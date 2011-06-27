Used 2008 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

Amazing 08 Navigator Gaelon Ball , 02/12/2016 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought my Navigator a few months ago and about a month after buying it we were in a 5 car collision on the interstate my navigator came out of the wreck with a dented bumper that's it... IT SAVED MY FAMILY'S LIVES INCLUDING THE 8 MONTH TWINS IN THE 3RD ROW.... you could never get a better vehicle and gas mileage it pretty great considering its an SUV with a big V8.I love my navigator it's alot better than my 2000 expedition Eddie Bauer! This vehicle saved my family's lives on multiple occasions since I bought it, if you are in a position to get a Lincoln Navigator do so you will not regret it, it is a fantastic traveling and local vehicle, the best part is that you don't have to have premium fuel.... For someone who's had the LINCOLN experience you will not regret buying...! (Update ... I have now had my 2008 Lincoln Navigator for almost 2 years now and is is the most fantastic vehicle I have ever owned I recently hit a deer a 40 mph and it only cracked the bumper and the grill which the insurance covered but I was completely shocked there wasn't ALOT more damage but that's it the brakes immediately responded it didn't slide or screach nothing it was amazing. I can go on and on at how great this car has been but to put it simply I would definitely buy another!!!) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best One Yet TRS , 03/21/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my third Navigator. All have been 2 year leases. I intend to buy this one at lease end. My first two had some electrical problems, especially with the easy exit system. This one been back once to replace the rear dvd, but other than that no problems. I love to drive this vehicle, especially on road trips. Gas mileage is low, but to be expected for a car this size. I really love the backup camera where it is in the reaeview mirror as it keeps sun glare to a minimum, whereas in dash cameras have that problem. Perfect family vehicle. The olny thing that keeps this car from being perfect is blue tooth.

Great travel vehicle kev , 07/17/2009 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this 6 months ago. it took a few weeks to get the hang of driving it. now I love it. Plenty of power. Really comfortable. Tons of room for a 220 lb 6 footer like me. just drove 3400 miles in two weeks on vacation with tons of gear and bicycles on the back. made the trip very easy. 17.9 MPG on trip. about 15 commuting to work and around town. many really nice features

Comfortable and Roomy. azt1 , 01/13/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've had my Navigator for a few months now. I was leasing a 2008 GMC Yukon Denali before I decided to buy. I originally bought a 2007 Cadillac Escalade but took it back because it was too much like the Denali. The Escalade does handle better and has more power than the Nav but I do like the Navs interior a bit better. Love the 3rd row seat and the power fold feature. Denali and Escalade 3rd row was terrible. Also like that the Nav can switch from 2W to 4W drive. Denali and Escalade was AWD. Nav takes Regular Fuel while Denali and Escalade took Premium Fuel. Overall I am satisfied with the Nav though there is room to improve on it to better compete with other luxury brands.