  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKC
  4. Used 2018 Lincoln MKC
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2018 Lincoln MKC Review

Pros & Cons

  • More standard features than many of its competitors
  • Comfortable and quiet ride on the highway
  • Less room in the back seat and cargo area compared to many competitors
  • Some common driver safety aids only available on the top trim levels
  • Slower-than-average acceleration from either of its available engines
  • Some interior materials look cheap considering the price point
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Lincoln MKC for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price Range
$19,690 - $32,998
Used MKC for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which MKC does Edmunds recommend?

Of all the variations offered, we would recommend the MKC Select. It has an ample amount of technology, comfort, convenience and luxury equipment while keeping the price reasonable. It's also the first trim available with the optional adaptive suspension. Just be aware that if you want advanced driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning, you'll have to spring for the more expensive Reserve or Black Label.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

The Lincoln MKC likely doesn't come first to mind for a lot of shoppers. It's only been out for a few years, and it's only recently that Lincoln has been making more of an effort to raise the quality of its vehicles and perceived brand cachet. But take a look and you could very well be impressed with what Lincoln has cooked up.

The basics are certainly covered well in the 2018 MKC. It offers a quiet cabin, a smooth ride quality and extensive list of standard features. The MKC is less expensive than many rival crossovers, too. Comfortable and affordable — for a lot of crossover SUV shoppers, that's going to be an appealing combination.

Dig deeper, however, and you'll find the MKC isn't as polished as some rival crossovers. The MKC's back seat and cargo area are small, and some of the interior materials don't look or feel very high-quality. Performance is a little disappointing even though the MKC's power output looks good on the spec sheet. We're also disappointed that Lincoln restricts the availability of the MKC's advanced driver aids, such as forward collision warning and mitigation, to the most expensive trim levels.

As such, our opinion of the 2018 Lincoln MKC is mixed. It's certainly likable, but we recommend shopping around some before making a final decision.

2018 Lincoln MKC models

The 2018 Lincoln MKC is a five-passenger compact luxury SUV available in four trims/equipment groups. The base trim, Premiere, still offers competitive technology features. The Select trim adds convenience features, while Reserve and Black Label increase luxury and post-sales support. Standard on all trims is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (240 horsepower, 270 pound-feet of torque) mated to a six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional, as is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder (285 hp, 305 lb-ft) that is available only on Select, Reserve and Black Label trims.

Standard equipment highlights on the MKC Premiere include 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated power-adjustable front seats (eight-way driver seat with four-way lumbar control, and four-way passenger), driver-seat memory functions, and a 60/40-split reclining and folding back seat. Standard technology features include the Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, Lincoln Connect (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot), two USB ports and a nine-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The MKC Select includes auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, an eight-way power passenger seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel, ambient interior light, a cargo cover and upgraded leather on the seats and steering wheel. Options include a panoramic sunroof and the Select Plus package (a navigation system and a blind-spot warning system).

The MKC Reserve has those Select options and a hands-free liftgate, ventilated front seats and an onboard modem that allows for remote functions. Nineteen- and 20-inch wheels are also available.

The MKC Black Label adds to the Reserve equipment 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers (optional on Select and Reserve), upgraded leather upholstery, extended leather interior trim, a simulated suede headliner, unique exterior and interior trim, and special color choices.

The Select, Reserve and Black Label can also be equipped with an optional 14-speaker THX II sound system and the Climate package (heated rear seats and steering wheel, automatic high beams, automatic wipers and a wiper de-icer).

The Reserve and Black Label can be equipped with the Technology package, which adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning and mitigation system, lane departure warning and intervention, and an automatic parking system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve (turbo 2.3L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | AWD)

Driving

6.5
Equipped with the optional 2.3-liter engine, our MKC Reserve AWD had no trouble zipping around town or keeping up with traffic. Still, for an upgraded engine, the 2.3 doesn't have much sauce at higher speeds. Handling is also subpar, but the compact MKC is a natural fit for urban life.

Acceleration

7.0
The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine is rated at a healthy 285 hp, but it needs 7.2 seconds to hit 60 mph. A smooth-shifting six-speed automatic helps its cause, yet the last Audi Q5 2.0T we tested (220 hp) hit 60 in 6.7 seconds.

Braking

6.0
This MKC Reserve stopped from 60 mph in 119 feet, a strong showing for the segment. We're not high on the real-world brake feel, however. The pedal is oddly touchy on initial application, and some may find it overly soft.

Steering

6.5
Quick initial steering response gives the MKC a reactive, almost darty feel. Not much road-surface feedback finds its way to your fingers, but isolation is more the point in this class anyway. Effort levels feel natural.

Handling

6.0
The MKC leans significantly when you push it through a corner, lacking the poise and composure of most competitors, even with the suspension in its sportiest mode. In the city, the MKC's modest dimensions are a boon in tight spots.

Drivability

6.5
Between the jumpy gas pedal, touchy brakes and eager steering, the MKC can feel a little too responsive in mundane maneuvers. The generous turbocharged torque makes quick work of most challenges, though. It's a pleasant SUV to pilot.

Comfort

8.0
This is the name of the MKC's game. Cushy front seats, an exceptionally plush ride and a generally quiet cabin add up to a satisfyingly comfortable experience. Those front seats are also oddly narrow, though, and sometimes the tires can be noisy over certain surfaces.

Seat comfort

6.5
Front seats are noticeably less firm than the German and Japanese norm, but still supportive. The seats themselves are surprisingly narrow, and the cushions are quite short. Rear-seat cushions feel a bit lumpy, but the seatbacks recline.

Ride comfort

8.5
The MKC's adaptive suspension is a bit choppy around town on its firmest setting, but Normal mode is a nice compromise, while Comfort is so soft and forgiving that it borders on floaty — in a fun way. The well-cushioned seats help, too.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Interior noise levels are remarkably low for the segment. The turbo engine is never intrusive, and only moderate wind noise is perceptible at highway speeds. The tires can be noisy, though, depending on the surface quality.

Interior

7.0
Lincoln went with a vertical stack of buttons for the transmission, which frees up space between the seats. A natural-feeling step-in height eases access for front occupants, but backseat space is tight.

Ease of use

7.5
Sync 3 offers a large, brightly rendered touchscreen with a horizontal function menu at the bottom and user-friendly virtual buttons that respond quickly. Climate controls are small but work well.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
It's a cinch to mount or dismount up front, thanks to a generous "hip point" that requires little adjustment from your standing posture. Smallish rear doors open wide, but the small openings aren't as generous as others in the segment

Roominess

6.0
Front headroom is adequate, but legroom may be lacking if you've got a long inseam. Door cutouts give good elbow room. Thoughtful cutout on the center console keeps the driver's right knee from rubbing. Rear head- and legroom are tight.

Visibility

7.0
Windshield pillars aren't overly restrictive but windows all around are generally on the short side. As with most SUVs in the segment, thick rear pillars seriously hamper view. A backup camera and parking sensors come standard.

Quality

7.5
The open-pore wood trim is gorgeous, and there's no shortage of soft-touch inserts and stitched accents. But downmarket touches remain, including some uneven panel gaps and the front bin's chintzy door. This MKC also had a persistently creaky driver seat.

Utility

7.5
Decent-size front storage bin ahead of the shifter with security door. Huge front center armrest bin. Door pockets adequately sized. Humble cargo area holds 25.2 cubic feet or 53.1 cubic feet with rear seatbacks folded (no cargo-area levers).

Technology

Technology is one of the MKZ's strong points. The Sync 3 is easy to use and quick to respond. Voice controls are easy to learn, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. Avoid splurging for the optional 14-speaker stereo, though; it isn't as impressive as we hoped.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lincoln MKC.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Finally a Man's Crossover
Timothy,04/19/2018
Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Most crossovers appear geared toward the soccer mom, atleast in my opinion. The exceptions are typically the BMW X3 or Audi Q5. I test drove those 2, the Rogue, Mazda and Escape (Ford) and the Lincoln MKC was superior to them all. The drive, comfort, seats, technology, ease of getting in/out and styling were all awesome. I have owned my MKC since the beginning of the year and it is truly a car that appeals to men, thus Lincoln's reputation of being a men's auto line. The car is muscular in style and smooth in ride. Several people have commented on how sharp the car is and asked "what is that car"? It is actually nice owning such a nice luxury car that is not owned by everyone on the street. This is a winner for Lincoln. Love the welcome lights, ambient lighting, comfortable seats and climate control. I would opt for the dramatic panoramic sunroof. It is great and backseat riders love it. The backseat is a little small but the seats do recline for comfort.
Loving my Lincoln!
L D Crowell,08/03/2018
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Car is comfortable, solid and feel safe in it. MPG not great....I only have 500 miles on it and average 18.3, but I will see how it does when it is broken in a bit at 2000 miles. More than makes up for MPG is the feeling of safety from the technology that helps you drive, the overall power of the car, and the easy handling to get out of tough spots. Never had a Lincoln before this car and I will not go to anything else.
2018 MKC newbie
Michele,08/18/2018
Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I did a lot of research and this seemed like the perfect choice for me. I went to buy used but because of the great incentives I left with a brand new one. It’s very comfortable and the ride is smooth and quiet. I love it
Lose the bias Edmunds! Love my MKC.
CJK ,05/12/2018
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Great value, lots of luxury features. Technology is ahead of both Q5 and X3. Got a great deal on 17 CPO with low miles. Bridge of Weir leather, open pore wood trim, adaptive cruise, HID, led accent, heated/cooled seats, panoramic moonroof, SYNC 3. Don’t make a judgement on Edmund’s review alone- drive one yourself.
See all 7 reviews of the 2018 Lincoln MKC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Lincoln MKC features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the MKC models:

Active Noise Control
Detects and cancels unwanted noise inside the cabin.
Active Park Assist
Helps drivers park and pull out of parallel-parking spots.
Blind-Spot Detection
Warns you if a vehicle or pedestrian is in your blind spot with a warning in the side-view mirror.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Lincoln MKC

Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Overview

The Used 2018 Lincoln MKC is offered in the following submodels: MKC SUV. Available styles include Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Lincoln MKC?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Lincoln MKC trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve is priced between $26,977 and$31,995 with odometer readings between 17484 and43333 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Premiere is priced between $19,690 and$23,000 with odometer readings between 29816 and55751 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Black Label is priced between $32,929 and$32,998 with odometer readings between 28809 and38269 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Select is priced between $25,477 and$26,990 with odometer readings between 13909 and26484 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Lincoln MKCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Lincoln MKC for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2018 MKCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,690 and mileage as low as 13909 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Lincoln MKC.

Can't find a used 2018 Lincoln MKCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKC for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,388.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,447.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKC for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,870.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,731.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Lincoln MKC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKC lease specials

Related Used 2018 Lincoln MKC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles