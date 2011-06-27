  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(22)
2016 Lincoln MKC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous standard equipment
  • quiet cabin
  • cushy ride with the optional adaptive suspension
  • good value.
  • Snug backseat
  • modest cargo capacity
  • nondescript performance and handling
  • grabby brakes.
Lincoln MKC for Sale
List Price Range
$15,995 - $26,990
Used MKC for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Lincoln MKC is a solid choice for those looking for a comfortable compact luxury crossover. A cramped cabin and so-so performance keep the MKC from being a must-have, however.

Vehicle overview

Lincoln has borrowed liberally from parent company Ford for years, charging a premium for little more than extra leather and an (arguably) more prestigious badge. Imagine our surprise when we first drove the then-new 2015 Lincoln MKC and found that Lincoln's small crossover SUV didn't feel much like a Ford at all. A premium cabin, unique sheet metal, two available turbocharged four-cylinder engines and an optional adjustable suspension made the MKC feel far removed from the Ford Escape with which it shares a basic structure. It's a refreshing change, but whether it is enough to elevate the 2016 Lincoln MKC to top-tier status in the small luxury crossover SUV category is another matter.

Although all Lincolns are Ford vehicles underneath, the 2016 MKC comes off as impressively distinct.

To its credit, there is a lot to like about Lincoln's least expensive offering. Active noise cancellation, sound-reducing glass and extensive use of sound-deadening material make the MKC a seriously quiet vehicle. Ride comfort is superb with the optional adaptive suspension dampers, as the MKC dispatches poorly maintained urban streets without a hint of distress. An extensive list of standard features -- including the new Sync 3 touchscreen interface -- and a low starting price mean the MKC delivers plenty of value for the money, too.

On the downside, though, the MKC comes up a little short on both versatility and driver involvement. The interior can be cramped for taller adult passengers -- especially in back -- and maximum cargo capacity is below average. Regardless of engine choice, the MKC's acceleration is underwhelming, while overly sensitive steering and pedals can make this small Lincoln hard to drive smoothly.

The luxury compact crossover segment is full of great choices. The 2016 Acura RDX and 2016 BMW X3 are the vehicles to beat in this segment, as both are superior in terms of acceleration, handling, seat comfort and cargo space. The 2016 Audi Q5, 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport and 2016 Lexus NX200t are also strong competitors. Overall, the "B" rated Lincoln MKC is one of the best Lincolns in recent memory, but one of these rivals could very well end up being more appealing for you overall.

2016 Lincoln MKC models

The 2016 Lincoln MKC is a five-passenger compact luxury crossover SUV. There are four equipment groups: Premiere, Select, Reserve and Black Label.

Standard equipment for the MKC in base Premiere trim (only available with the 2.0-liter engine) includes 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights, rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leatherette upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), driver memory settings, a four-way power front passenger seat, heated front seats and a 60/40-split folding rear seat with recline. On the technology front you'll find an 8-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 interface, a rearview camera, voice controls and a nine-speaker audio system with two USB ports and satellite radio.

The Select package adds power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors, leather upholstery, a power liftgate, an eight-way power passenger seat (with power lumbar), ambient interior lighting and a cargo cover.

Stepping up to the Reserve level adds a hands-free power liftgate with a foot sensor, a panoramic sunroof, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, a navigation system, a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert, a 110-volt power outlet and an embedded modem that enables remote communication with the vehicle via the MyLincoln Mobile smartphone app (including GPS location, remote start and status checks for fuel, tire pressures, etc.).

The Black Label variant expands upon the Reserve by adding a roof rack, a black grille, 19-inch wheels, a simulated suede headliner, upgraded leather upholstery with extended coverage (door panels and gauge-cluster hood) and a 10-speaker sound system. It also includes your choice of four exclusive interior design themes. Each choice alters the trim type, seat material, and color of interior leather, seats, headliner and carpet/floor mats. Additionally, it grants access to Lincoln's Black Label program.

Depending on configuration, additional features are also available. The Climate package comes with automatic high beams, automatic wipers, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Technology package contributes front parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning and intervention system, a forward collision warning system and an automated parallel-parking system. Stand-alone options include adaptive suspension dampers, 19- or 20-inch wheels and a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The 2016 MKC's cabin is mostly a hit, with available wood inlays and leather-trimmed dashboard surfaces.

2016 Highlights

The main change for the 2016 Lincoln MKC is that it now benefits from the newest generation of Lincoln's touchscreen interface, Sync 3. Also, Lincoln has upped the maximum tow capacity for the 2.3-liter engine to 3,000 pounds, and the Select trim gets a standard power liftgate.

Performance & mpg

The MKC is powered exclusively by turbocharged four-cylinder engines paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The standard 2.0-liter engine produces 240 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque and comes with an EPA estimated rating of 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway) in front-wheel-drive form. We verified these estimates with our own 25.8 mpg achieved over Edmunds' 120-mile evaluation loop. The all-wheel drive version is rated at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway).

The optional 2.3-liter mill makes 285 hp and 305 lb-ft and is only available with all-wheel drive. It's rated by the EPA at 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway). Our evaluation loop yielded an impressive 25.5 mpg.

While the engines have relatively strong output numbers, our testing revealed more modest results. At our track, an MKC with the base 2.0-liter engine took 8.0 seconds to accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph, which is slower than average for a small luxury crossover. The 2.3-liter made the same sprint in 7.2 seconds, but other crossovers with upgraded engines are quicker still.

Even with the upgraded engine, the MKC's acceleration is merely average.

Safety

The 2016 Lincoln MKC comes standard with stability control, antilock disc brakes, a rearview camera, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag and side curtain airbags. Also standard is MyKey, which allows parents to set electronic parameters (such as maximum speed and radio volume) for when teenagers are behind the wheel. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane departure intervention and a frontal collision warning system with emergency brake priming are optional.

In government crash tests, the MKC earned an overall score of four stars (out of possible five), with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also tested the MKC, giving the vehicle a top "Good" score for its performance in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact and side-impact tests.

During Edmunds performance testing, an MKC with the 2.0-liter engine, front-wheel drive and 18-inch tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, several feet longer than average for the segment. An MKC with the 2.3-liter engine, all-wheel drive and 20-inch tires came to a stop in a much more respectable 119 feet.

Driving

The 2016 MKC's base 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine packs a suitable amount of punch as long as you aren't racing for pinks. The engine and transmission are responsive, and this helps make the MKC feel quicker than it actually is. In real-world driving, the 2.3-liter engine doesn't feel a whole lot stronger; it's also noticeably less potent than the engine-upgrade variants of the Q5 and X3, among others. Moreover, there's a lack of refinement in Lincoln's tuning of the gas and brake pedals. The gas pedal can seem jumpy, while hitting the brakes at any speed reveals a grabby quality. This makes it hard to smoothly come to a stop while traveling around town. You'd probably get used to it eventually, but it's unbecoming for a luxury-branded vehicle.

If you want a luxury crossover with a comfortable and quiet cabin, though, this could be your vehicle. On long highway journeys, the MKC feels smooth and relaxed, particularly with the adaptive suspension dampers. And thanks in part to a standard active noise-cancellation system, it's also very quiet. When the road bends, though, the MKC is less appealing. The comfort-tuned suspension allows a lot of body roll, or lean, which cuts back on how precise the MKC feels. This is still largely the case, even with the optional adaptive suspension set to its sportiest mode.

Interior

When you first slip behind the MKC's wheel, you may find yourself wondering what Lincoln did with the shifter. Since it's all run by computers anyway, Lincoln has elected to present the MKC's transmission as a vertical stack of buttons to the left of the touchscreen, opening up a handy storage area at the base of the center stack where the shift lever typically resides. The shift buttons themselves don't feel as high quality as we'd like, but we can't argue with the increased versatility that results.

By using buttons rather than a shifter for the transmission controls, the MKC allows for more storage space on the center console.

Overall materials quality in the MKC is good, but below the standards set by its competitors. The tastefully finished wood inlays and available leather upholstery impress, but the generic Ford-spec climate buttons and the dashboard's dull silver-painted plastic trim do not. The standard Sync 3 system, which replaces the generally unloved MyLincoln Touch, utilizes a smartphone-like interface that includes pinch-to-zoom and swiping motions for navigating the menus. It provides Siri Eyes-Free functionality for iPhone users, Bluetooth, audio, navigation and other vehicle functions via a crisp 8-inch touchscreen. Sync 3 is an unequivocal improvement, boasting quicker response times, a more attractive user interface and large virtual buttons that minimize the hunting and pecking that required so much attention in the previous system.

The MKC's backseat offers adequate legroom unless there are tall folks in front, in which case it's pretty cramped back there. You can make it work, but rivals like the Acura RDX and BMW X3 are more accommodating. Cargo capacity is also disappointing. The MKC offers 25.2 cubic feet behind the second row and 53.1 cubes with the rear seatbacks folded down. Other competitors like the RDX and Volvo XC60 are notably roomier.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Lincoln MKC.

5(73%)
4(18%)
3(4%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.6
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Ride
Dan,06/23/2016
Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We were considering a 2017 Escape and then saw the MKC. Great exterior styling that sets it aside from many of the other luxury brands that all tend to look alike. When we first drove the vehicle with the standard 2.0 Ecoboost, it felt like there was a V8 under the hood. The interior is well laid out and has plenty of features. Love the memory seats and mirrors and the power driver and passenger seating. The touchscreen audio and climate controls work great. I really was not sure we would care for the pushbutton tranny but it has turned out to be great and you lose the shifter. The vehicle has some nice finishes and we opted for the expresso/sand interior with the zebra wood. Plenty of storage room in the rear and the rear seats recline. The only complaint would be the lack of leg room in the rear seat if he driver is tall. The ride is firm and very quiet. One surprise and delight feature was the Lincoln Welcome Mat. When you unlock the doors, the Lincoln emblem and insignia is projected on both sides of the vehicle. Clever! We would definitely recommend this vehicle in the luxury SUV segment.
Great Ride
Willie the J,06/25/2016
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My wife's Lincoln LS was 13 years old. Time to replace it. As a long time Audi and Prosche driver I looked at a Q5 and a Macan. My local Lincoln dealer has always treated me fair so I decided to price an MkC. The Lincoln dealership is less than 3 miles from my house. The Porsche and Audi dealers are 35 miles away.Today there is a 2017 MkC AWD with the 2.3liter turbo 4 engine, 19" wheels. Is it an Audi or a Porsche? No way, but it is close enough especially given the 5 figure price differences between and among them.The MkC is solid, scoots along rather well, runs on regular fuel, 4 year warranty. First service is free and the dealer will come pick up the car, leave me a loaner, and return my serviced vehicle to me. The fit and finish are first rate. The car has more technology than I will ever use. Outward visibility front and to the sides is excellent. Rear window is too small but that is how all these modern vehicles are designed. Air bags everywhere. No wind noise on the freeway. All in all I am very satisfied with the MkC.
From Convertible to SUV!
Harvey,02/17/2017
Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I always drove convertibles. As I got older getting in and out became more challenging. I drove a loaner SUV and liked it in principle. (BMW). I decided to check out what was out there in a smallish SUV. I tried Mercedes,Audi,Mazda, Honda and a few more. The result was I chose the The Lincoln MKC. It was the only one that I loved everything about it. The love affair continues after 8 months of ownership.
Very Solid Luxury Crossover with a Few Quirks
Iowa Driver,08/13/2016
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I researched my purchase very carefully and test drove many comparable options, including BMW, Audi, Infinity, and Lexus. Of those, I think this was very similar to the Audi Q5 in terms of feel, performance, styling, and quality. Ultimately, I chose the MKC because I was able to order it with the colors and options I preferred, and Lincoln offered a number of incentives. I not only got discounts on the purchase price, but also 0% financing! It was a much better value (a steal really) compared to the foreign options. And most of the foreign options all come in the same boring colors: Black, white, silver, gray and red. It is great to be able to go online, build your own car, and take those specs to the dealer. I took these specs to several dealers and asked each for their best price. I ordered my MKC in burgundy with the large spoke wheels...it is stunning! I get a lot of compliments about this vehicle. I will say however, that the bigger the wheels, the rougher the ride. So far, no major complaints during my first 5000 miles. Lincoln provides your initial service visits for free (2 years/24K miles). My mileage is very consistently 20 mpg in town and 25 mpg on the highway (my driving style is middle of the road). I was initially disappointed that they didn't offer a 6 cylinder, but I have found the 2.3 L turbo to be very responsive and powerful; certainly in the same wheelhouse with many of the 6 cylinders I drove. I love the Sync 3 system; it's very easy to use and completely intuitive. I also enjoy the modem in my car (comes with the Reserve package); it allows me to start my car remotely from any distance. I can even set up an automatic start every day at a given time. The car has a very upscale feel to it. Very solid all the way through. It has noise-canceling technology inside that makes it more quiet. The push-button shifter is a little weird, but you quickly get used to it and it does allow more space in the console. I really like the backup camera and side sensors that warn me if there is something in my blind spot. Now...for the negatives: My number one complaint is that I don't like the cruise control. I'm assuming that this is a standard Ford product, but I've always been a Toyota guy and love their cruise control because it can be set easily with a flick of your middle finger without looking away from the road. This Ford cruise control is awkward and always requires me to look down to use it. Also, the wiper controls are upside down compared to Toyota. And sometimes when you drive with windows or sunroof open, you can get a lot of unpleasant wind pressure and vibration inside. The back seat is tight for bigger people, but this is partly due to styling (sloped roof). The process for closing the hood is (unnecessarily) tricky; I had to practice it several times to get it to work. Also, had a couple of minor quality issues: Some passengers claim they hear air whistling by the window on the highway (I'm deaf to higher pitch noise, and don't hear it). The glove compartment is coated with a fuzzy material that sheds and sticks to the owner's manual. The leather and wood on the inside is great, but some of the chrome buttons/dials seem a little cheap. I like having body side moldings to prevent door dings, but Lincoln doesn't offer it (as Toyota does). However, I did find an aftermarket product that looks great and works well. Lastly, I am proud to be driving a vehicle that is made right here in the USA! NOTE: The review's drop-down box did not offer me the option of 2.3 liter turbo, but that is my engine size. UPDATE: I’m now at 16k miles and two years. Overall, I’m happy with the vehicle. However, I’ve had a couple issues with the interior: First, there is a rattle in the speaker cover on the dash that the dealer can’t seem to fix. Secondly, my drivers seat heater/cooler doesn’t work in spite of dealer changing it out. Also, have started to realize that back seat is really cramped, partly due to panoramic moonroof. You have to be pretty small to fit back there. Lastly, my front air vent came apart but was fixed under warranty. Mechanically, it has been excellent. I do wish the vehicle had a bigger gas tank, especially on long trips. UPDATE: I’m now at 30k miles and 3 years. It still runs and drives very well. But the rattle/vibration in the driver side speaker cover on top of the dash is worse than ever and still not fixed in spite of multiple visits to Ames Ford. I’m going to try a different dealership. If they can’t fix it, then this will be my first and last Ford product. It’s a shame because overall the car looks beautiful and drives so well. Love the acceleration. But I can’t handle the rattling much longer. If it isn’t fixed by the time my warranty is done, then I’m going back to Lexus. Update: Deery Lincoln in Iowa City finally fixed my rattle. Now I love my vehicle more than ever. I’m even thinking about ordering a new one!
See all 22 reviews of the 2016 Lincoln MKC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Lincoln MKC features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Lincoln MKC

Used 2016 Lincoln MKC Overview

The Used 2016 Lincoln MKC is offered in the following submodels: MKC SUV. Available styles include Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Lincoln MKC?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Lincoln MKC trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve is priced between $18,000 and$26,990 with odometer readings between 17227 and70364 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Lincoln MKC Premiere is priced between $15,995 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 55470 and55470 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Lincoln MKC Select is priced between $19,998 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 50751 and50751 miles.

Which used 2016 Lincoln MKCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Lincoln MKC for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2016 MKCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,995 and mileage as low as 17227 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Lincoln MKC.

Can't find a used 2016 Lincoln MKCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKC for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,706.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,459.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKC for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,079.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,622.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Lincoln MKC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKC lease specials

