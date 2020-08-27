Used 2016 Lincoln MKC for Sale Near Me
- 32,532 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$18,499$3,493 Below Market
- 44,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,992$2,251 Below Market
- 70,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,000$2,664 Below Market
- 43,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,400$3,250 Below Market
- 47,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,747$2,050 Below Market
- 25,187 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$23,499$3,012 Below Market
- 41,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,999$3,886 Below Market
- 68,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,506$2,402 Below Market
- 28,527 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,991$2,473 Below Market
- 44,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,844
- 38,419 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,297$2,541 Below Market
- certified
2016 Lincoln MKC Black Label47,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,398$2,050 Below Market
- 41,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,995$1,758 Below Market
- 39,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,995$3,649 Below Market
- 53,329 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,980$3,400 Below Market
- 49,828 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,500$1,953 Below Market
- 51,343 miles
$16,980
- 55,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995$1,412 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKC
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKC
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.622 Reviews
Report abuse
Dan,06/23/2016
Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We were considering a 2017 Escape and then saw the MKC. Great exterior styling that sets it aside from many of the other luxury brands that all tend to look alike. When we first drove the vehicle with the standard 2.0 Ecoboost, it felt like there was a V8 under the hood. The interior is well laid out and has plenty of features. Love the memory seats and mirrors and the power driver and passenger seating. The touchscreen audio and climate controls work great. I really was not sure we would care for the pushbutton tranny but it has turned out to be great and you lose the shifter. The vehicle has some nice finishes and we opted for the expresso/sand interior with the zebra wood. Plenty of storage room in the rear and the rear seats recline. The only complaint would be the lack of leg room in the rear seat if he driver is tall. The ride is firm and very quiet. One surprise and delight feature was the Lincoln Welcome Mat. When you unlock the doors, the Lincoln emblem and insignia is projected on both sides of the vehicle. Clever! We would definitely recommend this vehicle in the luxury SUV segment.
