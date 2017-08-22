Overall rating 7.3 / 10

The Lincoln MKC likely doesn't come first to mind for a lot of shoppers. It's only been out for a few years, and it's only recently that Lincoln has been making more of an effort to raise the quality of its vehicles and perceived brand cachet. But take a look and you could very well be impressed with what Lincoln has cooked up.

The basics are certainly covered well in the 2018 MKC. It offers a quiet cabin, a smooth ride quality and extensive list of standard features. The MKC is less expensive than many rival crossovers, too. Comfortable and affordable — for a lot of crossover SUV shoppers, that's going to be an appealing combination.

Dig deeper, however, and you'll find the MKC isn't as polished as some rival crossovers. The MKC's back seat and cargo area are small, and some of the interior materials don't look or feel very high-quality. Performance is a little disappointing even though the MKC's power output looks good on the spec sheet. We're also disappointed that Lincoln restricts the availability of the MKC's advanced driver aids, such as forward collision warning and mitigation, to the most expensive trim levels.

As such, our opinion of the 2018 Lincoln MKC is mixed. It's certainly likable, but we recommend shopping around some before making a final decision.