 is either a good or a bad deal. One thing is constant, however. It looks exceptionally tasty.