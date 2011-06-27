Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Consumer Reviews
There are limited options on this vehicle
I obtained this vehicle with every option offered. Even the carbon fiber trim. The vehicle is a little disappointing. The GPS is incredibly horrible. It is not touch screen and there are no street names listed other than the street you are travelling on. If you purchase Sirius radio, the real time traffic option will not work with this 2013 vehicle. The sound system is not loud enough when travelling with the top down. In terms of comfort, it is wonderful. The acceleration could be a lot better. This is a heavy vehicle. Very smooth ride. Engine sounds amazing and the vehicle definitely draws attention. The top takes a little long to retract compared to other convertibles.
STAY AWAY!! MAJOR RIP-OFF!!
I leased my 2013 Maserati from Maserati of Manhattan. Initially there was some issue getting the lease approved because the dealership didn't provide the proper paperwork. More importantly, the battery on the car died 4 times in 2 years. One was replaced a year ago and now the Maserati service is telling me it needs to be replaced again. What's more, they're charging me $500, claiming that the warranty doesn't cover it because the mileage on the car is TOO LOW!!!!!! Also, about a year ago they had to replace tire that formed a "bubble" and returned the car to me with the tire inflated to twice the normal pressure!! I contacted the Long Island Maserati service and basically was told they they "forgot" to balance the tire pressure. They haven't, however, forget to charge me in excess of $500!! I have already registered a complaint with Maserati Headquarters about 1 year ago. I'm currently in process of consulting a lemon-law attorney to break the lease. Add to that the disasterous GPS and screen control, a poorly-functioning iPod connector and rain wipers that had to be changed twice in less than 2 years, and you'll get the picture. The biggest mistake I made was to swipe my beautiful Jag XKR that ran like a dream and didn't give me any troubles at all for this insanely overpriced, worst-serviced car. Stay away!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the GranTurismo Convertible
Related Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2020 Quattroporte
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019