Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 Consumer Reviews

UPDATE. Still love the little SUV. No rattles. Rides solid. Quiet. Only one complaint and it is a disappointment to me living in a big city. Navigation does not have real-time traffic and cannot reroute you around accidents. I find myself using Waze everyday. It's a shame really because navigation is desolated on the HUD nicely but I don't use it anymore. They really need to upgrade that. Wish they can update the software to fix that. That's my only gripe on an otherwise great vehicle. Grand touring with premium package. Love love the heads up display and all its functions. It really is awesome. Shockingly quiet on the road. Had owned 3 Mazda's before. They all had road noise. Not this one. This one is a quiet as my wife's RX350 Lexus. Bose audio is not as good as I hoped. My old 2008 CX9 Bose system was wicked. This one is just okay. I wish they did a better job with the high end audio. Rides great. Fuel economy great. Interior is very nice. Really, for the money, it is awesome.

The CX-5 met all my safety requirements, had just enough room in the back seat for two backward facing car seats (it is a tight fit - so be sure to try your own car seats), surprisingly good visibility based on how it looks from the outside, all for less money than anything I could find that was "comparable." I don't buy cars often and plan to keep this one for a long time. If you are the same and need to fit 1-2 kids - it might be a good model for you.

I downgraded in size from a 2015 Murano SL AWD to the 2018 Grand Touring AWD with Premium package to save some money and improve fuel economy. I only have the Mazda for a week so I may update this review in the future but so far, I only have one complaint with the vehicle. This model with the Premium package has a ton of safety features but the one it's missing is it doesn't have an all-around camera. This feature was on my Murano and was really helpful when parking as you can see the lines on the sides of you as well as the front and rear of the vehicle. This is also helpful when parking in our garage since I need to back in to my space. On the positive side, the interior seems spacious for the dimensions. My wife drove a 2015 Rogue SL AWD and I got her the same Mazda CX-5 with the exact same equipment since our leases are both up within two weeks of each other in a different color. We both think the CX-5 interior is nicer in every way than the Rogue and all storage other than the glove box and center armrest storage is fine in the CX-5. The paint quality, fit & finish & general build quality are as good or better in every way on the Mazda. All the interior materials seem nicer on the Mazda and the ride quality is definitely better than the Rogue. I think dollar for dollar, the CX-5 will be a great choice if you want a sporty compact SUV with a ton of features for day-to-day driving and very good fuel economy in a fun to drive SUV.

Have had this car for little more than a month & a half and like almost everything about it! In my estimation, it is every bit as smooth riding as my '14 Lexus 350. And a quiet - if not more so. The power is more than sufficient for the size of the car. Have just returned from a trip to the mountains and noticed the engine does "buzz" a bit when accelerating up a steep slope. Got about 33 MPG on the highway, am getting around 23-24 MPG in town. Bought it because of the many safety features which were offered and love all of them. Wish it had parking assist warnings, but the backup camera is excellent. I found the seat position very comfortable during a 5 1/2 hour drive and the power passenger seat is nice - something I couldn't find in the other cars I considered. I do have a complaint about the massive driver's manual that accompanies the vehicle - it is one of the most convoluted things I've ever tried to read! At least 65% of the manual deals with warnings: "Do not lower the rear seat back if someone is seated in the seat as it might cause bodily harm"! Still, very pleased with the purchase and would recommend it without reservation. After 9 months I still love this car - drive it almost exclusively now. Love being in an SUV with the resulting seating height advantage that comes with it (with so many SUV's on the road, a sedan puts you at a disadvantage when it comes to seeing what's ahead.)