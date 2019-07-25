2021 Lincoln Corsair Review

Lincoln continues to round out its SUV offerings by adding a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the newly introduced Corsair. The 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with two electric motors to create an estimated total system output of 266 horsepower. With one motor dedicated to driving the rear wheels, the Corsair Grand Touring will have on-demand electric all-wheel drive, a first for Lincoln.

Lincoln managed to sling the 14.4-kWh battery pack under the Corsair so that it doesn't intrude on passenger or cargo space. Lincoln also estimates that the battery will allow for approximately 25 miles of all-electric range, slightly above average for a plug-in hybrid compact luxury SUV. Charging the battery from zero should take between three to four hours with a Level 2 charger.

Of course, the Corsair Grand Touring will offer all the features and luxuries found on the Corsair, from a phone as a key to a full suite of driver aids, highly adjustable front seats and good passenger room.