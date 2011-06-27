Estimated values
2008 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,412
|$6,662
|$7,928
|Clean
|$4,142
|$6,246
|$7,416
|Average
|$3,602
|$5,416
|$6,393
|Rough
|$3,062
|$4,585
|$5,370
Estimated values
2008 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,161
|$6,325
|$7,542
|Clean
|$3,907
|$5,931
|$7,055
|Average
|$3,397
|$5,142
|$6,082
|Rough
|$2,888
|$4,353
|$5,109