Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Premiere Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/453.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Reversible Cargo Matyes
Cargo Area Protectoryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Daytime Running Lampsyes
Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity53.1 cu.ft.
Length179.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight3771 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.2 cu.ft.
Height65.2 in.
EPA interior volume123.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Palladium White Gold Metallic
  • Luxe Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black Velvet Metallic
  • Midnight Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Cappuccino, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
