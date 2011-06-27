  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKC
  4. Used 2017 Lincoln MKC
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

2017 Lincoln MKC Review

Pros & Cons

  • More standard features than many of its competitors
  • Heavily insulated cabin remains quiet at all times
  • Order the optional adjustable suspension for an especially supple ride
  • Less room in the backseat and cargo area compared to many competitors
  • Slower than average acceleration from either of its available engines
  • Some interior materials look cheap considering the price point
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Lincoln MKC for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price Range
$17,888 - $28,988
Used MKC for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It would be easy to dismiss the 2017 Lincoln MKC as just a Ford Escape in a fancier pair of clothes. Such comments would be understandable given past Lincoln efforts, but things have changed. The MKC still shares some mechanical bones with the Ford Escape, but it doesn't look anything like its plebeian cousin. The cabin is substantially nicer and the driving experience is far more refined.

Beautiful styling is a Lincoln MKC trademark.

To its credit, the MKC does stand out with an exceedingly quiet cabin. It also offers a very effective driver-adjustable suspension that allows you to custom tune the feel of the MKC depending on your mood. An extensive list of standard features for the money should also garner attention among those looking to get the most stuff for their buck.

There are a few areas where the MKC is less appealing than some of its competitors. The backseat and cargo area are small, while some of the interior parts don't look or feel very high quality.

Some other competitors to consider in the class include the Acura RDX, BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace, Lexus NX 200t, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class or Volvo XC60. Most of these options are indeed more expensive, so you have to decide what you can live without or what is a must have when it comes to features and performance.

The 2017 Lincoln MKC comes standard with stability control, antilock disc brakes, a rearview camera, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag and side curtain airbags. Also standard is MyKey, which allows parents to set electronic parameters (such as maximum speed and radio volume) for when teenagers are behind the wheel. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane departure intervention and a frontal collision warning system with emergency brake priming are optional.

In government crash tests, the MKC earned an overall score of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also tested the MKC, giving the vehicle a top "Good" score for its performance in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact and side-impact tests.

During Edmunds performance testing, an MKC with the 2.0-liter engine, front-wheel drive and 18-inch tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, several feet longer than average for the segment. An MKC with the 2.3-liter engine, all-wheel drive and 20-inch tires came to a stop in a much more respectable 119 feet.

Standard features are plentiful, including the rearview camera.

2017 Lincoln MKC models

The 2017 Lincoln MKC is a five-passenger compact luxury SUV available in four trims/equipment groups: Premiere, Select, Reserve and Black Label.

Standard equipment on the MKC Premiere includes 18-inch wheels, tinted rear windows, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, remote ignition, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a 60/40-split reclining and folding backseat, the Sync 3 touchscreen electronics interface, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio, two USB ports and a nine-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a CD player and a media player interface.

The MKC Select includes auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, an eight-way power passenger seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel, ambient interior light, a cargo cover and upgraded leather on the seats and steering wheel. Options include a panoramic sunroof and the Select Plus package (a navigation system, pinch-and-swipe Sync 3 functionality and a blind-spot warning system).

The cabin offers novel features like the push-button transmission and classy color schemes.

The MKC Reserve includes those Select options along with a hands-free power liftgate, ventilated front seats and an onboard modem that allows for remote functions. Nineteen- and 20-inch wheels are also available.

The MKC Black Label adds to the Reserve equipment 19-inch wheels, a multimode adaptive suspension (known as CCD, optional on Select and Reserve), upgraded leather upholstery, extended leather interior trim, a simulated suede headliner, unique exterior and interior trim, and special color choices.

The Select, Reserve and Black Label can also be equipped with an optional 14-speaker THX II sound system and the Climate package (heated rear seats and steering wheel, automatic high beams, automatic wipers and a wiper de-icer).

The Reserve and Black Label can be equipped with the Technology package, which adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning and mitigation system, lane-keeping assist and an automatic parking system.

We Recommend

Of all the variations offered, we would recommend the MKC Select. It has an ample amount of technology, comfort, convenience and luxury equipment while keeping the price well below $40,000. It's also the first trim available with the recommended continuously controlled damping (CCD) adaptive suspension.

All-wheel drive is optional with the 2.0-liter engine and standard with the 2.3-liter.

The MKC is powered exclusively by turbocharged four-cylinder engines paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The standard 2.0-liter engine produces 240 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque and comes with an EPA rating of 23 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway) in front-wheel-drive form. We verified these estimates with our own 25.8 mpg achieved over Edmunds' 116-mile evaluation route. The all-wheel-drive version returns 21 mpg combined (19/25) or 22 (19/25) when equipped with the optional automatic stop-start system (standard with front-wheel drive).

Optional on all but the base Premiere is a 2.3-liter engine that produces 285 hp and 305 lb-ft of torque. It's only available with all-wheel drive and returns an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined (18/25). Our evaluation route yielded an impressive 25.5 mpg.

While the engines have relatively strong output numbers, our testing revealed more modest results. At our track, an MKC with the base 2.0-liter engine and front-wheel drive took 8.0 seconds to accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph, which is slower than average for a small luxury crossover. The 2.3-liter made the same sprint in 7.2 seconds, which is also slower than the base engines of many competitors, let alone their engine upgrades.

Driving

The 2017 MKC's base 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine packs a suitable amount of punch. The engine and transmission are responsive, and this helps make the MKC feel quicker than its bottom-of-the-pack acceleration numbers would indicate. In real-world driving, the 2.3-liter engine doesn't feel a whole lot stronger. It's also noticeably less potent than rival base engines, let alone other upgrades. Moreover, there's a lack of refinement in Lincoln's tuning of the gas and brake pedals. The gas pedal can seem jumpy, while hitting the brakes at any speed reveals a grabby quality. This makes it hard to smoothly come to a stop while traveling around town. You'd probably get used to it eventually, but it's unbecoming for a luxury-branded vehicle.

If you want a luxury crossover with a comfortable and quiet cabin, though, this could be your vehicle. On long highway journeys, the MKC feels smooth and relaxed, particularly with the highly recommended CCD adaptive suspension dampers. And thanks in part to a standard active noise-cancellation system, it's also very quiet. Handling is far less responsive and engaging than most rivals, but we ultimately think this shouldn't be a problem for those shoppers more interested in its comfort credentials.

Interior

When you first slip behind the MKC's wheel, you may find yourself wondering what Lincoln did with the shifter. Lincoln has elected to present the MKC's transmission as a vertical stack of buttons to the left of the touchscreen, opening up a handy storage area at the base of the center stack where the shift lever typically resides. We can't argue with the increased versatility that results, but the shift buttons themselves don't feel as high quality as we'd like.

Along those same lines, overall materials quality in the MKC is OK, but below what is presented by Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, just to name a handful. Far more competitive is the standard Sync 3 system, which utilizes a smartphone-like touchscreen interface that, when equipped with navigation, further includes pinch-to-zoom and swiping motions. It provides Apple CarPlay and Siri Eyes-Free functionality for iPhone users as well as Android Auto. We've found Sync 3 to be an agreeable user interface and appreciate its large virtual buttons that minimize the amount of time your eyes are away from the road.

Perhaps the MKC's greatest weakness is its lack of space. Backseat legroom is tighter than most rivals, with tall folks up front creating a squeeze for those in back. Cargo capacity is also disappointing. The MKC offers 25.2 cubic feet behind the second row and 53.1 cubes with the rear seatbacks folded down. Most competitors offer more, with the Acura RDX, Jaguar F-Pace and Volvo XC60 being the class leaders.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lincoln MKC.

5(63%)
4(13%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(15%)
4.1
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Addition to the Lincoln Line
Charles W,01/19/2017
Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
As another reviewer's title says, "This is not your grandpa's Lincoln." I thought that when I first test drove one, and I would have used the title here if it hadn't already been used. I have been a Ford product owner since my first new car, and this is my eighth new car. I traded in my 2002 Eddie Bauer Explorer with almost 250,000 miles on it for the MKC. I wanted something a bit smaller with better gas mileage while offering quality. I will say that I always said I'd never spend more than $35,000 on a car, but the MKC Reserve certainly stickered for substantially more. However, I believe that for the price and from a comparison standpoint, the MSRP is not out of line. The fit and finish on the vehicle is outstanding, and I've had a number of compliments on the car from passersby. People really like to comment on my kicking under the rear to open the rear hatch. People also love the welcome lighting in the car. I've had the car for one year and 4 months, and I can honestly say it has exceeded my expectations. I've read reviews from individuals and ratings companies (e.g., magazine editors) that the mileage estimates are way off. I have to say that is not my experience. Other ratings I've seen in some reviewers were actually lower than I expected. At speeds from 65 to 73 on the highway, I've actually hit 34+ mpg. That's better than the highway mpg on the window sticker. So, this is definitely good mileage. And with over 19,000 miles on the car now, the average mileage since I've owned it has averaged 24.6 miles. I love BLIS, adaptive cruise control, the heated and cooled seats (cooled are going to be very important in the southern heat), the My Lincoln app, extremely comfortable seats, active park assist and other options. I joke that I actually had to read the manual to learn how to use the car. Oh, and I can't forget the push button start and remote functions, including starting from my phone. And speaking of the phone, my iPhone works great with SYNC 3. Bluetooth works well, voice recognition is great, and the nav system is handy - I had no desire to get the nav system, but it came with the package, and I actually use it to see what traffic is like when going to and from work. And the THX optional sound system is outstanding - it's a new way to listen to my music! After 1 year and 4 months and 19,000 miles, I still find no negative issues with the car. Burgundy velvet with the ebony interior is a great combination, too.
Blows away the BMW X3
MAC,04/07/2017
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I drove and priced BMW,MB, Lexus and more. I was about to buy the X3 when I took the MKC for a spin. OMG - love this SUV beyond comfort and great ride.
Gives BMW, Audi, Lexus a run for their money
Stan Man the Lincoln Fan,01/30/2018
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My husband and I bought our MKC to replace his rapidly aging luxury car, which gracefully lived a long, garage-kept life for 15+ years. Since the MKC's were released, my husband had his eye on them... he loved the exterior styling. We considered the BMW X3, Audi Q3 and Lexus NX, and were completely and pleasantly surprised when we test drove the MKC. Official reviews touted that the MKC was just a "re-badged Ford Escape" and I can tell you, this is nothing like an Escape. Far, far from it. We purchased the 2017 MKC Reserve AWD with the Tow, Technology and Climate Packages. The technology in this is amazing - we're in our mid-30's and were just shocked as to all it can do! The Sync3 system is intuitive and responsive, and we love that it works with our Android and iPhones. All of the safety features like BLIS with cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, radar cruise control, ect, is a huge help, but some of those annoying features can be turned off (which we liked). One thing we didn't think we'd appreciate as much as we do is the comfort. I love the BMW and Audi's performance, but the MKC is so, so quiet and comfortable without really sacrificing responsiveness. The noise and roughness is one thing I really didn't like in the BMW. The heated/cooled seats, and heated steering wheel are a huge plus. We live in the Northeast, and can say this has been excellent and solid when driving in the snow or poor weather conditions. The panoramic sunroof is great too; probably the nicest feature, I'd say. My father even like the sleek design and the interior quality... and he's owned nothing but BMW and Lexus for ages. The sounds system could be a little better; seems a little "blah" to me. But I would say that so far, this is my only complaint. This is by far one of this nicest, best vehicles either of us has owned so far. We bought an excellent vehicle for the price and as long as Lincoln keeps this up, we'll be long-term customers.
A Good Alternative to German and Japanese Models
Craig,04/04/2017
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Coming out of an Audi Q5, the MKC is a pleasant surprise. Professional reviews of it have been mixed. While some of the criticisms are valid, most are not. On the plus side, the interior materials are every bit as good as the Germans and Japanese. MKC's leather is superior to the Q5's base leather. If anything is lacking inside, it's not the materials, it's the aesthetic design. Lincoln needs to get a bit more creative in that regard to match the Europeans. I'm not crazy about the center stack design, though it's better in person that in pics. The exterior design is best in class except arguably the Macan in my opinion. Many reviews claim the MKC is slow compared to competitors, but it certainly doesn't feel it. My 2.0 MKC feels just as fast as my Q5 2.0 did. Ultimately, the MKC is let down by its downmarket 6 speed transmission, which results in acceleration and mileage disadvantages compared to the 7, 8, and 9 speeds common in the class (RSX & NX still make due with 6 speeds as well). A transmission with 2 more gears would even up the score. The AWD model will pull .83g on a skidpad. That's right there with the Benz's .83g & Audi's .85g, so handling is competitive. If you want a small SUV that drives like a sports car, the BMX X3 or Porsche Macan are for you. Most people don't need that though. The features for the money is incredible. On the minus side, the backseat is uninhabitable by anyone with legs if you're sitting behind a 6 footer like me. Lincoln has to do a better job on the packaging. Also the driver left footrest is oddly shaped and not big enough for someone with larger feet. The view out the back is also not so great, but that's common in these newer designs with higher beltlines. Lastly, the optional 2.3 engine didn't feel any quicker than the 2.0, making it not worth its $1k cost in my opinion. Other than the tight rear seat, these are minor quibbles. Try to option up a X5, Q5 or GLC similarly to a Reserve MKC and you'll spend about $6k more - same goes for the Black Label. One could argue these German vehicles are better - but certainly none are $6k better. And some of them don't offer all the tech the MKC has at any price. The RSX is blah and soulless, the Macan and Evoque are horribly overpriced, and the NX is just plain ugly with underwhelming equipment options. That all adds up to Lincoln having a credible competitor in this class. Final thought for all those complaining about poor mileage. New cars typically have poor mileage during the engine break in period - especially turbo engines. It'll get better after the first few hundred miles.
See all 43 reviews of the 2017 Lincoln MKC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Lincoln MKC features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Lincoln MKC

Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Overview

The Used 2017 Lincoln MKC is offered in the following submodels: MKC SUV. Available styles include Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lincoln MKC?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Lincoln MKC trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve is priced between $17,888 and$28,988 with odometer readings between 14760 and72624 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Select is priced between $19,290 and$25,990 with odometer readings between 5506 and51896 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Premiere is priced between $18,579 and$21,924 with odometer readings between 14651 and47937 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Black Label is priced between $27,998 and$27,998 with odometer readings between 28967 and28967 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Lincoln MKCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lincoln MKC for sale near. There are currently 53 used and CPO 2017 MKCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,888 and mileage as low as 5506 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Lincoln MKC.

Can't find a used 2017 Lincoln MKCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKC for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,368.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,939.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKC for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,293.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,934.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lincoln MKC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKC lease specials

Related Used 2017 Lincoln MKC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles