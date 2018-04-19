Used 2018 Lincoln MKC for Sale Near Me

Most crossovers appear geared toward the soccer mom, atleast in my opinion. The exceptions are typically the BMW X3 or Audi Q5. I test drove those 2, the Rogue, Mazda and Escape (Ford) and the Lincoln MKC was superior to them all. The drive, comfort, seats, technology, ease of getting in/out and styling were all awesome. I have owned my MKC since the beginning of the year and it is truly a car that appeals to men, thus Lincoln's reputation of being a men's auto line. The car is muscular in style and smooth in ride. Several people have commented on how sharp the car is and asked "what is that car"? It is actually nice owning such a nice luxury car that is not owned by everyone on the street. This is a winner for Lincoln. Love the welcome lights, ambient lighting, comfortable seats and climate control. I would opt for the dramatic panoramic sunroof. It is great and backseat riders love it. The backseat is a little small but the seats do recline for comfort.

