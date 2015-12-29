Used 2015 Lincoln MKC for Sale Near Me

I purchased this vehicle for three reasons. The first being, I am a empty nester, 2nd I am retiring soon, and lastly I wanted to own a vehicle that would be fully equipped with all of the bells and whistles. I deserve it! Having the vehicle for one year, I could not be more pleased. This vehicle is worth every penny that I spent. It is a very good looking car, and holds itself quite nicely compared to other small luxury cuvs. I have been getting exceptional gas mileage in the city. This vehicle handles quite nicely and is very quiet. I have read reviews where some critics argue that it does not handle like some other sport cuvs. If I wanted a sporty car, I would by a "sports car." I want a smooth, quiet, soft ride. The safety features, the technology, real leather heated and cooled seats, you cannot beat it for the price. European vehicles would cost a lot more with the same packages. I know this for a fact! I have owned my share of European vehicles and base my statement on actual ownership. This is a vehicle worthy of being referred to as a luxury vehicle.

