Used 2017 Lincoln MKC for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Lincoln MKC. It is a one-owner SUV in great condition. The title records confirm this. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage MKCs we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. This SUV and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all.If getting noticed is what you are after, then this SUV is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine and people will know you've arrived. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a SUV that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Lincoln MKC's 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. This SUV can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This SUV has all of the comforts that you could want. You will not find another Lincoln MKC fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price.Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This SUV is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This SUV has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this SUV has seen since it was new. A thorough inspection has shown this SUV to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. Given that this is a used SUV, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it.We know this SUV is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this SUV to be a one-owner vehicle. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this SUV has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. Let the AutoCheck report prove to you that this is a one owner SUV.We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this SUV, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 441-0111 or come by to see if you qualify. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long.With amazing deals at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Bowling Green.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMCJ3D98HUL57783

Stock: L57783

Certified Pre-Owned: No

