More about the 2019 Lincoln MKC

The 2019 Lincoln MKC is the brand's entry-level SUV featuring a quiet cabin and a comfortable ride. Four trim levels provide buyers with a good blend of luxury at a very competitive price point. All MKCs start things off with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (245 horsepower, 275 pound-feet) and front-wheel drive. Optionally, you can spec your MKC with all-wheel drive. This engine is on par with its class, although some drivers may want more punch. For them, an optional turbocharged 2.3-liter engine (285 hp, 305 lb-ft) is available on all but the base MKC trim. MKCs equipped with this engine are paired with Lincoln's all-wheel-drive system as standard. Speaking of the base MKC, it still features top-level content such as smartphone integration and connectivity that allows you to see where you parked, remotely start and stop the engine, and lock and unlock your doors from an app on your phone. A nine-speaker audio system is standard, as is active noise cancellation, which functions like those headphones people wear on airplanes to keep the cabin quiet. The next level up, the Select, adds a smattering of convenience options such as power-folding side mirrors, ambient lighting control and eight-way power-adjustable seats. Next is the Reserve trim, which is equipped with a panoramic roof, heated and ventilated front seats, a navigation system (optional on the Select), and a blind-spot monitoring system. More importantly, you can spec your Reserve with the MKC Technology package, which includes adaptive cruise control, active park assist and lane keeping assist. Lincoln also offers one final trim, called Black Label, that takes the Reserve model and adds 19-inch wheels, a simulated suede headliner and many dealer-based services. These "member privileges" include a mobile showroom that will help you select and ultimately deliver your vehicle, an extended maintenance plan (four years/50,000 miles) that even includes wear items such as brake pads and wiper blades, and free car washes with an annual detailing. The Lincoln MKC comes with excellent technology connectivity, and it can be equipped with all-wheel drive and heated seats to handle tough weather conditions and the cold. However you want to equip it, let Edmunds help you spec and find the perfect 2019 Lincoln MKC for you.

2019 Lincoln MKC Overview

The 2019 Lincoln MKC is offered in the following submodels: MKC SUV. Available styles include Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Lincoln MKC ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lincoln MKC and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MKC 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MKC.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lincoln MKC and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MKC featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Lincoln MKC ?

Which 2019 Lincoln MKCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lincoln MKC for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 MKCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $46,480 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lincoln MKC.

Can't find a new 2019 Lincoln MKCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lincoln MKC for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,758 .

Find a new Lincoln for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,156 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lincoln MKC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials

