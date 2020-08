Used 2015 Lincoln MKC for Sale Near Me

North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas

Lincoln Certified, Excellent Condition. Heated Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera, CLIMATE PACKAGE , EQUIPMENT GROUP 102A RESERVE , ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESEQUIPMENT GROUP 102A RESERVE Signal Lamps In Exterior Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Cover, Navigation w/Voice Recognition, SIRIUS Traffic and Travel Link , Service Not Available In AK/HI, Ambient Lighting, Hands-Free Liftgate, Embedded Modem, SmartPhone integrated technology, remote start, remote lock/unlock, vehicle finder and pre-conditioning, Autofolding Exterior Mirrors, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Panoramic Vista Roof w/Power Shades, Blind Spot Info System w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Side View Mirror, autofold and heated, Configurable Daytime Running Lamps, Wheels: 18" Polished Alum w/Dark Stainless Pocket, Wollsdorf Leather Steering Wheel, ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST, CLIMATE PACKAGE Heated Rear-Seats, Auto High Beams, Heated Steering Wheel, Rain-Sensing Wipers. 2015 Lincoln MKC with White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and Hazelnut interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 5500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Navigation and Multimedia System, Great ColorEXPERTS ARE SAYINGGreat Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEEvery vehicle undergoes a 200-point inspection by Lincoln factory-trained technicians, Complimentary loaner car when you require warranty service, The confidence of a 6-year/100,000-mile comprehensive warranty coveragePlease confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKC with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMTJ2AH8FUJ06250

Stock: NUJ06250

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-15-2020