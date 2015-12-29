Used 2015 Lincoln MKC for Sale Near Me
2,142 listings
- 26,867 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
- 69,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,999$3,080 Below Market
- 81,164 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,995$3,143 Below Market
- 94,657 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,999$2,984 Below Market
- 88,526 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990$2,737 Below Market
- 71,225 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999$2,119 Below Market
- 42,480 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,988$3,740 Below Market
- 47,458 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$2,359 Below Market
- 33,140 miles
$18,500$3,745 Below Market
- 89,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,382
- 74,711 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,085$3,474 Below Market
- 47,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,895$3,624 Below Market
- 44,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,595$2,428 Below Market
- 125,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,224$2,066 Below Market
- 28,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,750$1,920 Below Market
- 40,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,490$2,487 Below Market
- 59,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,979$2,446 Below Market
- 62,962 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$1,042 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
moon63,12/29/2015
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I purchased this vehicle for three reasons. The first being, I am a empty nester, 2nd I am retiring soon, and lastly I wanted to own a vehicle that would be fully equipped with all of the bells and whistles. I deserve it! Having the vehicle for one year, I could not be more pleased. This vehicle is worth every penny that I spent. It is a very good looking car, and holds itself quite nicely compared to other small luxury cuvs. I have been getting exceptional gas mileage in the city. This vehicle handles quite nicely and is very quiet. I have read reviews where some critics argue that it does not handle like some other sport cuvs. If I wanted a sporty car, I would by a "sports car." I want a smooth, quiet, soft ride. The safety features, the technology, real leather heated and cooled seats, you cannot beat it for the price. European vehicles would cost a lot more with the same packages. I know this for a fact! I have owned my share of European vehicles and base my statement on actual ownership. This is a vehicle worthy of being referred to as a luxury vehicle.
