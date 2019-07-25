2021 Lincoln Corsair
Price Range
- $40,000-$45,000
Release Date
- Summer 2020
What to expect
- For 2021, plug-in hybrid Grand Touring joins Corsair lineup
- Estimated 25-mile EV range from 14.4-kWh battery
- Estimated 266 system horsepower
- Part of the first Corsair generation launched for 2020
What is it?
Lincoln continues to round out its SUV offerings by adding a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the newly introduced Corsair. The 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with two electric motors to create an estimated total system output of 266 horsepower. With one motor dedicated to driving the rear wheels, the Corsair Grand Touring will have on-demand electric all-wheel drive, a first for Lincoln.
Lincoln managed to sling the 14.4-kWh battery pack under the Corsair so that it doesn't intrude on passenger or cargo space. Lincoln also estimates that the battery will allow for approximately 25 miles of all-electric range, slightly above average for a plug-in hybrid compact luxury SUV. Charging the battery from zero should take between three to four hours with a Level 2 charger.
Of course, the Corsair Grand Touring will offer all the features and luxuries found on the Corsair, from a phone as a key to a full suite of driver aids, highly adjustable front seats and good passenger room.
Why does it matter?
Electrification is slowly but surely becoming a bigger part of the luxury landscape, and Lincoln doesn't want to be left behind. The Corsair is aimed squarely at introducing younger buyers interested in alternative power to the brand. A strong PHEV offering from Lincoln would both help capture those buyers and ease their transition to any future all-electric Lincoln products.
What does it compete with?
The small luxury plug-in SUV market is surprisingly robust these days. At this year's LA Auto Show, PHEV versions of both the Mercedes-Benz GLE and BMW X3 were on display. Both are more powerful than the Corsair Grand Touring, but Lincoln's range estimates are slightly longer.
Volvo has been making major forays into electrification, and the XC60 T8 is a strong option. It's also a bit down on range compared to the Lincoln but it's massively more powerful. There's even the 415-hp Polestar Engineered trim if you're looking for a sporty PHEV.
Lincoln's focus is more on luxury than performance, though, with the brand targeting a "gliding" experience over the road and a quiet, isolated cabin. That already gives the Corsair a different identity from its competitors, and — while we have to wait for final numbers to be released — it looks like it will offer a bit more efficiency in the class as well.
Edmunds says
The 2021 Lincoln Corsair adds the Grand Touring trim, a plug-in hybrid designed more around efficiency and luxury than added performance.
