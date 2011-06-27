Vehicle overview

Introduced for the 2000 model year, the midsize, rear-drive LS is Lincoln's most advanced vehicle in terms of technology and engineering, and it has attracted a much younger clientele than Lincoln car dealerships are traditionally used to seeing. Unfortunately, it has never attracted these buyers in the numbers that Lincoln would like.

From the start, the Lincoln LS was aimed squarely at the European brands and, specifically, BMW and Mercedes buyers. In 2003, the LS benefited from extensive updates that saw its 3.9-liter V8 pick up an additional 28 horsepower for a total of 280. Minor transmission and suspension improvements were added for 2004 to further refine the Lincoln's road manners and shift quality. The 2004 model year also saw interior improvements designed to give the Lincoln car a more upscale ambience (real walnut trim found its way to the options list) along with more storage space. Features like side curtain airbags, a high-grade sound system and an onboard navigation system were also added to the options list.

Plunk down about $40,000 and you get a well-mannered V8-powered entry-level luxury sedan with plenty of room for four adults. That the LS is an agreeable car is not in doubt. More of a concern for potential buyers, though, is what else one can get in the $35,000 to $50,000 price range. It's here that our interest in the Lincoln LS starts to wane. More power and style can be had from Chrysler's 300C and 300C SRT-8, for instance. And if one doesn't focus on a V8 requirement, there's also the more refined Acura TL or the new BMW 330i and Lexus IS 350. The 2006 Lincoln LS is still worth a look, but there are at least a half-dozen competitors we'd look at first.