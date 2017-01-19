Used 2017 Lincoln MKC for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    10,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,999

    $5,079 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    25,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,900

    $5,940 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Silver
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    25,412 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $7,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Gold
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    31,981 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,700

    $5,402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    39,572 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,699

    $4,607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Select in Black
    certified

    2017 Lincoln MKC Select

    10,674 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,838

    $3,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Select in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Select

    34,788 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,500

    $4,779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Silver
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    12,036 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,984

    $4,200 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Gray
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    16,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,573

    $2,939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Select in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Lincoln MKC Select

    20,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,795

    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Premiere in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Premiere

    29,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,599

    $3,587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Premiere in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Premiere

    11,639 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,999

    $2,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Select in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Select

    45,556 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $3,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    16,382 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,498

    $4,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Premiere in Silver
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Premiere

    22,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,295

    $2,498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    14,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,077

    $2,981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    15,416 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,440

    $2,676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    7,690 miles
    Great Deal

    $26,900

    $2,305 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKC

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKC
Overall Consumer Rating
4.143 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (14%)
Great Addition to the Lincoln Line
Charles W,01/19/2017
Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
As another reviewer's title says, "This is not your grandpa's Lincoln." I thought that when I first test drove one, and I would have used the title here if it hadn't already been used. I have been a Ford product owner since my first new car, and this is my eighth new car. I traded in my 2002 Eddie Bauer Explorer with almost 250,000 miles on it for the MKC. I wanted something a bit smaller with better gas mileage while offering quality. I will say that I always said I'd never spend more than $35,000 on a car, but the MKC Reserve certainly stickered for substantially more. However, I believe that for the price and from a comparison standpoint, the MSRP is not out of line. The fit and finish on the vehicle is outstanding, and I've had a number of compliments on the car from passersby. People really like to comment on my kicking under the rear to open the rear hatch. People also love the welcome lighting in the car. I've had the car for one year and 4 months, and I can honestly say it has exceeded my expectations. I've read reviews from individuals and ratings companies (e.g., magazine editors) that the mileage estimates are way off. I have to say that is not my experience. Other ratings I've seen in some reviewers were actually lower than I expected. At speeds from 65 to 73 on the highway, I've actually hit 34+ mpg. That's better than the highway mpg on the window sticker. So, this is definitely good mileage. And with over 19,000 miles on the car now, the average mileage since I've owned it has averaged 24.6 miles. I love BLIS, adaptive cruise control, the heated and cooled seats (cooled are going to be very important in the southern heat), the My Lincoln app, extremely comfortable seats, active park assist and other options. I joke that I actually had to read the manual to learn how to use the car. Oh, and I can't forget the push button start and remote functions, including starting from my phone. And speaking of the phone, my iPhone works great with SYNC 3. Bluetooth works well, voice recognition is great, and the nav system is handy - I had no desire to get the nav system, but it came with the package, and I actually use it to see what traffic is like when going to and from work. And the THX optional sound system is outstanding - it's a new way to listen to my music! After 1 year and 4 months and 19,000 miles, I still find no negative issues with the car. Burgundy velvet with the ebony interior is a great combination, too.
