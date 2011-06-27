Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,592
|$22,733
|$25,179
|Clean
|$20,136
|$22,226
|$24,604
|Average
|$19,225
|$21,212
|$23,455
|Rough
|$18,313
|$20,199
|$22,305
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,727
|$30,112
|$32,842
|Clean
|$27,113
|$29,440
|$32,093
|Average
|$25,885
|$28,097
|$30,594
|Rough
|$24,658
|$26,754
|$29,094
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,259
|$26,492
|$29,046
|Clean
|$23,722
|$25,901
|$28,384
|Average
|$22,648
|$24,720
|$27,058
|Rough
|$21,574
|$23,538
|$25,732
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,396
|$22,529
|$24,965
|Clean
|$19,945
|$22,027
|$24,395
|Average
|$19,042
|$21,022
|$23,255
|Rough
|$18,139
|$20,017
|$22,116
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,345
|$28,693
|$31,379
|Clean
|$25,761
|$28,053
|$30,663
|Average
|$24,595
|$26,773
|$29,231
|Rough
|$23,429
|$25,494
|$27,798
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,052
|$21,123
|$23,488
|Clean
|$18,630
|$20,652
|$22,952
|Average
|$17,787
|$19,710
|$21,880
|Rough
|$16,943
|$18,768
|$20,808
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,886
|$24,115
|$26,660
|Clean
|$21,402
|$23,577
|$26,052
|Average
|$20,433
|$22,501
|$24,835
|Rough
|$19,464
|$21,426
|$23,618
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,078
|$25,355
|$27,956
|Clean
|$22,567
|$24,789
|$27,318
|Average
|$21,545
|$23,658
|$26,041
|Rough
|$20,523
|$22,527
|$24,765