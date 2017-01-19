Used 2017 Lincoln MKC for Sale Near Me
- 10,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,999$5,079 Below Market
- 25,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,900$5,940 Below Market
- 25,412 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995$7,405 Below Market
- 31,981 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,700$5,402 Below Market
- 39,572 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,699$4,607 Below Market
- certified
2017 Lincoln MKC Select10,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,838$3,032 Below Market
- 34,788 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,500$4,779 Below Market
- 12,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,984$4,200 Below Market
- 16,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,573$2,939 Below Market
- certified
2017 Lincoln MKC Select20,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,795
- 29,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,599$3,587 Below Market
- 11,639 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,999$2,077 Below Market
- 45,556 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995$3,312 Below Market
- 16,382 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,498$4,040 Below Market
- 22,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,295$2,498 Below Market
- 14,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,077$2,981 Below Market
- 15,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,440$2,676 Below Market
- certified
2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve7,690 miles
$26,900$2,305 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKC
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKC
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.143 Reviews
Charles W,01/19/2017
Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
As another reviewer's title says, "This is not your grandpa's Lincoln." I thought that when I first test drove one, and I would have used the title here if it hadn't already been used. I have been a Ford product owner since my first new car, and this is my eighth new car. I traded in my 2002 Eddie Bauer Explorer with almost 250,000 miles on it for the MKC. I wanted something a bit smaller with better gas mileage while offering quality. I will say that I always said I'd never spend more than $35,000 on a car, but the MKC Reserve certainly stickered for substantially more. However, I believe that for the price and from a comparison standpoint, the MSRP is not out of line. The fit and finish on the vehicle is outstanding, and I've had a number of compliments on the car from passersby. People really like to comment on my kicking under the rear to open the rear hatch. People also love the welcome lighting in the car. I've had the car for one year and 4 months, and I can honestly say it has exceeded my expectations. I've read reviews from individuals and ratings companies (e.g., magazine editors) that the mileage estimates are way off. I have to say that is not my experience. Other ratings I've seen in some reviewers were actually lower than I expected. At speeds from 65 to 73 on the highway, I've actually hit 34+ mpg. That's better than the highway mpg on the window sticker. So, this is definitely good mileage. And with over 19,000 miles on the car now, the average mileage since I've owned it has averaged 24.6 miles. I love BLIS, adaptive cruise control, the heated and cooled seats (cooled are going to be very important in the southern heat), the My Lincoln app, extremely comfortable seats, active park assist and other options. I joke that I actually had to read the manual to learn how to use the car. Oh, and I can't forget the push button start and remote functions, including starting from my phone. And speaking of the phone, my iPhone works great with SYNC 3. Bluetooth works well, voice recognition is great, and the nav system is handy - I had no desire to get the nav system, but it came with the package, and I actually use it to see what traffic is like when going to and from work. And the THX optional sound system is outstanding - it's a new way to listen to my music! After 1 year and 4 months and 19,000 miles, I still find no negative issues with the car. Burgundy velvet with the ebony interior is a great combination, too.
