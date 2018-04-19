Used 2018 Lincoln MKC for Sale Near Me
- certified
2018 Lincoln MKC Black Label9,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,890$2,884 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2018 LINCOLN BLACK LABEL MKC 2.0L AWD w/ CLIMATE PKG! LINCOLN CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ORIGINAL MSRP: $51,025.00! PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, THX II BRANDED AUDIO SYSTEM, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, COOLED FRONT SEATS! Comprehensive Limited Warranty Until 03/30/2024 or 100K Miles! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! White Platinum Metallic Exterior, Modern Heritage Black/Vianca Interior. Vehicle Features: Climate Package: (Heated Steering Wheel), 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 Engine, 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, THX II Branded Audio System, Single CD/Mp3 SAT HD Radio, Black Label Brand Badge, Configurable Daytime Running Lamps, Dual Exhaust System w/ Chrome Tips, Hands-Free Liftgate, HID Headlamps w/ Signature Lighting, Heated Power Mirrors w/ Memory Security Approach Lamps, LED Taillamps, Lincoln Approach/Farewell Elements, Panoramic Vista Roof w/ Power Shade, Alcantara Headliner, Dual-Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Heated Cooled Front Seats, 12-Way Power Driver Seat w/ Lumbar, Power Converter 110V Outlet, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Venetian Leather Trim Seats, Wollsdorf-Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Cruise/Audio/Climate/Media Control, BLIS w/ Cross-Traffic Alert, Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start, Lincoln Connect-4G Modem w/ WIFI Capability, Remote Start, Reverse Sensing System, Securicode Keyless Keypad, Satellite Radio, Sync3, Voice Activated Navigation System, AdvanceTrac w/ RSC, Driver Knee Airbag, Side Impact/Curtain Airbags, Dual Stage Front Airbags, Passive Anti-Theft Securilock System, Perimeter Alarm, SOS Post Crash System. Financing Available! Lincoln Protect Extended Service Contracts Available! Please call or email to confirm vehicle availability. Check out our website for the complimentary Carfax report! This Certified vehicle comes with a 6 year / 100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty covering over 1,000 components. This Certified vehicle also provides Roadside Assistance through AAA* which includes reimbursement of $100 towing, $75 destination allowance, $500 breakdown travel expense and $45/day rental car for up to 5 days in addition to complimentary 24hr/7day toll free call center for battery jump starts, flat tire changes, lockouts or fuel delivery. *(Please contact us for complete terms and conditions.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Black Label with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ4D92JUL13807
Stock: XX5812
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 21,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995$2,762 Below Market
Seekins Ford Lincoln - Fairbanks / Alaska
Check out this 2018! An awesome price considering its low mileage! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. With just over 20,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Lincoln prioritized handling and performance with features such as: a power seat, telescoping steering wheel, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ2C99JUL32814
Stock: CP30788A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 13,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,477$3,065 Below Market
Ourisman Ford Lincoln - Alexandria / Virginia
ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $40,650.00!!! LINCOLN CERTIFIED - 6 YEAR/100,000 MILE BUMPER-TO-BUMPER WARRANTY!!!, 1 OWNER CARFAX, CLEAN CARFAX, WELL MAINTAINED PER CARFAX, VERY LOW MILES, AWD, TRACTION CONTROL, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM W/ USB PORT, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL W/ AUDIO & CRUISE CONTROL, USB PORTS, SYNC 3, BACK-UP CAMERA, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS & MIRRORS, POWER SEATS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, DUAL HEATED POWER MIRRORS W/ SECURITY APPROACH LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE PHONE, INTELLIGENT ACCESS W/ PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ DOOR KEYPAD, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, FOG LIGHTS, MKC Select Select Plus Pkg., Climate Pkg.., 2.0L Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, 10 Speakers, 18 Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Auto High Beams, Equipment Group 200A Select, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Lincoln MKC Climate Package, Power Liftgate, Radio: Audio System w/CD/MP3, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Select Plus Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. NO DEALER PREPARATION,RECONDITIONING OR PRE-DELIVERY FEES ADDED BACK TO THE OURISMAN VALUE PRICE :) Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * 200 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement Come see why we're one of the HIGHEST SELLING PRE-OWNED DEALERS in VIRGINIA! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace -They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research- This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process! WE INVITE YOU TO BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! Home of The Ourisman Buyers Edge $1500 in unexpected extras. Loaner Cars with major maintenance and a Car Wash with every service!! Price does not include tax, tag, title,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ2D91JUL30165
Stock: PL9064
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 17,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,977$2,145 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6470 miles below market average! ** ONE OWNER**, ** CLEAN CAR FAX**, Equipment Group 300A Reserve. Ivory Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve AWD Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) We offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet Department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, and more information about our low prices and factory incentives please visit us at: www.bomninmanassas.com. We offer you the best service, lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ3D94JUL12829
Stock: L12829A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 19,992 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,799$3,934 Below Market
Fuccillo Hyundai of Schenectady - Schenectady / New York
Certified. ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND-SPOT MONITORS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED / COOLED SEATS, KEYLESS ACCESS w/PUSH BUTTON START, NAVIGATION, TOUCHSCREEN CONTROLS, VOICE RECOGNITION, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN AUTOCHECK**, **SUNROOF**, 10 Speakers, 3.51 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High Beams, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 300A Reserve, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Sensing System, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Keeping System, Lincoln MKC Climate Package, Lincoln MKC Technology Package, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Vista Roof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Prem Heated & Cooled Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Audio System w/CD/MP3/Navigation, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 973 miles below market average! Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 200 Point InspectionAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Interested in test driving? Call to schedule an appointment or stop in today! Here at Fuccillo it is our top priority to ensure that your experience is truly exceptional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMTJ3DH1JUL11841
Stock: 184032A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 33,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,400$2,129 Below Market
Kingdom Chevrolet - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 4D Sport Utility Lincoln MKC Premiere White 6-Speed Automatic FWD 2.0L Turbocharged HUGE INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE GOING ON NOW!! NO CREDIT, LOW CREDIT NO PROBLEM . WE HAVE THE TEAM TO HELP YOU GET INTO A GREAT DEPENDABLE RIDE. With some options like 10 Speakers, 3.36 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Soft Touch Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audio System w/CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.21/28 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!! Kingdom Chevy Whether you are looking for a new, used or certified Chevrolet car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We service Addison, Burbank, Calumet City, Carol Stream, Chicago, Cicero, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst,Homer Glen, Lincolnshire, Melrose Park,Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Chicago Land All prices plus TTDRD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ1C94JUL04252
Stock: P20619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 44,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,771$4,926 Below Market
Dave Sinclair Lincoln - Saint Louis / Missouri
Embrace life at a different level with our One Owner, Accident Free, 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve AWD presented in Ruby Red! Enjoy the crisp punch of the TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that puts 245hp at your command with its paddle shifted 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV delivers a quiet, serene ride with responsive steering and handling. It's poised and confident and provides near 28mpg on the highway. Take note of the beautiful wheels, chrome dual exhaust tips, bright beltline molding and signature lighting on our Lincoln MKC. The hands-free liftgate, privacy glass, roof rack side rails, remote start, and approach detection add to the distinction! Once inside this Reserve, you'll be incredibly impressed with the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail. Savor the feeling from the panoramic sunroof and the comfort of heated and cooled leather seats. Indulge yourself with the ambient lighting, active noise control, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control. You need to maintain a safe connection, and with the Sync 3 touchscreen electronics interface featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice controls, full-color Navigation, Bluetooth, and premium audio, you can do just that! Peace of mind comes standard with Lincoln's blind spot information system, stability control, a rearview camera, airbags, and MyKey, which allows parents to set electronic parameters. Offering security, elegance, power, and comfort, our Lincoln MKC should be at the top of your list! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Have questions about this vehicle? Text YES to (314) 899-2491
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMTJ3DH5JUL32031
Stock: L19106A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 1,811 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,659$2,131 Below Market
Signature Ford Lincoln - Owosso / Michigan
New Price! Certified. Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2018 Lincoln MKC Select FWD FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged ONE OWNER/LOW MILES, LOCATED IN OWOSSO, LINCOLN MKC FWD 2.0L SELECT PLUS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION, BLIS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MKC Select FWD, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Cappuccino w/Premium Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, 18" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, Auto High Beams, Blind Spot Info System w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Equipment Group 200A Select, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lincoln MKC Climate Package, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Premium Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Select Plus Package, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Odometer is 27534 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 200 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ2C93JUL23137
Stock: 19637
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 21,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,976$2,727 Below Market
Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California
2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve AWD, ONE OWNER,NAVIGATION, DUAL HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER POWER SEATS, PANORAMA ROOF, STILL COVERED UNDER THE NEW CAR FACTORY WARRANTY This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Lincoln MKC offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMTJ3DH8JUL12940
Stock: JUL12940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 27,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,150
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMTJ3DH7JUL21838
Stock: 10424033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 11,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,700$2,442 Below Market
Nick Mayer Lincoln - Westlake / Ohio
**LINCOLN CERTIFIED**, **NON-SMOKER**, **IMMACULATE CONDITION**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **APPLE CARPLAY**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATING**, **ONE OWNER**, **ONLY 11,000 MILES**, **2.3L ENGINE**, **TECH PACKAGE**, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, Auto High Beams, Equipment Group 300A Reserve, Forward Sensing System, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping System, Lincoln MKC Climate Package, Lincoln MKC Technology Package, Navigation System, Power moonroof: Vista Roof, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Wheels: 20 Polished Alum w/Ebony Painted Pockets, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Ingot Silver Metallic 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 200 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) We carry the lowest mileage, best selection of Certified Lincolns in NE Ohio. We have the selection, LOWEST PRICES and special low interest rates for Certified Lincolns. Certified Lincoln come with a 6 year 100k mile warranty that covers over 1000 components. We always offer you live market pricing and give you our absolute best price. We shop our prices daily against all of our competition, to ensure we are the best value for our customers. Call one of our Lincoln Specialist for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMTJ3DH2JUL32441
Stock: 2664P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- certified
2018 Lincoln MKC Premiere30,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,900$1,441 Below Market
Jack Demmer Lincoln - Dearborn / Michigan
2018 Lincoln MKC Certified. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 200 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Remote Start, Ford Sync, Bluetooth, IN THE HEART OF DEARBORN, MICHIGAN MINUTES FROM EVERYWHERE, PICK UP AND DELIVERY AVAILABLE FOR SERVICE, BUY ONLINE WE MAKE IT EASY, MKC Premiere FWD, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Alloy wheels, Equipment Group 100A Premiere, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power Liftgate, Rear Parking Sensors. 21/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) To check current availability and schedule an Appointment Please call 313-274-8800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ1C99JUL23069
Stock: P8549
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 22,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,888$2,119 Below Market
Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chandler / Oklahoma
Save THOUSANDS! We have the absolute BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service anywhere! We make buying your next vehicle FAST, FUN, and HASSLE-FREE! Our Professional Sales Consultants are the friendliest anywhere! We have financing for everyone that is fast and EASY! We will get you the best rate available for ALL types of credit! We also have an in-house financing department for challenged credit! We LOVE trades, all trades no matter what it is! Did you know we ship nationwide??! Now customers coast to coast can take advantage of our low prices! Ask us for more details! 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Come see us today at Patriot CDJR on Route 66 in Chandler, OK! Or visit our digital showroom at www.PatriotCDJR.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ3D9XJUL31675
Stock: P4589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 27,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,880$2,066 Below Market
Lorenzo Buick GMC - Doral / Florida
LUXURIOUS LOADED! LIKE NEW! GREAT DEAL! LEATHER,NAVIGATION,POWER LIFTGATE ,REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM,SECURE CODE KEY LESS KEYPAD,KEY LESS START,REMOTE ENGINE START,POWER HEATED SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT AND MEMORY,PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,SATELLITE RADIO,REAR VIEW CAMERA,VOICE RECOGNITION,STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS,SYNC,DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL,REAR A/C,SECOND ROW FOLD FLAT SEAT,POWER HEATED DOOR MIRRORS WITH MEMORY AND SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS AND MANY MORE OPTIONS! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 Lincoln MKC Select 2.0L Turbocharged 6-Speed AutomaticAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ2C91JUL28997
Stock: PB1425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 11,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,532$1,610 Below Market
Chris Auffenberg Ford Lincoln - Washington / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Black Velvet 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged ONE OWNER!!, CLEAN CARFAX!!, LINCOLN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!, REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY!!, 220-POINT INSPECTION!!, 2018 LINCOLN MKC FRONT WHEEL DRIVE RESERVE. BLACK VELVET WITH CAPPUCCINO PREMIUM LEATHER. LUXURIOUS BY ANY STANDARDS, CERTIFIED BY OURS. THE CONFIDENCE OF A 6-YEAR/100,00-MILE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY COVERAGE. 2.0 LITER TURBOCHARGED 4 CYLINDER ENGINE WITH SIX SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. MKC CLIMATE PACKAGE: HEATED STEERING WHEEL. MKC TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE: ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH COLLISION WARNING, FORWARD SENSING SYSTEM AND ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, 19 INCH PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS, ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION. STOP/TART SYTEM, VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYTEM, SYNC3, REVERSE SENSING SYTEM, REMOTE START, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, INTELLIGENT ACCESS WITH PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, ACTIVE NOISE CONTROL, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF WITH POWER SHADE, PRIVACY GLASS, LINCOLN APPROACH/FAREWELL ELEMENTS. LINCOLN LUXURY AND VALUE. FROM CHRIS AUFFENBERG LINCOLN. ITS OUR 32ND ANNIVERSARY, PLEASE COME SEE US., Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, Auto High Beams, Equipment Group 300A Reserve, Forward Sensing System, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping System, Lincoln MKC Climate Package, Lincoln MKC Technology Package, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Iit's our 32nd anniversary, please come see us. Odometer is 11362 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * 200 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ3C93JUL29428
Stock: P7124
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 28,832 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,780
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ2D9XJUL14126
Stock: 10426641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 16,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,383$1,970 Below Market
21st Century Auto Sales - Blackfoot / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMTJ2DH3JUL15335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,166 miles
$26,467$2,272 Below Market
Camelback Ford Lincoln - Phoenix / Arizona
Recent Arrival! BACK-UP CAMERA, MP3, I PHONE INTEGRATION / BLUETOOTH / SYNC, MOONROOF / SUNROOF / ROOF / PANOROAMIC, LEATHER, NAVIGATION / NAV / GPS, ONE OWNER, LOADED, CLEAN CARFAX, MKC Reserve, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Blue Diamond Metallic 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Excellent selection of vehicles, Financing Options, serving the greater Phoenix Area!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ3C93JUL23354
Stock: P410003A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
