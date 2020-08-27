Used 2016 Lincoln MKC for Sale Near Me

2,142 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MKC Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,142 listings
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    32,532 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $18,499

    $3,493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Select in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Select

    44,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,992

    $2,251 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    70,364 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,000

    $2,664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Silver
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    43,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,400

    $3,250 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Select in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Select

    47,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,747

    $2,050 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Red
    certified

    2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    25,187 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $23,499

    $3,012 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Red
    certified

    2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    41,917 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,999

    $3,886 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Silver
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    68,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,506

    $2,402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Gray
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    28,527 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,991

    $2,473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Select in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Select

    44,701 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,844

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    38,419 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,297

    $2,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Black Label in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Lincoln MKC Black Label

    47,258 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,398

    $2,050 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Gray
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    41,074 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,995

    $1,758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Silver
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    39,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,995

    $3,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve in Black
    certified

    2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve

    53,329 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,980

    $3,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Select in Red
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Select

    49,828 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,500

    $1,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Select in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Select

    51,343 miles

    $16,980

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKC Premiere in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKC Premiere

    55,470 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,995

    $1,412 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKC searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,142 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKC
  4. Used 2016 Lincoln MKC

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKC

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKC
Overall Consumer Rating
4.622 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
Great Ride
Dan,06/23/2016
Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We were considering a 2017 Escape and then saw the MKC. Great exterior styling that sets it aside from many of the other luxury brands that all tend to look alike. When we first drove the vehicle with the standard 2.0 Ecoboost, it felt like there was a V8 under the hood. The interior is well laid out and has plenty of features. Love the memory seats and mirrors and the power driver and passenger seating. The touchscreen audio and climate controls work great. I really was not sure we would care for the pushbutton tranny but it has turned out to be great and you lose the shifter. The vehicle has some nice finishes and we opted for the expresso/sand interior with the zebra wood. Plenty of storage room in the rear and the rear seats recline. The only complaint would be the lack of leg room in the rear seat if he driver is tall. The ride is firm and very quiet. One surprise and delight feature was the Lincoln Welcome Mat. When you unlock the doors, the Lincoln emblem and insignia is projected on both sides of the vehicle. Clever! We would definitely recommend this vehicle in the luxury SUV segment.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
MKC
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln MKC info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings