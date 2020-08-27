Used 2016 Lincoln MKC for Sale Near Me

We were considering a 2017 Escape and then saw the MKC. Great exterior styling that sets it aside from many of the other luxury brands that all tend to look alike. When we first drove the vehicle with the standard 2.0 Ecoboost, it felt like there was a V8 under the hood. The interior is well laid out and has plenty of features. Love the memory seats and mirrors and the power driver and passenger seating. The touchscreen audio and climate controls work great. I really was not sure we would care for the pushbutton tranny but it has turned out to be great and you lose the shifter. The vehicle has some nice finishes and we opted for the expresso/sand interior with the zebra wood. Plenty of storage room in the rear and the rear seats recline. The only complaint would be the lack of leg room in the rear seat if he driver is tall. The ride is firm and very quiet. One surprise and delight feature was the Lincoln Welcome Mat. When you unlock the doors, the Lincoln emblem and insignia is projected on both sides of the vehicle. Clever! We would definitely recommend this vehicle in the luxury SUV segment.

Read more