Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,713
|$25,185
|$27,809
|Clean
|$22,116
|$24,516
|$27,050
|Average
|$20,922
|$23,179
|$25,530
|Rough
|$19,728
|$21,842
|$24,011
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,843
|$20,068
|$22,425
|Clean
|$17,374
|$19,535
|$21,813
|Average
|$16,436
|$18,470
|$20,588
|Rough
|$15,498
|$17,404
|$19,363
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKC Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,549
|$19,757
|$22,095
|Clean
|$17,088
|$19,232
|$21,492
|Average
|$16,165
|$18,183
|$20,285
|Rough
|$15,242
|$17,134
|$19,078
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,997
|$23,351
|$25,847
|Clean
|$20,445
|$22,731
|$25,141
|Average
|$19,342
|$21,491
|$23,729
|Rough
|$18,238
|$20,251
|$22,317
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKC Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,372
|$18,506
|$20,766
|Clean
|$15,941
|$18,014
|$20,199
|Average
|$15,081
|$17,032
|$19,064
|Rough
|$14,220
|$16,049
|$17,930
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,973
|$21,295
|$23,756
|Clean
|$18,475
|$20,730
|$23,107
|Average
|$17,477
|$19,599
|$21,809
|Rough
|$16,480
|$18,469
|$20,512
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,918
|$26,442
|$29,121
|Clean
|$23,289
|$25,740
|$28,326
|Average
|$22,032
|$24,336
|$26,735
|Rough
|$20,774
|$22,932
|$25,144
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,961
|$22,339
|$24,860
|Clean
|$19,436
|$21,746
|$24,181
|Average
|$18,387
|$20,560
|$22,823
|Rough
|$17,338
|$19,374
|$21,465