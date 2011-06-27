Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,712
|$19,744
|$22,056
|Clean
|$17,335
|$19,319
|$21,571
|Average
|$16,581
|$18,470
|$20,600
|Rough
|$15,828
|$17,620
|$19,629
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,691
|$21,952
|$24,522
|Clean
|$19,272
|$21,479
|$23,982
|Average
|$18,434
|$20,535
|$22,903
|Rough
|$17,597
|$19,590
|$21,824
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,685
|$20,828
|$23,268
|Clean
|$18,287
|$20,380
|$22,756
|Average
|$17,492
|$19,484
|$21,732
|Rough
|$16,697
|$18,588
|$20,708
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,157
|$17,684
|$20,556
|Clean
|$14,835
|$17,304
|$20,104
|Average
|$14,190
|$16,543
|$19,199
|Rough
|$13,545
|$15,782
|$18,294
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,687
|$23,061
|$25,761
|Clean
|$20,247
|$22,565
|$25,194
|Average
|$19,367
|$21,572
|$24,060
|Rough
|$18,486
|$20,580
|$22,927
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,288
|$19,272
|$21,529
|Clean
|$16,920
|$18,857
|$21,055
|Average
|$16,185
|$18,028
|$20,108
|Rough
|$15,449
|$17,198
|$19,160