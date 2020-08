Used 2018 Lincoln MKC for Sale Near Me

Dave Sinclair Lincoln - Saint Louis / Missouri

Embrace life at a different level with our One Owner, Accident Free, 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve AWD presented in Ruby Red! Enjoy the crisp punch of the TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that puts 245hp at your command with its paddle shifted 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV delivers a quiet, serene ride with responsive steering and handling. It's poised and confident and provides near 28mpg on the highway. Take note of the beautiful wheels, chrome dual exhaust tips, bright beltline molding and signature lighting on our Lincoln MKC. The hands-free liftgate, privacy glass, roof rack side rails, remote start, and approach detection add to the distinction! Once inside this Reserve, you'll be incredibly impressed with the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail. Savor the feeling from the panoramic sunroof and the comfort of heated and cooled leather seats. Indulge yourself with the ambient lighting, active noise control, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control. You need to maintain a safe connection, and with the Sync 3 touchscreen electronics interface featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice controls, full-color Navigation, Bluetooth, and premium audio, you can do just that! Peace of mind comes standard with Lincoln's blind spot information system, stability control, a rearview camera, airbags, and MyKey, which allows parents to set electronic parameters. Offering security, elegance, power, and comfort, our Lincoln MKC should be at the top of your list! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Have questions about this vehicle? Text YES to (314) 899-2491

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMTJ3DH5JUL32031

Stock: L19106A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes