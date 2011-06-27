Used 1992 Mazda MPV Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Length175.8 in.
Width71.9 in.
Curb weight3685 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clear White
  • Silver Stone
  • Whisper Green Mica
  • Elegant Beige Metallic
  • Ruby Mica
  • Midnight Blue
