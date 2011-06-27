Estimated values
1992 Mazda MPV 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$483
|$1,111
|$1,427
|Clean
|$440
|$1,012
|$1,306
|Average
|$354
|$815
|$1,063
|Rough
|$269
|$618
|$821
Estimated values
1992 Mazda MPV 3dr Minivan 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$483
|$1,111
|$1,427
|Clean
|$440
|$1,012
|$1,306
|Average
|$354
|$815
|$1,063
|Rough
|$269
|$618
|$821