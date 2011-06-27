  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,592$22,733$25,179
Clean$20,136$22,226$24,604
Average$19,225$21,212$23,455
Rough$18,313$20,199$22,305
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,727$30,112$32,842
Clean$27,113$29,440$32,093
Average$25,885$28,097$30,594
Rough$24,658$26,754$29,094
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,259$26,492$29,046
Clean$23,722$25,901$28,384
Average$22,648$24,720$27,058
Rough$21,574$23,538$25,732
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,396$22,529$24,965
Clean$19,945$22,027$24,395
Average$19,042$21,022$23,255
Rough$18,139$20,017$22,116
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,345$28,693$31,379
Clean$25,761$28,053$30,663
Average$24,595$26,773$29,231
Rough$23,429$25,494$27,798
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,052$21,123$23,488
Clean$18,630$20,652$22,952
Average$17,787$19,710$21,880
Rough$16,943$18,768$20,808
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,886$24,115$26,660
Clean$21,402$23,577$26,052
Average$20,433$22,501$24,835
Rough$19,464$21,426$23,618
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,078$25,355$27,956
Clean$22,567$24,789$27,318
Average$21,545$23,658$26,041
Rough$20,523$22,527$24,765
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Lincoln MKC on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Lincoln MKC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,630 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,652 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Lincoln MKC. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Lincoln MKC and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Lincoln MKC ranges from $16,943 to $23,488, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Lincoln MKC is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.