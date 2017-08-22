2018 Lincoln MKC Review
Pros & Cons
- More standard features than many of its competitors
- Comfortable and quiet ride on the highway
- Less room in the back seat and cargo area compared to many competitors
- Some common driver safety aids only available on the top trim levels
- Slower-than-average acceleration from either of its available engines
- Some interior materials look cheap considering the price point
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which MKC does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
The Lincoln MKC likely doesn't come first to mind for a lot of shoppers. It's only been out for a few years, and it's only recently that Lincoln has been making more of an effort to raise the quality of its vehicles and perceived brand cachet. But take a look and you could very well be impressed with what Lincoln has cooked up.
The basics are certainly covered well in the 2018 MKC. It offers a quiet cabin, a smooth ride quality and extensive list of standard features. The MKC is less expensive than many rival crossovers, too. Comfortable and affordable — for a lot of crossover SUV shoppers, that's going to be an appealing combination.
Dig deeper, however, and you'll find the MKC isn't as polished as some rival crossovers. The MKC's back seat and cargo area are small, and some of the interior materials don't look or feel very high-quality. Performance is a little disappointing even though the MKC's power output looks good on the spec sheet. We're also disappointed that Lincoln restricts the availability of the MKC's advanced driver aids, such as forward collision warning and mitigation, to the most expensive trim levels.
As such, our opinion of the 2018 Lincoln MKC is mixed. It's certainly likable, but we recommend shopping around some before making a final decision.
2018 Lincoln MKC models
The 2018 Lincoln MKC is a five-passenger compact luxury SUV available in four trims/equipment groups. The base trim, Premiere, still offers competitive technology features. The Select trim adds convenience features, while Reserve and Black Label increase luxury and post-sales support. Standard on all trims is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (240 horsepower, 270 pound-feet of torque) mated to a six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional, as is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder (285 hp, 305 lb-ft) that is available only on Select, Reserve and Black Label trims.
Standard equipment highlights on the MKC Premiere include 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated power-adjustable front seats (eight-way driver seat with four-way lumbar control, and four-way passenger), driver-seat memory functions, and a 60/40-split reclining and folding back seat. Standard technology features include the Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, Lincoln Connect (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot), two USB ports and a nine-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The MKC Select includes auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, an eight-way power passenger seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel, ambient interior light, a cargo cover and upgraded leather on the seats and steering wheel. Options include a panoramic sunroof and the Select Plus package (a navigation system and a blind-spot warning system).
The MKC Reserve has those Select options and a hands-free liftgate, ventilated front seats and an onboard modem that allows for remote functions. Nineteen- and 20-inch wheels are also available.
The MKC Black Label adds to the Reserve equipment 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers (optional on Select and Reserve), upgraded leather upholstery, extended leather interior trim, a simulated suede headliner, unique exterior and interior trim, and special color choices.
The Select, Reserve and Black Label can also be equipped with an optional 14-speaker THX II sound system and the Climate package (heated rear seats and steering wheel, automatic high beams, automatic wipers and a wiper de-icer).
The Reserve and Black Label can be equipped with the Technology package, which adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning and mitigation system, lane departure warning and intervention, and an automatic parking system.
Trim tested
Driving6.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lincoln MKC.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the MKC models:
- Active Noise Control
- Detects and cancels unwanted noise inside the cabin.
- Active Park Assist
- Helps drivers park and pull out of parallel-parking spots.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns you if a vehicle or pedestrian is in your blind spot with a warning in the side-view mirror.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the MKC
Related Used 2018 Lincoln MKC info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 Navigator
- 2019 Lincoln MKT
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ