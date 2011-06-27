Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Consumer Reviews

I obtained this vehicle with every option offered. Even the carbon fiber trim. The vehicle is a little disappointing. The GPS is incredibly horrible. It is not touch screen and there are no street names listed other than the street you are travelling on. If you purchase Sirius radio, the real time traffic option will not work with this 2013 vehicle. The sound system is not loud enough when travelling with the top down. In terms of comfort, it is wonderful. The acceleration could be a lot better. This is a heavy vehicle. Very smooth ride. Engine sounds amazing and the vehicle definitely draws attention. The top takes a little long to retract compared to other convertibles.

Andrew Beyzman , 10/24/2015 Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A)

I leased my 2013 Maserati from Maserati of Manhattan. Initially there was some issue getting the lease approved because the dealership didn't provide the proper paperwork. More importantly, the battery on the car died 4 times in 2 years. One was replaced a year ago and now the Maserati service is telling me it needs to be replaced again. What's more, they're charging me $500, claiming that the warranty doesn't cover it because the mileage on the car is TOO LOW!!!!!! Also, about a year ago they had to replace tire that formed a "bubble" and returned the car to me with the tire inflated to twice the normal pressure!! I contacted the Long Island Maserati service and basically was told they they "forgot" to balance the tire pressure. They haven't, however, forget to charge me in excess of $500!! I have already registered a complaint with Maserati Headquarters about 1 year ago. I'm currently in process of consulting a lemon-law attorney to break the lease. Add to that the disasterous GPS and screen control, a poorly-functioning iPod connector and rain wipers that had to be changed twice in less than 2 years, and you'll get the picture. The biggest mistake I made was to swipe my beautiful Jag XKR that ran like a dream and didn't give me any troubles at all for this insanely overpriced, worst-serviced car. Stay away!!