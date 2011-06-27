So, in the course of human events you start to have grandchildren. I've got 8 so far and since I help with the care for some of them that live in the area I wanted a car that would allow me to move them in and out of the car and run around the metropolis without a lot of stress and strain. A used white 2015 Mazda 5 sport became available while I was at a Mazda dealership considering options so I took it for a test drive and liked how it handled. The Mazda 3 was too small, the CX5 too costly so the Mazda 5 was just right! Since it lacked a backup camera and blind spot monitors I had that technology added. The dealership used a 3rd part auto specialty shop to do that work. I'm sure I paid more for it via the dealership but they do give their stamp of approval on the work so I went with it. I'm pleased with the backup camera not so much with the blind spot detector since it seems a bit flakey. So, this car and I are starting to learn about each other and I'm impressed so far. Pros: I like the openness of the vehicle, the white color in Texas heat and the ability to haul lots of stuff. I love the sliding doors and those work great for mounting babies in car seats and moving even older folks around as needed since it is so easy to get in and out of. Having a tight 2 car garage, I like it that I can get in and out via the sliding doors without bumping my wife's car as I prepare the car for the various tasks I need to do. The other day I needed to help my daughter move her elliptical exercise machine to a new home so I had to lower the middle seats by flipping the bottom of the 2nd row seat forward and dropping the backrest down and that made for a perfectly flat bed for the exercise machine and it fit fine. While the acceleration isn't overpowering I find it adequate and plenty peppy for my needs as I weave through traffic. I like the low step in and being a rather large fellow (250+ lbs - 6 ft) I find the seats adequate for running around town. Cons: Since this is the sport model of the Mazda 5, there was no blue tooth, no heated, leather seats and no moon roof. The simple USB connector works find for connecting my phone (iPhone 5s) to the audio system to charge and play though so I don't miss my blue tooth too much and with this Dallas heat I don't normally miss the heated seats either. I'm not too impressed with the quality of the seat covers but again, it is the economy model. I wish it had a few more cubbies between the seats to hold all the odds and ends I travel with but it works fine the way it is. So, all in all, I'm a happy camper so far and me and my Madza 5 are rolling along. I did have the car checked by my mechanic when I purchase and the only negative he had to say was that the transmission oil was a bit dirty and needed to be changed (rather gray). The nice thing about that was that there is a transmission dip stick so you can actually check the quality of the fluid. The folks at the dealership didn't want to pay for that since they said it wasn't time (37,000 miles) but I insisted and we split the cost - around a $100 from my pocket. Afterwards I noticed the car not shifting smoothly for several months and finally thought I'd check the transmission fluid. Turns out that the 1/2 price transmission fluid change was only half done and the transmission fluid was only half full! After I caught that I returned to dealership and they added the missing fluid and now the car is working fine. Of course the fellow who did the transmission work "no longer works here." The other negative I've heard is that it didn't do well in the offset crash test compared to the other cars. I'll say this: The biggest safety feature you have going for you is to be an attentive driver so you don't drive into posts and pillars and such and don't drink and drive. To sum up: The car isn't sexy, not something you would brag about but it is immensely practical and great for a grandpa car. Recently Grandma has taken over the car since Grandma is working with 2 very elderly folks and they appreciate the ease of getting in and out of the car for doctor appointments. So, easy come, easy go but she did leave me her Mazda CX-5 so that works fairly well for my travel and purposes.

Read more