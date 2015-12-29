Used 2015 Lincoln MKC for Sale Near Me

2,142 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MKC Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,142 listings
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    26,867 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Silver
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    69,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,999

    $3,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    81,164 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $3,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Black
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    94,657 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $2,984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Black
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    88,526 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,990

    $2,737 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Silver
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    71,225 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,999

    $2,119 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Gold
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    42,480 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,988

    $3,740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    47,458 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $2,359 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    33,140 miles
    Great Deal

    $18,500

    $3,745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    89,049 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,382

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    74,711 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,085

    $3,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    47,392 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,895

    $3,624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Silver
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    44,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,595

    $2,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Silver
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    125,955 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,224

    $2,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Silver
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    28,184 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,750

    $1,920 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Silver
    certified

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    40,335 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,490

    $2,487 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Black
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    59,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,979

    $2,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKC in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKC

    62,962 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,995

    $1,042 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKC searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,142 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKC
  4. Used 2015 Lincoln MKC

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKC

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKC
Overall Consumer Rating
4.136 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (8%)
I still love this vehicle, no regrets!
moon63,12/29/2015
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I purchased this vehicle for three reasons. The first being, I am a empty nester, 2nd I am retiring soon, and lastly I wanted to own a vehicle that would be fully equipped with all of the bells and whistles. I deserve it! Having the vehicle for one year, I could not be more pleased. This vehicle is worth every penny that I spent. It is a very good looking car, and holds itself quite nicely compared to other small luxury cuvs. I have been getting exceptional gas mileage in the city. This vehicle handles quite nicely and is very quiet. I have read reviews where some critics argue that it does not handle like some other sport cuvs. If I wanted a sporty car, I would by a "sports car." I want a smooth, quiet, soft ride. The safety features, the technology, real leather heated and cooled seats, you cannot beat it for the price. European vehicles would cost a lot more with the same packages. I know this for a fact! I have owned my share of European vehicles and base my statement on actual ownership. This is a vehicle worthy of being referred to as a luxury vehicle.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
MKC
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln MKC info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings