Estimated values
2015 Mazda 5 Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,088
|$10,257
|$12,432
|Clean
|$7,876
|$9,987
|$12,076
|Average
|$7,451
|$9,446
|$11,365
|Rough
|$7,026
|$8,906
|$10,654
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,409
|$8,246
|$10,084
|Clean
|$6,241
|$8,029
|$9,796
|Average
|$5,904
|$7,594
|$9,219
|Rough
|$5,567
|$7,160
|$8,642
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 5 Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,333
|$9,357
|$11,385
|Clean
|$7,140
|$9,110
|$11,059
|Average
|$6,755
|$8,617
|$10,408
|Rough
|$6,370
|$8,124
|$9,756