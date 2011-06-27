I researched my purchase very carefully and test drove many comparable options, including BMW, Audi, Infinity, and Lexus. Of those, I think this was very similar to the Audi Q5 in terms of feel, performance, styling, and quality. Ultimately, I chose the MKC because I was able to order it with the colors and options I preferred, and Lincoln offered a number of incentives. I not only got discounts on the purchase price, but also 0% financing! It was a much better value (a steal really) compared to the foreign options. And most of the foreign options all come in the same boring colors: Black, white, silver, gray and red. It is great to be able to go online, build your own car, and take those specs to the dealer. I took these specs to several dealers and asked each for their best price. I ordered my MKC in burgundy with the large spoke wheels...it is stunning! I get a lot of compliments about this vehicle. I will say however, that the bigger the wheels, the rougher the ride. So far, no major complaints during my first 5000 miles. Lincoln provides your initial service visits for free (2 years/24K miles). My mileage is very consistently 20 mpg in town and 25 mpg on the highway (my driving style is middle of the road). I was initially disappointed that they didn't offer a 6 cylinder, but I have found the 2.3 L turbo to be very responsive and powerful; certainly in the same wheelhouse with many of the 6 cylinders I drove. I love the Sync 3 system; it's very easy to use and completely intuitive. I also enjoy the modem in my car (comes with the Reserve package); it allows me to start my car remotely from any distance. I can even set up an automatic start every day at a given time. The car has a very upscale feel to it. Very solid all the way through. It has noise-canceling technology inside that makes it more quiet. The push-button shifter is a little weird, but you quickly get used to it and it does allow more space in the console. I really like the backup camera and side sensors that warn me if there is something in my blind spot. Now...for the negatives: My number one complaint is that I don't like the cruise control. I'm assuming that this is a standard Ford product, but I've always been a Toyota guy and love their cruise control because it can be set easily with a flick of your middle finger without looking away from the road. This Ford cruise control is awkward and always requires me to look down to use it. Also, the wiper controls are upside down compared to Toyota. And sometimes when you drive with windows or sunroof open, you can get a lot of unpleasant wind pressure and vibration inside. The back seat is tight for bigger people, but this is partly due to styling (sloped roof). The process for closing the hood is (unnecessarily) tricky; I had to practice it several times to get it to work. Also, had a couple of minor quality issues: Some passengers claim they hear air whistling by the window on the highway (I'm deaf to higher pitch noise, and don't hear it). The glove compartment is coated with a fuzzy material that sheds and sticks to the owner's manual. The leather and wood on the inside is great, but some of the chrome buttons/dials seem a little cheap. I like having body side moldings to prevent door dings, but Lincoln doesn't offer it (as Toyota does). However, I did find an aftermarket product that looks great and works well. Lastly, I am proud to be driving a vehicle that is made right here in the USA! NOTE: The review's drop-down box did not offer me the option of 2.3 liter turbo, but that is my engine size. UPDATE: I’m now at 16k miles and two years. Overall, I’m happy with the vehicle. However, I’ve had a couple issues with the interior: First, there is a rattle in the speaker cover on the dash that the dealer can’t seem to fix. Secondly, my drivers seat heater/cooler doesn’t work in spite of dealer changing it out. Also, have started to realize that back seat is really cramped, partly due to panoramic moonroof. You have to be pretty small to fit back there. Lastly, my front air vent came apart but was fixed under warranty. Mechanically, it has been excellent. I do wish the vehicle had a bigger gas tank, especially on long trips. UPDATE: I’m now at 30k miles and 3 years. It still runs and drives very well. But the rattle/vibration in the driver side speaker cover on top of the dash is worse than ever and still not fixed in spite of multiple visits to Ames Ford. I’m going to try a different dealership. If they can’t fix it, then this will be my first and last Ford product. It’s a shame because overall the car looks beautiful and drives so well. Love the acceleration. But I can’t handle the rattling much longer. If it isn’t fixed by the time my warranty is done, then I’m going back to Lexus. Update: Deery Lincoln in Iowa City finally fixed my rattle. Now I love my vehicle more than ever. I’m even thinking about ordering a new one!

